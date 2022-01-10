TOUR DE CHITTENDEN

NORDIC SKI RESULTS

BOYS COMBINED TIMES

1 Tzevi Schwartz U32 29:04.6
2 Nico Hochanadel Burlington 29:27.6
3 Brady Morigeau Mt. Mansfield 29:41.2
4 Geo DeBrosse CVU 29:46.7
5 Anders Linseisen CVU 29:55.9
6 Rye MacCurtain Harwood 29:56.6
7 Matthew Servin CVU 30:13.4
8 Taylor Carlson Mt. Mansfield 30:37.4
9 Austin Beard U32 30:43.9
10 Carson Beard U32 30:53.5
11 Sage Grossi Montpelier 31:19.9
12 Willem Smith Mt. Mansfield 31:49.3
13 Niko Cuneo CVU 31:52.2
14 Calvin Storms BFA-St. Albans 31:55.9
15 Kai Donnelly Burlington 31:58.7
16 Ethan Mashtare BFA-St. Albans 32:07.7
17 Farmer Lindemuth Mt. Mansfield 32:11.6
18 Jacob Tremblay BFA-St. Albans 32:14.5
19 Sam Weber Burlington 32:44.6
20 Jack Crum CVU 33:00.3
21 Eliot Schneider Middlebury 33:32.6
22 Anders Johnson CVU 34:08.3
23 Lorenzo Atocha Mt. Abe 34:27.3
24 Trey Bosworth Middlebury 34:31.5
25 Shea Smith Mt. Mansfield 34:38.8
26 Adrien Dezon-Gaillard Mt. Mansfield 35:09.1
27 Haakon Olsen Middlebury 35:14.2
28 Dan Knight CVU 35:18.0
29 Abel Atocha Mt. Abe 35:21.9
30 Carl Priganc Mt. Mansfield 35:26.6
31 Wilder Brown U32 35:28.7
32 Cyrus Hansen U32 35:30.6
33 Sam Holmes CVU 35:32.4
34 Ezra Merrill-Triplett Montpelier 35:37.6
35 Thomas Garavelli CVU 35:37.7
36 Ben Wetherell Montpelier 35:48.2
37 Porter Hurteau BFA-St. Albans 35:52.1
38 Jameson McEnaney CVU 36:18.6
39 Luke Miklus Essex 36:21.3
40 Christopher Bialas South Burlington 36:52.3
41 Anders Erickson CVU 37:05.0
42 Charlie Garavelli CVU 37:14.7
43 Matthew Berg Middlebury 37:24.4
44 Sam Brondyke Montpelier 37:41.0
45 Steven Supan Montpelier 37:41.3
46 Oscar Howard Mt. Mansfield 37:43.2
47 James Bialas South Burlington 37:53.0
48 Jack Kelly CHS 38:24.4
49 Aaron Carr-Perlow Middlebury 38:39.5
50 Oliver King CVU 39:01.6
51 Will Schaefer South Burlington 39:07.0
52 Baker Nelson Middlebury 39:18.0
53 Crosby Waite Mt. Mansfield 39:27.8
54 Cole Boyle BFA-St. Albans 40:01.9
55 Liam Repp Mt. Mansfield 40:04.1
56 Callum MacCurtain Harwood 40:15.3
57 Luke Murphy Montpelier 40:20.7
58 Patterson Frazier CVU 40:35.0
59 Arvid Stezner CHS 40:39.3
60 Duncan Dubief Essex 40:55.1
61 Clayton Murphy CVU 41:13.8
62 Rowan Nenninger South Burlington 41:17.4
63 Ben Larson Harwood 41:21.7
64 Nolan Moriarty CVU 41:37.5
65 Liam Messier CHS 41:44.8
66 Jackson Kany CVU 42:14.1
67 Nate Mitchell Burlington 42:30.6
68 River Koval Essex 42:40.1
69 Samuel Haydock CVU 42:46.0
70 Gus Mosle Harwood 43:08.8
71 Chase Wignall Essex 44:11.0
72 Andrew Bruneau Essex 45:31.1
73 Malcolm Ziter CVU 47:25.6
74 Jacques Lacourciere Essex 49:41.8
75 Boniface Ndikumwenayo Burlington 51:46.0
76 Jonah Busker Harwood 54:35.2
77 Casey Sullivan South Burlington 55:39.7

GIRLS COMBINED TIMES

1 Isabelle Serrano U32 34:35
2 Beth McIntosh Middlebury 34:50
3 Rebecca Cunningham Burlington 34:54
4 Ava Schneider Middlebury 35:20
5 Meg Voisin Montpelier 35:24
6 Emma Crum CVU 35:50
7 Greta Kilburn Burlington 36:41
8 Maeve Fairfax Burlington 37:02
9 Lydia Hodgeman BFA-St. Albans 37:44
10 Snow Lindemuth Mt. Mansfield 38:22
11 Ayla Bodach-Turner U32 38:26
12 Maisie Franke Harwood 38:42
13 Corinna Hobbs CVU 39:20
14 Sara McGill Montpelier 39:35
15 Finley Barker Mt. Mansfield 39:49
16 Esther Macke U32 40:15
17 Lia Robinson Middlebury 40:32
18 Stella Laird North Brance 40:54
19 Astrid Olsen Middlebury 41:14
20 Chloe Silverman CVU 41:24
21 Olivia Serrano U32 41:29
22 Avery Knauss U32 41:49
23 Amy Felice U32 41:52
24 Zoe Zoller CVU 42:33
25 Rowan MacArdle CHS 42:42
26 Loghan Hughes BFA-St. Albans 42:49
27 Skylar Francis CVU 42:56
28 Norah Wilcox U32 43:13
29 Anja Rand Montpelier 43:21
30 Chloe Stidsen CVU 43:23
31 Paige Poirier South Burlington 43:24
32 Avery Murray CVU 43:51
33 Ella Landis Middlebury 43:59
34 Tess Drury Mt. Mansfield 44:02
35 Anna Arsovski CVU 44:13
36 Rachel Porth Mt. Mansfield 44:38
37 Clare Pritchard Montpelier 44:51
38 Kate Silverman CVU 45:18
39 Madeline Haydock CVU 46:05
40 Naomi Brightman Middlebury 46:10
41 Ava Rohrbaugh CVU 46:15
42 Lillian Connolly Burlington 46:29
43 Adelaide Hughes BFA-St. Albans 46:49
44 Maya Frost BFA-St. Albans 46:59
45 Lindsey Bernard BFA-St. Albans 47:06
46 Aven Kelley Mt. Mansfield 47:07
47 Addy Budliger U32 47:20
48 Jacqueline Lambert South Burlington 47:29
49 Nina Young U32 47:35
50 Ari Graham-Gurland Middlebury 48:01
51 Estherline Carlson Montpelier 48:10
52 Maggie Clark South Burlington 48:11
53 Madeleine Moino Essex 48:16
54 Josie Sayre CVU 48:27
55 Dahlia Harrison-Irwin Middlebury 48:55
56 Skyler Kingsbury CVU 49:10
57 Alisa McLean South Burlington 49:46
58 Anna Van Buren CVU 49:47
59 Hailey Palmer CVU 50:13
60 Maeve Parker Clark CVU 50:24
61 Ella Ambroggio Burlington 50:25
62 Abigail Sowles CHS 50:49
63 Eliza Merrill CVU 51:18
64 Nancy McNichols Burlington 51:31
65 Emma Blanchard South Burlington 51:45
66 Julia Keeton Burlington 53:24
67 Ailsa O’Neil-Dunne Burlington 53:37
68 Abigail Bergeron Essex 54:23
69 Alice Lindsay Harwood 57:40

BOYS HILL CLIMB RESULTS

AT COCHRAN'S SKI AREA

JAN. 10, 2022

1 Matthew Servin CVU 5:27.0
2 Rye MacCurtain Harwood 5:28.0
3 Tzevi Schwartz U32 5:32.3
4 Austin Beard U32 5:38.0
5 Brady Morigeau Mt. Mansfield 5:46.7
6 Geo DeBrosse CVU 5:47.1
7 Nico Hochanadel Burlington 5:47
8 Willem Smith Mt. Mansfield 5:49.1
9 Farmer Lindemuth Mt. Mansfield 5:54.8
10 Jacob Tremblay BFA-St. Albans 5:55.3
11 Kai Donnelly Burlington 5:56.1
12 Carson Beard U32 5:57.8
13 Niko Cuneo CVU 6:01.5
14 Taylor Carlson Mt. Mansfield 6:02.4
15 Anders Linseisen CVU 6:03.3
16 Calvin Storms BFA-St. Albans 6:06.2
17 Ethan Mashtare BFA-St. Albans 6:08.2
18 Lorenzo Atocha Mt. Abe 6:14.6
19 Oliver Hansen U32 6:17.4
20 Sage Grossi Montpelier 6:19.3
21 Eliot Schneider Mt. Mansfield 6:20.8
22 Sam Holmes CVU 6:31.9
23 Adrien Dezon-Gaillard Mt. Mansfield 6:32.0
24 Jack Crum CVU 6:32.3
25 Anders Johnson CVU 6:32.6
26 Baxter Harrington Mt. Mansfield 6:34.0
27 Hansen Cyrus U32 6:35.8
28 Sam Weber Burlington 6:36.5
29 Ezra Merrill-Triplett Montpelier 6:46.5
30 Carl Priganc Mt. Mansfield 6:46.5
31 Porter Hurteau BFA-St. Albans 6:50.2
32 Dan Knight CVU 6:50.8
33 Owen Deale CVU 6:51.1
34 Abel Atocha Mt. Abe 6:51.8
35 Trey Bosworth Mt. Mansfield6:55.6
36 Shea Smith Mt. Mansfield 6:57.7
37 Wilder Brown U32 6:58.2
38 Jameson McEnaney CVU 7:01.3
39 Luke Miklus Essex 7:01.3
40 Haakon Olsen Mt. Mansfield 7:01.9
4 Steven Supan Montpelier 7:02.8
42 Thomas Garavelli CVU 7:09.0
43 Oscar Howard Mt. Mansfield 7:09.4
44 Leo Powers Mt. Mansfield 7:15.6
45 Will Schaefer South Burlington 7:16.9
46 Anders Erickson CVU 7:20.4
47 Luke Murphy Montpelier 7:20.8
48 Christopher Bialas South Burlington 7:22.7
49 Matthew Berg Mt. Mansfield 7:25.5
50 Liam Repp Mt. Mansfield 7:25.6
51 Ben Wetherell Montpelier 7:28.8
52 Charlie Garavelli CVU 7:30.3
53 Crosby Waite Mt. Mansfield 7:30.3
54 Max Dejong Mt. Mansfield 7:34.3
55 Oliver King CVU 7:35.6
56 James Bialas South Burlington 7:36.3
57 Sam Brondyke Montpelier 7:39.9
58 Duncan Dubief Essex 7:40.5
59 Indy Mettcalf Harwood 7:42.7
60 Baker Nelson Mt. Mansfield 7:43.5
61 Patterson Frazier CVU 7:43.7
62 Arvid Stezner Colchester 7:47.3
63 Jack Kelly Colchester 7:51.2
64 Aaron Carr-Perlow Mt. Mansfield 7:51.5
65 Caedin Bodach-Turner U32 7:55.6
66 Callum MacCurtain Harwood 7:57.4
67 Rowan Nenninger South Burlington 8:10.1
68 River Koval Essex 8:22.5
69 Ben Larson Harwood 8:29.0
70 Nolan Moriarty CVU 8:29.0
71 Samuel Haydock CVU 8:32.3
72 Clayton Murphy CVU 8:35.1
73 Cole Boyle BFA-St. Albans 8:35.4
74 Jackson Kany CVU 8:39.6
75 Brennan Militello CVU 8:42.2
76 Liam Messier Colchester 8:50.8
77 Chase Wignall Essex 8:51.2
78 Amos Lilly Burlington 8:57.1
79 Boniface Ndikumwenayo Burlington 9:06.6
80 Ollie Cloutier South Burlington 9:10.3
81 Nate Mitchell Burlington 9:33.9
82 Finley O'Neill Burlington 9:52.8
83 Andrew Bruneau Essex 10:07.6
84 Malcolm Ziter CVU 10:26.4
85 Christopher Cummiskey Harwood 10:26.6
86 Jacques Lacourciere Essex 10:44.1
87 Casey Sullivan South Burlington 10:52.3
88 Jonah Busker Harwood 11:26.9

GIRLS HILL CLIMB RESULTS

1 Rebecca Cunningham Burlington 6:53.3
2 Ava Schneider Mt. Mansfield 6:58.3
3 Beth McIntosh Mt. Mansfield 6:58.4
4 Emma Crum CVU 6:59.2
5 Julia Thurston Harwood 7:02.5
6 Meg Voisin Montpelier 7:02.9
7 Greta Kilburn Burlington 7:22.3
8 Isabelle Serrano U32 7:28.3
9 Snow Lindemuth Mt. Mansfield 7:36.5
10 Maeve Fairfax Burlington 7:36.7
11 Maisie Franke Harwood 7:41.5
12 Lydia Hodgeman BFA-St. Albans 7:49.2
13 Stella Laird North Branch 7:51.1
14 Ayla Bodach-Turner U32 7:57.7
15 Finley Barker Mt. Mansfield 8:06.8
16 Corinna Hobbs CVU 8:08.7
17 Sara McGill Montpelier 8:14.5
18 Chloe Silverman CVU 8:30.2
19 Lia Robinson Mt. Mansfield 8:30.3
20 Esther Macke U32 8:31.5
21 Avery Knauss U32 8:33.6
22 Amy Felice U32 8:41.8
23 Norah Wilcox U32 8:43.3
24 Loghan Hughes BFA-St. Albans 8:45.3
25 Astrid Olsen Mt. Mansfield 8:49.3
26 Paige Poirier South Burlington 8:50.2
27 Anja Rand Montpelier 8:51.7
28 Olivia Serrano U32 8:56.9
29 Avery Murray CVU 8:56.9
30 Tess Drury Mt. Mansfield 9:00.9
31 Skylar Francis CVU 9:14.2
32 Rowan MacArdle Colchester 9:18.3
33 Ava Rohrbaugh CVU 9:21.0
34 Zoe Zoller CVU 9:29.3
35 Anna Arsovski CVU 9:36.7
36 Kate Silverman CVU 9:38.2
37 Josie Sayre CVU 9:38.5
38 Clare Pritchard Montpelier 9:42.0
39 Naomi Brightman Mt. Mansfield 9:44.8
40 Chloe Stidsen CVU 9:47.9
41 Ella Landis Mt. Mansfield 9:51.3
42 Young Nina U32 9:56.6
43 Madeline Haydock CVU 10:01.2
44 Adelaide Hughes BFA-St. Albans 10:01.7
45 Lindsey Bernard BFA-St. Albans 10:02.7
46 Budliger Addy U32 10:02.7
47 Maggie Clark South Burlington 10:04.5
48 Chloe Palmer Colchester 10:16.2
49 Rachel Porth Mt. Mansfield 10:16.4
50 Lillian Connolly Burlington 10:16.8
51 Madeleine Moino Essex 10:20.2
52 Jacqueline Lambert South Burlington 10:22.2
53 Aven Kelley Mt. Mansfield 10:26.3
54 Amani Suter Montpelier 10:26.6
55 Alisa McLean South Burlington 10:28.5
56 Abigail Sowles Colchester 10:31.8
57 Skyler Kingsbury CVU 10:44.0
58 Ari Graham-Gurland Mt. Mansfield 10:44.4
59 Maia Franchetti Colchester 10:44.8
60 Hailey Palmer CVU 10:46.7
61 Maya Frost BFA-St. Albans 10:47.2
62 Dahlia Harrison-Irwin Mt. Mansfield 10:55.2
63 Anna Van Buren CVU 11:06.4
64 Maeve Parker Clark CVU 11:16.6
65 Emma Blanchard South Burlington 11:18.9
66 Ailsa O’Neil-Dunne Burlington 11:37.6
67 Ella Ambroggio Burlington 11:39.4
68 Julia Keeton Burlington 11:54.0
69 Eliza Merrill CVU 11:57.0
70 Estherline Carlson Montpelier 12:06.2
71 Nancy McNichols Burlington 12:23.6
72 Abigail Bergeron Essex 12:39.7
73 Alice Lindsay Harwood 14:22.3
74 Norah Stubbs Essex 14:31.6

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.