Tour de Chittenden
Montpelier junior Sage Grossi holds up his skis prior to a Nordic ski meet. Grossi placed first Monday during a hill climb at Cochran's Ski Area in Richmond to kick off the three-stage Tour de Chittenden.

 Photo by James Biggam

TOUR DE CHITTENDEN

NORDIC SKI MEET #1

COCHRAN'S HILL CLIMB

BOYS RESULTS

1 Sage Grossi Montpelier 5:27.3
2 Farmer Lindemuth Mt. Mansfield 5:27.6
3 Matthew Servin CVU 5:30.7
4 Owen Deale CVU 5:52.4
5 Indy Metcalf Harwood 5:55.0
6 Taylor Carlson Mt. Mansfield 6:00.7
7 Anders Johnson CVU 6:04.7
8 Jack Crum CVU 6:06.1
9 Patterson Frazier CVU 6:06.3
10 Luke Murphy Montpelier 6:13.0
11 Will Schaefer South Burlington 6:13.1
12 Jonah Gorman Mt. Mansfield 6:17.1
13 Steven Supan Montpelier 6:19.4
14 Dan Knight CVU 6:21.8
15 Sam Brondyke Montpelier 6:22.1
16 Thomas Garavelli CVU 6:22.1
17 William Wallace CVU 6:23.5
18 Aaron Carroll Mt. Mansfield 6:25.0
19 Wilder Brown U-32 6:25.7
20 Anders Erickson CVU 6:27.3
21 Carl Priganc Mt. Mansfield 6:37.0
22 Andres Miguez Mt. Mansfield 6:46.0
23 Luke Miklus Essex 6:46.9
24 Ben Wetherell Montpelier 6:47.5
25 Charlie Garavelli CVU 6:58.3
26 Luke Buehler CVU 6:58.4
27 Laim Repp Mt. Mansfield 7:01.1
28 Ezra Merrill-Triplett Montpelier 7:01.5
29 Callum MacCurtain Harwood 7:05.2
30 Duncan Dubief Essex 7:19.1
31 Crosby Waite Mt. Mansfield 7:19.5
32 Trent Jordan Harwood 7:24.5
33 Nolan Moriarty CVU 7:31.2
34 Taggart Schrader U-32 7:31.7
35 Devin Axelrod Mt. Mansfield 7:46.5
36 Wyatt Malloy U-32 7:47.3
37 Ollie Cloutier South Burlington 7:47.7
38 Jay Borland Montpelier 7:50.8
39 Tennessee Lamb U-32 7:57.6
40 Dylan Bacon Montpelier 7:59.2
41 Teddy Tremblay BFA-St. Albans 8:05.8
42 Austin Simone South Burlington 8:12.8
43 Jacques Lacourciere Essex 8:13.2
44 Nate Mitchell Burlington 8:22.0
45 Christopher Cummiskey Harwood 8:26.1
46 Brian Simkins CVU 8:29.9
47 Jacob Shevchik Essex 8:30.1
48 Sylvan Franklin Burlington 8:40.3
49 Amos Lilly Burlington 8:40.7
50 Elliot Riggen Essex 8:41.9
51 Chase Wignall Essex 8:42.0
52 Ethan Borland Montpelier 8:47.6
53 Odin Cloutier South Burlington 8:48.5
54 Ben Witters Mt. Mansfield 8:49.9
55 Andrew Bruneau Essex 8:54.8
56 Gus O’Neil-Dunne Burlington 8:57.8
57 Gregory Hayward U-32 9:01.5
58 Tyler Bacon Montpelier 9:03.4
59 Elliot Miklus Essex 9:14.8
60 Duncan Shaver Burlington 9:15.5
61 Toby Hurteau BFA-St. Albans 9:30.2
62 Jonathan McNamara Essex 9:39.9
63 Gabe Mitchell Burlington 9:46.4
64 Cole Boyle BFA-St. Albans 9:47.2
65 Sam Giuliani Essex 9:51.4
66 Sam Hurteau BFA-St. Albans 10:14.3
67 Newt Bowker Essex 10:17.7
68 Colin Langlois BFA-St. Albans 10:34.7

GIRLS RESULTS

1 Gillian Fairfax Burlington 6:33
2 Greta Kilburn Burlington 7:15.6
3 Sara McGill Montpelier 7:20.3
4 Meg Voisin Montpelier 7:28.5
5 Maisie Franke Harwood 7:37.2
6 Seven Bowen Mt. Mansfield 7:52.7
7 Estella Laird CVU 7:54.3
8 Paige Poirier South Burlington 8:03.2
9 Clare Serrano U-32 8:05.5
10 Amy Felice U-32 8:13.9
11 Finley Barker Mt. Mansfield 8:15.7
12 Charlotte Crum CVU 8:21.3
13 Anja Rand Montpelier 8:23.4
14 Anna Arsovski CVU 8:30.7
15 Ava Rohrbaugh CVU 8:36.3
16 Adi Huges BFA-St. Albans 8:39.6
17 Olivia Serrano U-32 8:42.3
18 Clare Pritchard Montpelier 8:45.0
19 Norah Wilcox U-32 8:46.4
20 Lillian Connolly Burlington 8:49.5
21 Corinna Hobbs CVU 8:51.9
22 Ella McEntee Mt. Mansfield 8:56.2
23 Jane Miller-Arsenault U-32 9:05.7
24 Ailsa O’Neil-Dunne Burlington 9:11.0
25 Skylar Francis CVU 9:12.7
26 Lilyanna Mittelstadt CVU 9:13.0
27 Annalise Wood CVU 9:14.0
28 Aven Kelley Mt. Mansfield 9:22.6
29 Pippa Diller Harwood 9:25.5
30 Zoe Zoller CVU 9:25.6
31 Kate Silverman CVU 9:31.6
32 Carly Trapeni CVU 9:38.2
33 Avery Ryan U-32 9:41.7
34 Elsa Sanborn Burlington 9:42.7
35 Maeve Parker-Clark CVU 9:44.3
36 Annika Johnson CVU 9:46.0
37 Maggie Clark South Burlington 9:58.5
38 Rowan Clough Harwood 10:00.8
39 Senja Erickson CVU 10:01.9
40 Miriam Serota-Winston Montpelier 10:07.4
41 Rachel Porth Mt. Mansfield 10:08.2
42 Nina Young U-32 10:17.7
43 Amelia Curry Burlington 10:29.3
44 Eloise Durant CVU 10:45.6
45 Kate Sayre CVU 10:46.4
46 Audrey Neilson CVU 10:51.0
47 Ella O’Neil CVU 10:51.9
48 Gabrielle Lindenmeyr CVU 11:09.6
49 Betty Buehler CVU 11:13.3
50 Julia Shrier CVU 11:17.8
51 Abby Bergeron Essex 11:27.6
52 Mya Peters Mt. Mansfield 11:30.1
53 Gisele Zuchman South Burlington 11:50.8
54 Piper Floyd Harwood 12:37.4
55 Lily Sckolnick Essex 13:07.1
56 Norah Stubbs Essex 13:10.8
57 Lily Foisy BFA-St. Albans 17:14.4

