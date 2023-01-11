TOUR DE CHITTENDEN
NORDIC SKI CLASSIC MEET
GIRLS RESULTS
1 Gillian Fairfax Burlington 18:39.1 2 Meg Voisin Montpelier 19:14.3 3 Greta Kilburn Burlington 19:21.5 4 Clare Serrano U-32 19:53.9 5 Sara McGill Montpelier 20:56.2 6 Maisie Franke Harwood 21:02.6 7 Julia Thurstron Harwood 21:07.2 8 Finley Barker Mt. Mansfield 21:13.4 9 Seven Bowen Mt. Mansfield 21:26.9 10 Corinna Hobbs CVU 21:49.3 11 Elsa Sanborn Burlington 21:57.4 12 Clare Pritchard Montpelier 22:22.1 13 Aven Kelley Mt. Mansfield 22:41.4 14 Amy Felice U-32 22:52.1 15 Anja Rand Montpelier 22:56.6 16 Zoe Zoller CVU 23:07.0 17 Carly Trapeni CVU 23:07.6 18 Lillian Connolly Burlington 23:14.5 19 Lilyanna Mittelstadt CVU 23:19.5 20 Adi Huges BFA-St. Albans 23:22.6 21 Olivia Serrano U-32 23:23.2 22 Annika Johnson CVU 23:26.4 23 Estella Laird CVU 23:29.1 24 Skylar Francis CVU 23:29.3 25 Ava Rohrbaugh CVU 23:51.7 26 Jane Miller-Arsenault U-32 23:58.0 27 Rachel Porth Mt. Mansfield 23:58.8 28 Maeve Parker-Clark CVU 24:07.3 29 Rowan Clough Harwood 24:12.9 30 Ella McEntee Mt. Mansfield 24:17.6 31 Kate Silverman CVU 24:23.3 32 Norah Wilcox U-32 24:30.1 33 Avery Ryan U-32 24:32.3 34 Annalise Wood CVU 24:33.6 35 Leah Eells Mt. Mansfield 24:40.7 36 Pippa Diller Harwood 24:42.8 37 Ailsa O’Neil-Dunne Burlington 24:51.7 38 Senja Erickson CVU 24:55.3 39 Audrey Neilson CVU 25:57.3 40 Eloise Durant CVU 26:11.4 41 Betty Buehler CVU 26:24.2 42 Kate Sayre CVU 26:44.2 43 Julia Shrier CVU 26:48.2 44 Nina Young U-32 26:50.0 45 Gabrielle Lindenmeyr CVU 26:54.3 46 Abby Bergeron Essex 26:59.0 47 Ella O’Neil CVU 27:13.9 48 Camille Marineau Montpelier 27:30.0 49 Mya Peters Mt. Mansfield 27:45.1 50 Amelia Curry Burlington 27:52.7 51 Piper Floyd Harwood 29:52.1 52 Miriam Serota-Winston Montpelier 30:17.4 53 Lily Sckolnick Essex 32:11.6 54 Lily Foisy BFA-St. Albans 36:46.8
BOYS RESULTS
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.