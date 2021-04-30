Thunder Road drivers will emerge from their winter slumber this Sunday at the Community Bank N.A. 150.
While many fans will focus on the American-Canadian Tour Late Model showdown, it’s also a big day for the support divisions that make Thunder Road racing possible all summer.
The Flying Tigers, Street Stocks and Road Warriors will all kick off their seasons during a busy day of racing. For the Tigers and Street Stocks, it’s the start of a season-long chase for a championship at the “Nation’s Site of Excitement.”
Another big year is on tap for the Flying Tiger division, with nearly 50 drivers already registered to compete at either Thunder Road or New Hampshire’s White Mountain Motorsports Park. The division averaged 30 cars at Thunder Road last year while putting on an exciting show every week.
The 2021 Flying Tigers have 16 points-counting events on the schedule, and that includes the battle for the Triple Crown. That series opens with a 100-lap event at the Memorial Day Classic, which is already piling up entries.
Most of the dynamite 2020 class is confirmed to return for at least part of the season. Waterbury Center’s Jason Woodard, who won a record-setting fourth championship, has remained non-committal about whether he’ll chase title No. 5. The veteran now runs a four-Tiger operation, with daughter Kelsea, son Tanner and family friend Bryan Wall Jr. all planning full 2020 seasons. If the team starts the year with some success, it would surprise no one to see Jason Woodard in the hunt for another championship.
There are plenty of other title contenders, including Michael and Stephen Martin, Cameron Ouellette, Derrick Calkins, Sam Caron and Jaden Perry. Three young stars — Brandon Lanphear, Cooper Bouchard and Kasey Beattie — have graduated to the Late Models. However, a heap of racers are in line to replace them. This year’s rookie class includes Tanner Woodard, J.T. Blanchard and Justin Prescott.
Brandon Gray and Cooper French will run at least a partial Thunder Road schedule while also competing at White Mountain Motorsports Park. The drivers returning to Tiger action after a hiatus include Chris Chambers, Travis Patnoe and Kevin Boutin.
Nine first-year Street Stock drivers are on the roster heading into opening day. Road Warrior graduates Todd Raymo, Trevor Jacques, Tyler Whittemore, Haidyn Pearce and Christopher Davis join returning drivers Kaiden Fisher, Luke Peters, Kyler Davis and James Dopp. Defending champion Brandon Gray moved up a division, leaving the door open for a new champion.
The Street Stock old guard will be ready for those youngsters in a schedule of 17 points-counting events. All-time winningest Street Stock driver Tommy Smith is returning to the ranks. Veterans Jamie Davis, Josh Lovely, Scott Weston and Juan Marshall all have a few tricks up their sleeves. With 30 drivers already registered, it should be another competitive season of growth in the 29th year for the 4-cylinder class. Like the Flying Tigers, they’ll be racing on brand-new Hoosier tires to ad another element of mystery.
The Road Warriors open a 16-event schedule Sunday. Established Road Warrior leaders Sean McCarthy, Josh Vilbrin, Fred Fleury, Nate Brien and Dan Garrett Jr. will show the new class the ropes while trying to grab a few trophies of their own. Nearly half of the registered drivers would be running their first full season in the division. Teenagers Andrea St. Amour, Cole Badger and Ryan Sayers are slated to compete alongside drivers including Ryan Foster, Bill O’Connor and George Hoyt.
The weekend slate will begin with the annual Car Show at Thunder Road on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. An open practice will take place later that afternoon followed by the 2020 ACT and Thunder Road Banquet of Champions at 6 p.m.
Admission for Sunday’s main event is $25 for adults and $10 for children ages 6-12. All Vermont state attendance, health and safety guidelines are in effect. The event will be streamed live on FloRacing.
