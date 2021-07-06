A teenage front-runner, some Division I college standouts and a handful of sage veterans gave Tuesday’s opening-round leaderboard plenty of spice during the 115th Vermont Amateur Championship at Williston Golf Club.
A 1-under 70 by Austin Giroux, the reigning high school state champ, was the talk of the day. A rising North Country Union High School senior, he overcame bogeys on the second and third holes to steal the show.
The soccer, basketball and golf standout carded birdies on No. 5, 9, 12 and 15 before settling for a bogey on No. 17. He shot a 71 at high school championships and led the Falcons to their first basketball title appearance in program history last winter. He scored eight points in a 49-39 quarterfinal victory over U-32 and dropped in 22 points in the final against Montpelier.
Ryan Porter and Taylor Bellemare are tied for second, trailing Giroux by one stroke. Spaulding High School graduate and former St. John’s University star Troy Evans finished with a 72. The longtime Country Club of Barre member holds a share of fourth place along with Troy Golber and Cory Jozefiak.
The Country Club of Barre leads the McCullough Cup team standings with a four-person score of 295 strokes. Evans, Bryson Richards (73), Nelson Eaton (74) and Eric Lajeunesse (76) led CCB, while Mitchell Evans (82) provided a safety net. They are followed by Burlington (298), Rutland (303), Williston (307), Mount Anthony (312), Vermont National (315), Stowe (322), Neshobe (325) and Rocky Ridge (329).
Troy Evans was a four-year team captain for Spaulding. He recorded scoring averages of 75 as a freshman and won the individual state championship. His average score was 74 as a sophomore, 73 as a junior and 71 his senior season. He qualified for the U.S. Amateur after high school and has a packed tournament schedule for this summer.
Lajeunesse was an All-Star soccer goalie and golfer for Spaulding who has cracked the top 20 at the Am for 11 straight years. Eaton is a recent St. Johnsbury Academy graduate who tied Giroux for medalist honors last fall at high school states.
Richards graduated from U-32 graduate in 2019 and is competing in his ninth straight Am. He placed 11th during the 2018 before finishing second in 2019. The University of Rhode Island competitor was 11th last year, trailing winner Garren Poirier by 15 shots. Poirier is a five-time Mid-Amateur champ who shot a 78 Tuesday.
Richards was mostly content to be tied for seventh along with Kim Perry. Raiders basketball coach Dan Gauthier was Richards’ caddie and watched the former U-32 hoops star drain a 15-foot birdie putt on the first hole. Richards found the left hazard on No. 4 and took a drop. A pitching wedge onto the green set up a two-putt for bogey. He used a 3-wood to drive the green on the par-4 12th and made a 3-footer for birdie.
A logjam at ninth place includes Eaton, Nicholas Wood, Logan Broyles, Scott Rankings, Nathan Godbout, Andrew Merrill, Brody Yates and Phil Fairbanks. Tied for 17th after rounds of 75 are Erik Lindahl, Keith Komline, Brian Casey and Nick Ojala.
Parker Fothergill, a 2006 U-32 graduate, is one of eight golfers who shot a 76. He carded two birdies on the front nine but also had three bogeys and a double bogey. He started the back nine with two bogeys and a double before recording a birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
Here are a few quick questions for Richards entering the Am’s second round:
TA: What were your first reactions after you signed the scorecard today?
Richards: “I played OK, but I was a little sloppy my last six holes. I was 2-under through 12 and was in pretty good shape and made some mistakes coming in, but it was pretty easy to clean up. I didn’t shoot myself out of it and I’m only a couple shots back, so I like where I’m sitting at for (Wednesday).”
TA: In a tournament like this, is it half the battle just not to blow up and have huge numbers that first day?
Richards: “Exactly. That’s something I’ve learned as I’ve grown up a little bit. You may not have your best stuff the first day, but the only thing you can do on the first day is lose it. You can’t win it, so you just hang and grind and keep yourself around a good number. And I told my caddie today that there’s 54 holes of golf left.”
TA: If you look at some of the names on the leaderboard, does it seem like a mix of young guns and then some of those guys who have been around for a few dozen years?
Richards: “Definitely, it’s a little different. Austin is going to be a senior in high school and he’s a good player. I’ve played on a couple Vermont teams, so it’s a good mix. Troy Evans, who plays at my home course, this is his first Am back and he’s right there. Obviously Eric (Lajeunesse) and Garren (Poirier) are both really good players and struggled a little bit today. But don’t be surprised if they shoot something low (Wednesday). It’s definitely an interesting leaderboard right now. And there’s plenty of golf left, so I’m curious to see what happens.”
TA: Is it apples and oranges to compare a college tournament to the Am, or does it feel pretty similar?
Richards: “It’s a little bit different. There’s plenty of good players and talent-wise it’s the same. But it’s not really that different: You’ve got to play golf. So I treat it the same way. Obviously you don’t have four other guys out on the course with you that you’re relying on — it’s just you. So that’s really the only difference. I have the same mentality going into these tournaments and it never changes for me.”
TA: Is it ever an issue trying to focus on your game, but also being aware of what other people are doing around you?
Richards: “Not really. Growing up as a basketball player, I like to know where I’m at on the golf course. But it’s not something that I’m checking frequently. Maybe when there’s a bigger moment in the third or fourth round, I always check because I prefer to know where I’m at. But I never really looked today — I was just doing my own thing. I had a feeling what the scores would be, just based on playing conditions. But I was just playing my own game.”
TA: Does it seem a little bit easier with the nerves each year you’re back at the Am?
Richards: “The nerves are still there — that just comes with being a competitive person. I’ve had some good finishes the last couple years at the Am and you just get used to playing around the lead. It does get easier, and that goes with any sport when you’re put in situations where you have to perform. …So you just stay on your own game. And anything can happen — that’s another thing that I’ve seen playing these Amateurs. You’re never really out of it until the end and the final putt is holed. And that’s what I’ve gone by as I’ve grown up a little bit: just hang around, keep yourself in there and you never know. Thursday is a long day. With 36 holes, a lot can happen. And the weather doesn’t look great for Thursday, so the leaderboard could look a lot different.”
TA: Is the McCullough Cup team event a little cherry on top? Is there any chatter or buzz about that in the clubhouse?
Richards: “We definitely talk about it at our home course. We picked the team and it’s always a nice thing to have and for the members to talk about when we get back home. So we think about it. It doesn’t take precedence over the individual leader board. But it still is a nice bonus to the week.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.