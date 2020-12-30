The 2020 Vermont sports calendar was covered with asterisks, question marks and a red ‘X’ scratched across dates from every season.
Even though uncertainty and disappointment were common themes for many teams, the last 12 months offered some bright spots too.
The introduction of 7-on-7 football received a lukewarm response in some areas before fans gradually warmed up to the high-scoring format. Colchester, St. Johnsbury, Rutland and Windsor could be the only no-tackle champions in state history.
The U-32 boys cross-country running team recorded a perfect score at state championships, claiming its fifth straight title. The Raiders locked up the No. 6 and No. 7 spots for good measure and beat D-I champ CVU by 61 points at the Meet of Champions. Jacob Miller-Arsenault, Ollie Hansen and Jed Kurts paced U-32 along with two sets of twins: Patrick and Leo Cioffi and Austin and Carson Beard.
Harwood girls basketball and U-32 girls soccer brought home crowns for the first time, while Spaulding girls hockey gave the Granite City its first championship in a decade. Harwood boys hockey also prevailed, while Spaulding wrestling finished third behind 32-time defending champ Mount Anthony.
Here are the top local stories from a year that, for better or worse, can’t be forgotten:
1. COVID Cancellations
A lot of Vermont teams still had their eyes on the prize when COVID-19 shut everything down during the second week of March. In basketball, the Harwood girls (20-3) earned their first championship appearance in 30 years and were scheduled to play Fair Haven (23-0) in a Division II showdown on March 14. None of the girls title games ever happened, leaving a dozen teams that were later declared “quad-champs” or “co-champs.”
Coach Sophie Leclerc and the Norwich women’s hockey team (23-4-2) skated to a 3-1 first-round victory over Amherst in the NCAA Tournament. The Cadets were scheduled to face Plattsburgh State in the quarterfinals on March 14, but that contest was cancelled as well. The Norwich men (24-2-2) coasted to a 3-0 victory over Hobart in the NEHC Tournament Championship and were poised to play Endicott or Plymouth State in the NCAA Quarterfinals. UVM men’s basketball (26-7) was one victory away from securing another NCAA Tournament berth, but the Catamounts’ home game vs. Hartford for the America East championship also never occurred.
High school athletes held out hope for a spring season, though time was not on their side. The Vermont Mountaineers were the first franchise to call things off in the New England Collegiate Baseball League, which eventually shut everything down for the summer. All-Star games against New Hampshire were also a victim of the pandemic, including Lions Cup soccer and the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl for football. Fan favorite Mikaela Shiffrin and dozens of World Cup skiers missed out on the cancelled Killington Cup, which drew 18,000 giant slalom spectators in 2019.
2. U-32 Title Haul
It’s been raining championships at the East Montpelier school, which was far from an athletic powerhouse when it opened nearly five decades ago. It took awhile for U-32 sports teams to hit their stride, but the late bloomers have recently been cranking out crowns at record pace.
U-32 Nordic skiing capped a boys and girls sweep, with the Raider boys edging Middlebury by seven points. The Raider girls were penalized 70 points due to an infraction in the classic relay, but they erased a 31-point deficit on Day 2 and prevailed by 21 points. There was no spring season, but U-32 had legitimate shots to add more hardware in girls lacrosse, track and field, baseball, softball and girls tennis.
The Raiders added three more championships in the fall, sweeping cross-country running and claiming the first girls soccer title in program history. They accomplished the feat even though COVID-related school rules prevented freshmen and sophomores from practicing with juniors and seniors throughout the regular season. Odds are high that Athletic Director Hank Van Orman will raise another banner toward the rafters this winter. The boys Nordic team could be one of the best public school squads in the country.
3. Spaulding, Harwood Hockey
Coach Dave Lawrence and the Crimson Tide capped a 22-0 season with a 4-0 victory over CVU in the Division II championship. Freshman phenom Cami Bell (56 goals, 24 assists) recorded nearly half of her team’s goals, helping the Barre school capture its first title of any kind since the boys hockey team won it all in 2010.
The Tide outscored opponents 122-40, with Bell supported by Rebecca McKelvey (29 goals, 16 assists), Zoe Tewksbury (seven goals, 32 assists) and Bria Dill (11 goals, 16 assists). Goalies Mattie Cetin and Rayna Long split time, while standout defenseman Morgan Mast earned Academic All-Star honors.
Seniors Annie Duprey, Hailey Lafaille and Natalie Mattson provided crucial leadership along with juniors Emily Wilson, Addie Reil and Elise Atwood. Sophomore Emily Morris and freshmen Hannah King and Molly Parker were also key contributors. Brian Wilkin, Ashley Pelkey and Loren Lunt served as assistant coaches.
The Harwood boys went all the way for the first time in 15 years after Skylar Platt scored the game-winner in overtime to cap a 3-2 victory over Milton. First-year coach Jacob Grout and the Highlanders finished with a 20-3 record.
4. Stowe Soccer Falls
The Raiders’ bid for a ninth straight boys soccer title unraveled during a first-round playoff exit against previously winless Lake Region. The No. 15 Rangers were much better than their 0-7-2 record, and No. 2 Stowe (8-1) was vulnerable after losing eight starters from its 2019 team. A penalty kick by Lake Region’s Peter Gyurkovics in the 68th minute made all the difference after Stowe committed a hand-ball violation inside the 18-yard box. Rangers goalie Connor Ulrich stopped a dozen shots to fuel a 1-0 result, snapping Stowe’s streak of 31 straight post-season victories.
5. Corliss, Hebert Claim Titles
Plainfield native Jason Corliss and Williamstown’s Jimmy Hebert were just wee lads in the 1990’s when guys like Brian Hoar, Phil Scott, Dave Dion and Chuck Beede rose to the top at Thunder Road. Corliss and Hebert were getting their drivers’ licenses around the same time that Dave Pembroke started his run of dominance at the track. Then it was Nick Sweet, Derrick O’Donnell and Scott Dragon who traded “King of the Road” honors for nearly a decade.
This past summer, 29-year-old Hebert and 32-year-old Corliss proved that it’s their turn at the front. Hebert wrapped up his ninth season of ACT competition and finally walked away with the top prize. His third-place finish during the finale at Oxford Plains Speedway capped a 50-point victory over DJ Shaw. Hebert raced to a pair of victories and seven top-five finishes during nine starts. He was previously second in the 2014 and 2019 standings while placing third in 2013 and 2018.
Corliss won his second straight Thunder Road Late Model crown with a 50-point victory over Bobby Therrien. It was a comfy margin after his four-point win over Dragon in 2019. The Plainfield native graduated from Twinfield in 2006 and captured the Street Stock season title at Thunder Road in 2008. He won the Memorial Day Classic for Late Models in 2014 and has been one of the division’s top-five drivers ever since. This year he recorded three victories and a dozen top-10 results. Waterbury’s Jason Woodard took home the Flying Tigers season championship, while Thetford’s Brandon Gray won the Street Stock crown.
6. Montpelier Boys Prevail
Coach Eric Bagley knew that his Solons could be in for quite a ride when 15 players returned this past fall. With six talented seniors, Bagley also knew that time was precious as the Solons hovered around .500 for most of the fall. Montpelier was a minute away from heading into playoffs with a 4-4 record, but corner kicks by Quinn Mills assisted brothers Leo and Ronnie Riby-Williams to spark a dramatic comeback victory over U-32.
A Division II quarterfinal at Harwood went to two rounds of penalty kicks before Will Bruzzese tucked away the game-winner for the Solons. Noah Samuelson, Bela Hughes, Brooks Duprey and Mills also buried PK’s for MHS, while goalie Max Weinstein made some huge saves. Montpelier sent Lake Region packing in the semis to earn a date with 10-0 Milton, which had outscored opponents 51-4. The Yellowsjackets pulled ahead in the ninth minute and almost doubled the lead on a penalty kick, but Weinstein made the save. Montpelier equalized in the 30th minute when Ronnie Riby-Williams set up Duprey. Mills assisted Leo Riby-Williams for a perfectly-timed volley with 66 seconds remaining, giving Montpelier its first title since 1996.
7. Harwood Wins Meet of Champions
The atmosphere was a bit gloomy after coach John Kerrigan and the Highlanders suffered a 13-point loss to U-32 at Division II championships in Thetford. A week later Kerrigan’s Army pulled off one of the greatest upsets of the past decade by winning the Meet of Champions. The Highlanders secured a 13-point victory over two-time defending New England champ CVU, which hadn’t lost to a Vermont opponent since 2014. Ava Thurston placed second for HU with a 5-kilometer time of 18 minutes, 51 seconds. Julia Thurston (ninth, 20:02), Charlie Flint (24th, 20:59), McKenna Paxman (25th, 20:59) and Britta Zetterstrom (28th, 21:13) also helped Harwood claim payback against U-32. Next year the Redhawks will seek their 13th straight Division I crown, but Harwood could surprise CVU again at the bigger invitationals or at New England Championships.
8. Mount Anthony Wrestling
The Patriots faced their toughest test in years and still found a way to lock up their 32nd straight championship. Mount Anthony produced six individuals champs and posted a team score of 278 points, holding off runner-up Essex (254) and third-place Spaulding (201). First-place finishers for the Patriots were Landon Davis (120 pounds), Keegan Coon (138 pounds), Stephen Brillion (152 pounds), Adam Frost (160 pounds), Sam Wilkins (195 pounds) and Hayden Gaudette (285 pounds). Caleb Huntington and Carter Dickinson captured titles for the Crimson Tide. Teammates Nick Pierce, Colton Perkins, Ryan Glassford and Landon Farnham also advanced to the finals.
9. Spaulding Football Rebounds
Vermont split teams into four regions after shifting to the 7-on-7, no-tackle format this year. From an outsider’s perspective, the Crimson Tide appeared down and out three weeks into the season following an 0-4 start. But coach Bob Lamb and his crew were just warming up. They had extra motivation midway through the fall when officials announced that there would be playoffs after all. Quarterback Andrew Trottier and receivers Christian Titus, Cole Benoit and Grady Chase were among the top performers as the Tide rattled off four straight victories to reach the title game. The championship ended with a 42-28 loss at St. Johnbury, but the overall takeaways from the season were overwhelmingly positive. Kicker Ethan Touchette was a standout senior along with classmates Logan Folta, Ridge Herring, Aiden Blouin, Zach Stabell, Matt Durgin and Steven Corbett.
10. Spaulding, Twinfield End Droughts
The Crimson Tide girls and Trojan boys finally got untracked by delivering post-season victories. Spaulding’s Sage MacAuley assisted Emily Wilson for the game-winner in the 35th minute and teammate Rebecca McKelvey held on for the shutout in a 1-0 victory over Brattleboro. It was the first playoff victory since 2012 by the 5-3-2 Tide, who suffered a 5-1 loss to Rutland in the Division I quarterfinals. Twinfield (8-4) was the No. 6 seed in Division IV and coasted to a 6-1 playdown victory over Richford. Twinfield had not earned a playoff victory since 2009. Alec Moran scored on a Meles Gouge corner kick for the cooperative Twinfield-Cabot program during a 2-1 loss to Proctor in the quarterfinals.
