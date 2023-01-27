The final month of the regular season in around the corner for winter sports and it’s already clear that a handful of Central Vermont teams have full intentions of bringing home some hardware.
Of course every squad has its eye on the top prize, but a few local programs are at the center of title conversations after turning heads in December and January.
Spaulding went a decade without winning a team crown of any kind until 2020, but now the Crimson Tide have two programs gunning for undefeated records. Coach Dave Lawrence’s team recorded the first perfect girls hockey season in state history three years ago, and then last year BFA-St. Albans accomplished the hard-earned feat. It’s wild to think that Spaulding could cap another campaign without a loss or a tie, but the 12-0 Tide are halfway toward accomplishing that goal.
Coach Jesse Willard’s boys basketball team has given fans another reason to believe that banner-raising ceremonies will be an upcoming trend in the Granite City. Spaulding’s 9-0 mark includes a pair of victories over two-time defending Division II champ Montpelier, which eliminated the Tide during last year’s semifinal at the Barre Aud. The senior-heavy Tide are currently in a dogfight with 11-0 Fair Haven for the top spot in the standings, and there’s a strong likelihood that Willard’s squad will have to match up against the Solons once again in the playoffs.
It’s extremely rare for a season to pass by without U-32 collecting a championship, and this winter is no exception. The Raiders’ are four-time defending champs in Nordic skiing, but the chances of a fifth straight title are slim following the graduation of a slew of senior stars. Amazingly, the rags-to-riches boys hockey squad has emerged as U-32’s most promising title contender. Three years ago coach Shane Locke’s squad went 0-21, but now the resurgent Raiders are 8-1 and ranked second in Division II.
Montpelier has also made a habit of cranking out titles every season during the past few years. A three-peat could easily be in the cards for coach Nick Foster’s boys basketball program, and the school’s Nordic ski team has exploded into a legitimate powerhouse after only boasting a handful of athletes a few seasons ago.
Last month Hazen coach Aaron Hill invited former players back to the gym from all eight of the school’s boys basketball championship squads prior to the annual Dave Morse Classic. The massive turnout from alumni all across the country served as a reminder that the Wildcats have one of the most rabid fan bases in the Green Mountain State. It’s no surprise that Hill’s squad is 9-1 at the midway point of the season, and a successful title defense could feature a championship rematch with undefeated Winooski. First-year Hazen girls coach Randy Lumsden was a star on Hazen’s 2000 boys title squad, and there’s a solid possibility that two Wildcat teams will be heading to the Barre Aud this winter. Lumsden inherited a few standouts from neighboring Craftsbury at the start of the season and his 12-1 squad has rattled off a dozen victories in a row.
Here’s a quick look at the midseason progress reports for Central Vermont’s cream of the crop:
GIRLS HOCKEY
The Tide were 2-17-1 in 2019, but Spaulding’s seniors have gone a combined 61-4-1 since then. Spaulding has outscored opponents 78-10 this season, averaging nearly seven goals per game while recording six shutouts defensively.
Rebecca McKelvey and Hannah King are both four-year varsity standouts who power the offense, while classmate Molly Parker has been a rock on the blue line. Goalies Mattie Cetin and Rayna Long split time for the Tide, which will face a big test during Saturday’s 3:15 p.m. home game against CVU-Mount Mansfield (8-2-1).
“CVU is a strong team with good goaltending, good skaters and experienced talent,” Lawrence said. “Both ours and their senior class faced each other in the state championship as freshmen when we won it back in 2020. They were good then and are even better now. It will be a real challenge for us and we need to be ready to go.”
Another game marked in red on the calendar is a Feb. 11 showdown in Barre against Burlington-Colchester (7-2-1). The Tide’s final seven games of the regular season will include six contests on the road, including a rematch with the CougarHawks on Feb. 22. The first week in February will feature a grueling stretch of games vs. BFA-St. Albans (6-4-1), Essex (4-7-1) and South Burlington (5-6).
BOYS HOCKEY
The U-32 boys are in a virtual dead heat with Mount Mansfield (9-1) atop the D-II rankings. The Raiders will travel to play the Cougars at 3 p.m. Saturday in a game that could determine who earns the top seed for the post-season. U-32 has outscored opponents 35-11 in addition to prevailing via forfeit against Northfield. The Raiders skated to a 3-1 victory over D-I Colchester, handing the Lakers (6-1-3) their only loss of the season. U-32 also claimed a 5-1 victory over D-I Spaulding and was in complete control during a 5-0 victory over Stowe and a 6-1 victory over Missisquoi. Locke’s team suffered its lone loss during a 4-2 setback at D-I South Burlington before bouncing back the next game with a 4-3 victory at D-II rival Rutland (7-3).
Last Saturday Max Scribner scored the game-winning goal with 15 seconds remaining on assists from Brenden Tedeschi and Tae Rossmassler to fuel a 2-1 victory over Hartford (8-3). Goalie Duncan Mathies made 28 saves for the Raiders, who will attempt to solidify their status as one of Vermont’s top teams — regardless of division.
BOYS BASKETBALL
The Capital Division has set a high bar so far, with Spaulding, Hazen and Montpelier leading the way. The Crimson Tide will host the Wildcats at 7 p.m. Wednesday, pitting Hazen power forward Tyler Rivard against the dynamic duo of Tide big men Isaac Davis and Riley Severy.
Spaulding’s starting rotation has been simply unstoppable most games, resulting in an early 19-0 lead against Harwood. The Tide also pulled ahead early during last week’s contest at Montpelier, forcing the Solons to play catch-up the entire game before Spaulding closed out a 69-53 victory. Guards Tavarius Vance and Cooper Diego give the Tide impressive length around the perimeter, and fellow senior Cole McAllister adds a burst of energy to spark his team’s bread-and-butter transition game. The Tide will play Lake Region twice in a four-day span before finishing up the regular season vs. Randolph, Peoples Academy, U-32, Lamoille, Lyndon and Williamstown.
Montpelier matches the Tide with a pair of senior forwards in Ronnie Riby-Williams and Andrew Tringe. But the Solons are a unique squad that relies on three starting sophomore guards: Carson Cody, Carter Bruzzese and Clayton Foster. Montpelier lost a combined five games during the past three seasons, so this year’s 6-3 squad finds itself in a new situation while battling for one of the top six spots in the standings. However, two losses to Spaulding and a 77-53 setback at D-I Rice (10-0) can’t be any serious cause for alarm.
A Feb. 10 meeting with Hazen and a game vs. Thetford 10 days later will serve as quality late-season tuneups before Montpelier begins its quest for a third straight title. The Solons will host Lyndon at 7 p.m. Monday and will also prepare for league clashes against Harwood, Williamstown,, Lake Region,, Lamoille, Randolph, Peoples, and U-32. North Country (10-2) is ranked third in D-II, while MSJ (7-3) sits in the fourth spot. Hartford (9-2), Middlebury (5-4) and Lyndon (5-4) are also currently poised to host first-round playoff games if they can continue their success.
The lone blemish on Hazen’s resume is a 47-42 loss at Thetford. It’s impressive that the Panthers limited the Wildcats to roughly 10 points a quarter, especially after Rivard set a school record with a 50-point performance during an 88-64 win over Enosburg. Fellow seniors Lincoln Michaud and Jadon Baker were both key contributors during last year’s title run along with junior Xavier Hill.
The Wildcats will have a difficult time catching up to Winooski in the standings because of the Spartans’ weaker schedule. But a rematch in the semis or final at the Barre Aud is sure to draw another packed house after Hazen won a thriller, 37-34, last winter. Rounding out the top half of the D-III rankings are Thetford (7-2), Richford (9-3), Vergennes (7-4), White River (7-3), Bellows Falls (7-3), Randolph (5-4) and Green Mountain (6-4).
NORDIC SKIING
It’s been raining titles lately in the Capital City, but one thing that’s never been raised toward the rafters inside Montpelier’s gym is a skiing banner. The Solons aren’t likely to be favorites heading into the state meet, but there’s lots of unpredictable variables in a Nordic race and anything can happen.
Even though coach Brian Carlson’s MHS squad doesn’t have the same star power on the girls’ side as defending champ Middlebury, the Solons’ strength in numbers could surprise the Tigers. Montpelier’s Meg Voisin placed second last month during the classic portion of the Tour de Chittenden and teammate Sara McGill was third during the hill climb up Cochran’s Ski Area. Clare Pritchard, Anja Rand and Marie Voisin add much-needed depth in a sport where the top four skiers from each team score points at both the classical and freestyle championships. Ava Schneider and Mary Harrington have paced Middlebury along with Beth McIntosh and Lia Robinson.
Junior Sage Grossi has all the tools to win an individual title for the Montpelier boys, and the supporting cast for MHS has been steadily improving as the snow pack gets deeper. Ben Wetherell and Steven Supan both carried over their fitness base from Montpelier’s state championship soccer campaign, while cross country runners Luke Murphy, Ezra Merrill-Triplett, Sam Brondyke and Jay Borland have made a smooth transition to skiing.
Middlebury has the deepest, most experienced boys squad in D-II, led by Eliot Schneider, Baxter Harrington, Matias Citarella, Haakon Olson, Ben Seaton and Trey Bosworth. The Tigers could also rely on Matthew Berg, Aaron Carr-Perlow or Baker Nelson at the state meet.
The four-person relay often decides who captures the championship, and Craftsbury is likely to keep things interesting against the top dogs. Cormac Leahy, Charlie Kehler, Alan Moody and Silas Hunt can all turn on the jets for the Chargers, so a single crash or broken pole by another top competitor could alter the final scores dramatically.
A runner-up finish by either the Montpelier boys or girls would be groundbreaking, especially after neighboring U-32 dominated the Nordic scene for so long. Montpelier’s field hockey and boys soccer claimed the top prize last fall, while boys cross country was two points away from upsetting seven-time defending champ U-32. The MHS boys and girls Ultimate squads completed a sweep of the titles in 2019, while the school’s girls tennis, boys lacrosse and boys basketball teams are all two-time defending champs.
