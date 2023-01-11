Julia Thurston
Buy Now

Harwood junior Julia Thurston poses before a Nordic ski race.

 Photo by James Biggam

TOUR DE CHITTENDEN

NORDIC SKI CLASSIC MEET

GIRLS RESULTS

1 Gillian Fairfax Burlington 18:39.1 2 Meg Voisin Montpelier 19:14.3 3 Greta Kilburn Burlington 19:21.5 4 Clare Serrano U-32 19:53.9 5 Sara McGill Montpelier 20:56.2 6 Maisie Franke Harwood 21:02.6 7 Julia Thurstron Harwood 21:07.2 8 Finley Barker Mt. Mansfield 21:13.4 9 Seven Bowen Mt. Mansfield 21:26.9 10 Corinna Hobbs CVU 21:49.3 11 Elsa Sanborn Burlington 21:57.4 12 Clare Pritchard Montpelier 22:22.1 13 Aven Kelley Mt. Mansfield 22:41.4 14 Amy Felice U-32 22:52.1 15 Anja Rand Montpelier 22:56.6 16 Zoe Zoller CVU 23:07.0 17 Carly Trapeni CVU 23:07.6 18 Lillian Connolly Burlington 23:14.5 19 Lilyanna Mittelstadt CVU 23:19.5 20 Adi Huges BFA-St. Albans 23:22.6 21 Olivia Serrano U-32 23:23.2 22 Annika Johnson CVU 23:26.4 23 Estella Laird CVU 23:29.1 24 Skylar Francis CVU 23:29.3 25 Ava Rohrbaugh CVU 23:51.7 26 Jane Miller-Arsenault U-32 23:58.0 27 Rachel Porth Mt. Mansfield 23:58.8 28 Maeve Parker-Clark CVU 24:07.3 29 Rowan Clough Harwood 24:12.9 30 Ella McEntee Mt. Mansfield 24:17.6 31 Kate Silverman CVU 24:23.3 32 Norah Wilcox U-32 24:30.1 33 Avery Ryan U-32 24:32.3 34 Annalise Wood CVU 24:33.6 35 Leah Eells Mt. Mansfield 24:40.7 36 Pippa Diller Harwood 24:42.8 37 Ailsa O’Neil-Dunne Burlington 24:51.7 38 Senja Erickson CVU 24:55.3 39 Audrey Neilson CVU 25:57.3 40 Eloise Durant CVU 26:11.4 41 Betty Buehler CVU 26:24.2 42 Kate Sayre CVU 26:44.2 43 Julia Shrier CVU 26:48.2 44 Nina Young U-32 26:50.0 45 Gabrielle Lindenmeyr CVU 26:54.3 46 Abby Bergeron Essex 26:59.0 47 Ella O’Neil CVU 27:13.9 48 Camille Marineau Montpelier 27:30.0 49 Mya Peters Mt. Mansfield 27:45.1 50 Amelia Curry Burlington 27:52.7 51 Piper Floyd Harwood 29:52.1 52 Miriam Serota-Winston Montpelier 30:17.4 53 Lily Sckolnick Essex 32:11.6 54 Lily Foisy BFA-St. Albans 36:46.8

BOYS RESULTS

1 Brady Morigeau Mt. Mansfield 15:40.2 2 Sage Grossi Montpelier 15:40.9 3 Taylor Carlson Mt. Mansfield 15:57.9 4 Matthew Servin CVU 16:16.1 5 Farmer Lindemuth Mt. Mansfield 16:49.0 6 Jonah Gorman Mt. Mansfield 16:57.4 7 Owen Deale CVU 17:07.8 8 Jack Crum CVU 17:15.2 9 Indy Metcalf Harwood 17:19.8 10 Anders Johnson CVU 17:26.4 11 Steven Supan Montpelier 17:36.9 12 Sam Brondyke Montpelier 17:48.4 13 William Wallace CVU 17:49.6 14 Thomas Garavelli CVU 18:04.4 15 Ben Wetherell Montpelier 18:15.7 16 Patterson Frazier CVU 18:33.8 17 Cyrus Hansen U-32 18:44.8 18 Anders Erickson CVU 18:48.1 19 Carl Priganc Mt. Mansfield 18:48.7 20 Charlie Garavelli CVU 18:49.3 21 Wilder Brown U-32 18:52.7 22 Dan Knight CVU 18:57.2 23 Andres Miguez Mt. Mansfield 19:04.0 24 Ezra Merrill-Triplett Montpelier 19:14.2 25 Aaron Carroll Mt. Mansfield 19:21.2 26 Luke Buehler CVU 19:21.6 27 Atticus Ellis Harwood 19:28.5 28 Luke Murphy Montpelier 19:33.5 29 Teddy Tremblay BFA-St. Albans 19:59.2 30 Luke Miklus Essex 20:09.4 31 Wyatt Malloy U-32 20:13.6 32 Callum MacCurtain Harwood 20:20.1 33 Laim Repp Mt. Mansfield 20:24.3 34 Crosby Waite Mt. Mansfield 21:00.6 35 Tennessee Lamb U-32 21:08.5 36 Nolan Moriarty CVU 21:28.8 37 Jacques Lacourciere Essex 21:33.0 38 Amos Lilly Burlington 21:53.7 39 Christopher Cummiskey Harwood 22:05.0 40 Nate Mitchell Burlington 22:07.2 41 Ethan Borland Montpelier 22:09.6 42 Gregory Hayward U-32 22:14.1 43 Taggart Schrader U-32 22:15.0 44 Devin Axelrod Mt. Mansfield 22:25.1 45 Dylan Bacon Montpelier 22:41.6 46 Sylvan Franklin Burlington 22:43.0 47 Ben Larson Harwood 22:56.4 48 Sam Giuliani Essex 22:58.6 49 Gabe Mitchell Burlington 23:11.8 50 Cole Boyle BFA-St. Albans 23:17.7 51 Brian Simkins CVU 23:18.3 52 Elliot Riggen Essex 23:40.1 53 Jasper Turner Montpelier 23:45.6 54 Finley O’Neill Burlington 23:47.4 55 Colin Langlois BFA-St. Albans 23:52.4 56 Chase Wignall Essex 24:11.3 57 Jonathan McNamara Essex 24:35.0 58 Trent Jordan Harwood 24:51.3 59 Elliot Miklus Essex 24:59.7 60 Duncan Shaver Burlington 25:13.3 61 Sam Hurteau BFA-St. Albans 26:14.0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.