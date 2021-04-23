BOYS BASKETBALL
ALL-STARS
FIRST TEAM
Anthony Engelhard
U-32 Senior
The acrobatic football receiver set the tone for a basketball squad that went 26-7 the past two years. He kicked off the season with a 16-point effort at eventual champ Montpelier, keeping things close during a 62-53 loss. Engelhard helped secure a 52-35 win at Lyndon by recording 12 points, six assists, three steals and zero turnovers. He made all four field goal attempts and scored 12 points against BFA-St. Albans before tossing in nine points against Randolph. He scored 14 points in a playdown victory over Middlebury and wound up with nine points in the quarterfinals against North Country. Engelhard wasn't at the top of the scoresheet when the Raiders traveled to two-time defending D-III champ Thetford, but his unheralded contributions were crucial during a 65-58 victory. He finished with six rebounds, five steals, four points and three assists against the Panthers.
"I've never had a player play as hard, for as long, as Anthony was able to," U-32 coach Dan Gauthier said. "He is a true athletic workhorse. It's almost as if he never tires. He's a pretty quiet, reserved kid. But don't let that fool you in terms of his competitiveness. He absolutely wants to win. Being one of our lead ball-handlers, as he went, we went. We asked him to do a lot for us as well. Some of the biggest strides he made over the course of his high school career were in terms of leadership, communication and game management. And finding a way to use his abilities to put his teammates in a position to be successful. And that's when you really started to see a complete player. He plays football in the fall, so one of the obvious things that carries over is a physical toughness. He can take a bump, he can take a hit and he can keep going."
Owen Kellington
U-32 Senior
The well-built power forward capitalized on a soft touch around the rim and was also a 3-point assassin. His ability to crash the glass and convert second-chance shots was on display against North Country (12 points, 10 rebounds), Thetford (18 points, nine rebounds), Lyndon (13 points, nine rebounds), Randolph (13 points, eight rebounds) and Montpelier (11 points, seven rebounds). A UConn baseball recruit, Kellington also reached double figures during victories over Middlebury (22 points) and BFA-St. Albans (18 points).
"Owen is very committed to the weight room, and his overall athleticism and strength and conditioning really gave him an advantage over a lot of opponents," U-32 coach Dan Gauthier said. "He's a versatile player and he contributes for us in a lot of different ways. He can score inside for us, he's a good shooter behind the 3-point line, he rebounds the ball well. And we would often ask him to guard the other team's best player, be in a wing or a big guy. So sometimes he's undersized when he's guarding a post presence. Other times he's bigger and stronger - but not quite as quick - as the perimeter players we asked him to guard. So we asked an awful lot of him. And even though he is a such a high-level baseball player, he never treated basketball as if it was second fiddle. He was as committed to our program and the game of basketball as any of his teammates."
Tyler Ricker
Montpelier Senior
Ricker thrived on consistency and was one of the few Solons who stepped up every single game. The shooting guard also consistently ratcheted up the intensity level, tormenting opponents with his defensive pressure while averaging 13 points and seven rebounds per game. He scored 17 points in a 50-30 victory over St. Johnsbury and wound up making 11 of 36 attempts from 3-point range in the regular season. He scored 11 points in a 76-39 playdown victory over Harwood before tallying 11 of his 15 points in the first quarter during a 74-36 quarterfinal victory over Lamoille. A 14-point, seven-rebound effort in the final lifted MHS to a 65-57 victory over North Country.
"Tyler's presence on the defensive end of the floor got us going each game," Montpelier coach Nick Foster said. "His ability to take responsibility for our opponents' top perimeter players and pressure the ball helps to set the defense. Tyler created so many turnovers and transition opportunities for our team this season. He has been a smooth shooter from the wing with a knack for finding open space, even when he is the focus of the defense. Tyler was also able to attack aggressive closeouts and finish at the rim when run off his shot. He has been the best two-way player we have had."
Rashid Nikiema
Montpelier Junior
The transfer student was the final ingredient MHS (10-0) needed to assert its authority in Division II. He scored 25 points in a season-opening victory over U-32 and added 11 points in the rematch for a season sweep over the Raiders. Nikiema erupted for 16 points and 10 rebounds against two-time defending D-III champ Thetford, triggering an 85-30 victory. He drained 11 of 34 3-point attempts in the regular season and worked hard to become a top-tier defender over the course of the winter. Nikiema scored 14 of his 16 points and grabbed eight of his 11 rebounds after the break in the championship, helping MHS earn a 65-57 victory over North Country
"Rashid was a welcome offensive addition for our team early in the season," Montpelier coach Nick Foster said. "His skill set allowed us to stretch the floor with all five players on the court at times. He could knock down the long 3, score in transition and get offensive putbacks. And he provided some highlight plays for us at the rim. Rashid made it very difficult for our opponents to match up with us. As the season progressed, he became much more comfortable in our defensive systems. That was the last piece to our team defense getting where we needed it. Rashid became a defender that could rotate into a rim protector and also defend most perimeter players with his length. He took a huge charge for us in the championship game. Rashid also had the makeup to take the big shots in big moments, which was also on display in the championship."
Isaiah Baker
Hazen Senior
The silky-smooth guard will graduate as one of the most talented products from a die-hard basketball community. He led the Wildcats to an overall record of 59-19 the past four years, amassing 1,474 career points after making 224 3-pointers. He tied the program record for career steals (233) and finished his 2021 season averaging 22.6 points, 5.4 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 3.3 steals per game. Baker scored 28 points during a 77-57 win over Northfield before dropping in 22 points in a 76-48 victory over BFA-Fairfax. He scored 11 points in a 54-42 victory over Peoples, 27 points in a 67-48 victory over Randolph and 28 points in a 78-59 victory over Thetford.
"Isaiah is an exceptionally dedicated and skilled basketball player," Hazen coach Aaron Hill said. "He is the best shooter I have ever coached. He has the ability to hit the deep 3, but he also can get to the hoop. And he finishes well through contact. He has had a deep and long-lasting impact on the Hazen basketball program. And he would have easily broken the state record of 245 career 3-pointers if not for Covid."
SECOND TEAM
Thomas Parrott, Williamstown Junior
Tavien Rouleau, Williamstown Junior
Riley Severy II, Spaulding Sophomore
Grady Chase, Spaulding Junior
Will Bruzzese, Montpelier Junior
HONORABLE MENTION
Cooper Diego, Spaulding Sophomore
Nathan LaRosa, Montpelier Senior
Aiden Hawkins, U-32 Senior
Cooper Olney, Harwood Sophomore
Cutler Gladding, Twinfield Senior
Wyatt Messier, Randolph Senior
Jadon Baker, Hazen Sophomore
Adam King, Northfield Junior
Riley Cheney, Williamstown Senior
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.