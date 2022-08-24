Championship races tightened up considerably over the last two races at Thunder Road and those battles are poised to intensify Thursday during the last weekly event of the season.
An elite pack of drivers has emerged atop the Late Model, Flying Tiger and Street Stock divisions, creating plenty of drama for the final stretch. Christopher Pelkey leads the Late Model battle with 874 points. He is followed by Kyle Pembroke (869), Scott Dragon (867) and young guns Stephen Donahue (846) and Marcel Gravel (819).
Dragon stands a good chance of join Chuck Beede, Phil Scott, Cris Michaud, Derrick O’Donnell and Jason Corliss as the track’s sixth three-time Late Model champion if he continues his fast and competitive pace. The Milton driver recorded his seventh top-5 result of the summer last week to put the pressure on Pelkey and Pembroke. Both Donahue and Gravel still have a mathematical shot at earning their first King of the Road crown with two point-counting events left on the schedule.
Flying Tigers front-runner Sam Caron has 886 points and is attempting to fend off Justin Prescott (859), Derrick Calkins (842), Mike Martin (832) and Kevin Streeter (826). Caron has maintained the lead over the past month, while Martin has been consistently climbing the points ladder in an attempt to defend his track championship. After three straight weeks of first-time winners, a lot is up in the air in the ultra-competitive division.
Dean Switser Jr. sits atop the Street Stock standings with 965 points. Close behind are Kyler Davis (929), Josh Lovely (919) and Jeffrey Martin (913). After staying in the top-5 in points all season, Davis took down his first win this year last week. Consistency has kept Davis and Switser Jr. on top of the four-cylinder division that has averaged just over 30 cars per race this season. Lovely is a three-time winner who will attempt to continue his top-10 streak.
Road Warriors competition will also return following Ryan Foster’s first win last week. Spectator drag races will also be back at Thunder Road with Run-What-U-Brung action. Drivers who are 18-and-older can show up to the Pit Gate before 6:30 p.m. with a valid driver’s license and a four-wheel vehicle that is registered, inspected and insured. The first 50 individuals to register will take part in the competition. Racers must bring an approved safety helmet plus a long-sleeve shirt and pants to wear. No open-toed shoes or Crocs are allowed.
