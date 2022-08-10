Capital Division soccer teams have showed their pedigree year in and year out for decades.
Making deep playoff runs has become second nature each fall for the top dogs from Central Vermont. And that trend isn't likely to end any time soon considering the amount of talent returning for the 2022 season.
On the boys' side, mighty Montpelier has its sights set on a third straight trip to the Division II championship. Striker Ronnie Riby-Williams is one of the program's all-time leading scorers after burying 24 goals last year during a 16-2 runner-up campaign. Keeper Brio Levitt leads a defense that recorded nine shutouts in 2021. Coach Eric Bagley's crew rattled off 30 unanswered goals a year ago prior to a 2-0 finals loss to Milton, which graduated 14 seniors.
The Solons have reached the semifinals 13 times since 1992 and will tune up for the regular season with scrimmages vs. Rutland, Mount Mansfield and St. Johnsbury. The Montpelier girls advanced to the semis 15 times since 1999 and have only had one losing season since 2003. Bagley was the MHS girls coach during the program's last title a decade ago, and now Jay Geibel leads a high-powered side that could turn dreams of a Montpelier boys-girls sweep into a reality.
MHS striker Sienna Mills haunted opponents for the past three years and earned All-Capital honors last year along with classmates Grace Nostrant and Molly Hutton. Athletic juniors Anika Turcotte and Estherline Carlson add plenty of firepower to a team that's balanced, well-conditioned and unselfish. The Montpelier girls will scrimmage St. Johnsbury and Woodstock before kicking off the season Sept. 3 at Middlebury.
The Harwood girls could face a rebuilding process after the departure of Capital Division Co-Players of the Year Tanum Nelson and Louisa Thomsen. However, the Highlanders are still highly capable of piecing together a winning record for the 17th straight season and they'll seek a semifinal berth for the fourth year in a row.
The Highlander boys endured one losing campaign since 2006 and could easily give Montpelier a run for its money at the top of the Division II heap. Jordan Shullenberger had a dynamite junior season in 2021, scoring 29 goals to surpass Tor Fiske’s program record of 26 goals. Coach Joe Yalicki's 14-2-1 team outscored opponents 74-12 last year while rattling off 10 clean sheets.
The Stowe boys and girls were hit hard by graduation, but reloading is never a major issue for the Raiders. Coach Tyler Post's girls squad is the two-time defending champ after a thrilling playoff run last year. The Stowe girls beat Paine Mountain during a semifinal penalty kick shootout and capped a 14-0-2 campaign with a 3-2 championship victory over Leland & Gray. The year before Stowe entered the post-season with a 2-6 record before winning it all as the No. 10 seed. The Stowe boys won eight consecutive crowns from 2012-19 before being knocked off in the first round of the playoffs the past two years, falling to No. 15 Lake Region and No. 13 Rice.
Paine Mountain's Stephen LaRock and Colin Crawford-Stempel were named Capital Division Coaches of the Year in 2021 and will attempt to carry on that success this time around. LaRock's girls team will attempt to recapture some of the magic from a Northfield program that won seven straight championships from 1995 to 2001 and recorded a 74-game unbeaten streak under former coach Mike Gonneville. Crawford-Stempel's boys team lost a lot of seniors, but the combined power of having Northfield and Williamstown athletes playing side by side is an undeniable strength.
The U-32 boys will make a bid for their sixth title, with Ben Clark and Finn O'Donnell leading the way. The Raider girls captured their first title in program history two years ago before enduring their first losing season in a decade last fall.
The Spaulding girls ended a 13-year playoff drought in 2020 and showed their potential by going 9-6 last year. Coach Rob Moran's squad returns the bulk of its scoring and could be a nightmare matchup for league opponents. The Spaulding boys will chase after their first playoff victory since 2007.
Peoples Academy is a perennial title contender in D-III and has a lot to gain from taking down its D-II and D-I rivals. The PA boys won their fourth crown in 2020 and have made 27 trips to the semifinals. The seven-time champ PA girls registered winning seasons every year from 1997 to 2019, but they've only won five matches since then.
Although Hazen has never captured a boys title, the Wildcats' recent entry into the Capital Division should make the team battle-tested for the D-III playoffs. The program is 0-4 in title showdowns and hasn't won a quarterfinal match since 2014. The Wildcats could pick up crucial index points with victories over the bigger schools in the Capital Division, which also features Lake Region, Lamoille, Lyndon, North Country and Randolph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.