Spaulding surprised wrestling powerhouse Mount Anthony last Saturday with six finalists, two state champions and one wild ride in the team competition.
The Patriots sealed the victory by winning six title matches, claiming their record 32nd straight crown. But the Crimson Tide sent a clear warning that the expiration date on MAU’s dynasty may be approaching.
A sophomore-heavy Spaulidng side recorded 201 points to place third behind Essex (254) and Mount Anthony (278). It was much closer than last year, when the Patriots’ total of 286.5 points easily outpaced Essex (196.6) and Spaulding (133.5). This year’s tournament was the biggest threat to MAU’s reign since the Tide finished 13 points off the winning pace in 2009. That season Spaulding sent eight wrestlers to the finals, with three prevailing.
This time around sophomore Caleb Huntington and senior Carter Dickinson captured individual titles. Sophomore Nick Pierce placed runner-up for the second time, while classmates Colton Perkins, Ryan Glassford and Landon Farnham also advanced to the finals. Sophomore Hunter Roya was third and junior Matt Durgin finished fourth. Rounding out the lineup were freshman Jaxon Bailey-Perkins, sophomores Logan Bailey and Cameron Govea, junior Steven Corbett and senior Hunter Chase.
Here is a recap of the Tide’s top results:
106 POUNDS
Huntington entered the tourney as the No. 2 seed and went 3-0 to claim the state championship. He pinned Fair Haven’s Hunter Green in 1 minute, 38 seconds during the quarterfinals before defeating Randolph’s Coy Lyford, 8-2, in the semis.
“Caleb started it off for us in the semis,” O’Meara said. “He had a really tough competitor from Randolph, a freshman who’s going to be very good. And we knew the kid was dangerous. He wrestles with us in the off-season and he’s been good forever. And so that’s a match that you think you’re probably going to win, and you’ve got a really good shot at it. But with a dangerous kid like that, in the state tournament, you just never know. The kid’s only got three losses as a freshman. He’s that good. And if he catches you, you could be in trouble. Even if you are the better wrestler, if he puts you on your back, it could be over. So for him to win that pretty dominantly, that got the ball rolling.”
Huntington matched up against Essex’s Elliot Powel in the final and earned a 6-4 victory in overtime to improve to 31-6. He became the first sophomore state champ from Spaulding since Jeremiah Gingras won it all in 1999.
“(Powell) had beat Caleb 4-3 at our home dual this year,” O’Meara said. “We got the first takedown and rode him out, so we were up 2-0 going into the second. (Powell) got in an escape and then a takedown late in the period to put him up 3-2. He was on top and we decided to cut him and try to get a takedown. Halfway through the match, the kid started getting a nosebleed — and so they’d stop the clock. There was another break with 19 seconds left in the match, and on the last restart Caleb went after him. He got in and they got tangled up in a scramble and Caleb got a last-second takedown to force overtime. It was so close that the side official had to say, ‘Yes, there was still time on the clock.’ Caleb was so fired up when it went into overtime. He knew he was going to win.”
113 POUNDS
Top-seeded Dickinson backed up the hype to deliver a second individual state title for the Tide. He pinned Essex’s Noah Powell in one minute during the semis and pinned Colchester’s Noah Quigey in 2:43 during the championship.
“Being the top seed created a ton of pressure on Carter this year,” O’Meara said. “He’s been the underdog going in the last two years. And both of the guys that he had the last two years — the Mount Mansfield kid (Luke Bliss) and the Essex kid (Ben Stewart) — they were one of these guys that had been winning states since they were little kids. And Carter started freshman year. So he was always the underdog, and he was catching them. He was getting close. And that Mount Mansfield kid, we took him to the brink twice — we took him to overtime. And we lost on a late takedown last year in the semifinals. And all of a sudden, Carter went from the underdog to the No. 1 seed and the guy that’s supposed to walk through it all now. It did create some pressure, and he had to work real hard to overcome that. I think he was a little tight in his semifinal match. And he sucked it up and got himself to where he should be and pinned that kid.”
120 POUNDS
Pierce (41-8) scored 21 points for his team by placing second. He pinned CVU’s Ethan Verrichionne in 3:02 during the quarterfinals and earned a 16-2 major decision in the semis over Essex’s Eli Bonning. Pierce’s run came to an end with a 7-3 loss to Mount Anthony’s Landon Davis in the final.
“Nick had a tough opponent from Essex, and of course Essex is fighting to steal the state title from Mount Anthony,” O’Meara said. “So their guys are competing hard. And that’s a kid who we mauled before. And all of sudden it was a tie match going into the third period. And Nick just kept kept his composure. And a lot guys — when they’ve had a dominant win over somebody and then all of a sudden they’re in a dogfight with them — a lot of times they’ll crack. And they’ll start doing things they shouldn’t do. And Nick just kept on doing what he does and ended up blowing the kid out in the third period. We almost got a tech fall in the third, but it was a fight.”
126 POUNDS
Roya improved to 22-12 by placing third and scoring 21 team points. The No. 5 seed kicked things off by pinning Williamstown’s Ben Pretti in 3:05. After falling short in the quarterfinals, he pinned Essex’s Rajai Abdo in 3:58 and earned a 12-2 major decision over Otter Valley’s Tucker Babcock. Roya pinned Mount Abraham’s Devan Hemingway during the consolation semifinals and defeated Colchester’s Luke Doloughty, 4-3, in the third-place match.
“Hunter Roya dropped a match Friday night to the Mount Anthony kid — and because of that, it made his road back tougher,” O’Meara said. “If he could wrestle back for third, he was going to have to meet the loser of the No. 2-3 match on the other side of the bracket. And those guys are both really good and they both beat him pretty badly early in the year. So it was looking like, ‘Maybe the best we’re going to be able to do here is wrestle back and get into the fifth- and sixth-place match. In the consi-semifinals, he’s got the Mount Abe kid who was the No. 3 seed — a very good freshman who put it on him a couple weeks ago pretty bad. And he made it look easy. He went out there and did he what he was supposed to do and he just put it on that kid. He ended up pinning the kid, and it wasn’t a fluke: He did it right. And then he had a really tough kid from Colchester in the third-place match. And that was another barnburner. And that got him his path into New England’s too. So that was as good a day as he could have had in that weight class. The state champion in that that weight class is a four-timer, all-time great with 200 wins. It wasn’t a weight class anybody else was going to win. But for him to come back and take third, that was huge for the team.”
138 POUNDS
Glassford (40-14) finished second and scored 20 team points. He pinned CVU’s Riley Brown in 4:37 during the quarterfinals and pulled out an 11-8 minor decision over Essex’s Calvin Leo in the next round. The third-seeded Tide wrestler was pinned by Mount Anthony’s Keegan Coon in 3:23 during the title match.
“Ryan had the returning state champion from Essex in the semis, and that was with the Essex team race on the line,” O’Meara said. “And it’s just not a match we’re supposed to win. Over the last two years, the kid has probably pinned us four or five times. Our closest match we had with him was the middle of this season when we had our home dual with Essex. He beat us 6-0 and we knew at that point, ‘Hey, we’re starting to figure out how to go with this guy.’ And Glassford is a guy who had some youth wrestling experience, but for the most part he started last year as a freshman. So when you’re wrestling with a kid who’s been winning states since he’s been in kindergarten and you’re trying to catch up to him, and you’ve got that short runway, it’s just not supposed to be a match you can win. But we knew. Glassford just has some freakish abilities — he really does. He has a feel out there on a wrestling mat that you just can’t teach. So we knew if we could get the fundamentals down a little bit and stop making some mistakes, that we could go with just about anybody. And he had a barn-burner. We were winning 8-7 in the third period and the kid got a late takedown on us — there was 10 or 15 seconds left. And we were able to get a reversal right at the buzzer.”
182 POUNDS
Farnham (18-9) placed second and contributed 22 team points. He pinned CVU’s Philjay Phillips in 1:54 in the quarterfinals and pinned Mount Anthony’s Logan Sprague in 1:31 during the semis. Top-ranked Essex standout James Danis pinned Farnham in 1:45 to claim his third state title.
“Landon started out closer to 170, and throughout the season he was getting leaner and leaner,” O’Meara said. “Well, all of a sudden he’s down to 160. But he doesn’t have enough weigh-ins to go 160. So he’s got to be at 170 or 182. But he’s getting so light now that we can only bump him up one weight class. And at 170 you had three seniors that are all really good that would have been very difficult for us to beat. So we made a late decision. He went 182 at the league championships and pinned everybody. So we said, ‘You know, his best chance is going to be at 182.’ But he’s getting so light — it was getting close to being too light to go up to 182. He needed to weigh more than 162, and he weighed 162.7 to become a 170-pounder. And then he bumped up to 182, which is really 184. Because after about Christmas they get a two-pound growth allowance, so the weight classes go up two pounds. So he was 22 pounds under-sized. And these guys are not fat guys — if you’re 22 pounds under-sized, that’s 22 pounds of bone and muscle. These guys are shredded. So it was a huge performance when he’s bumping up two weight classes. And guys that make the finals as sophomores, that’s the upper tier. You’re getting into all-time great wrestlers when you do that.”
220 POUNDS
Durgin (31-13) placed fourth while piling up 16 team points. He only needed 50 seconds to pin Mount Anthony’s Kaleb Carpenter in the quarterfinals. Top-seeded CVU wrestler Will Murphy pinned Durgin in 5:12 during the semis, but Durgin bounced back in the consolation semis by pinning Springfield’s Bryan Stafford in 4:42. Durgin’s third-place match ended with a first-round loss against St. Johnsbury’s Zeb Winot.
“Because of where Matt is weight-wise, he practices with coaches or he has to practice with Colton — who’s a monster,” O’Meara said. “He got pushed hard, and that weight class is just really stacked. The third-place finisher in the weight class is ranked somewhere in the top 8 in New England. And that kid got pretty handily beat by the Essex kid in the semifinals — who got beat by the CVU kid in the finals. So that was probably our best weight class in the state as far as competitively throughout New England. We knew Matt could go with those guys — and he’s gone with them. And we thought there was a chance he could win the whole thing. We knew if we could beat the CVU kid, that we could win the tournament. But the CVU kid really wrestled well — and he’s a physical specimen. He is a tall, lean 220 pounds. He looks like a Division I NCAA athlete — he doesn’t look like your average 220-point Vermont kid.”
285 POUNDS
Perkins (39-5) delivered 22 points to his team while finishing runner-up. The heavyweight pinned Middlebury’s Nick Sheldrick in 1:06 during the quarterfinals and pinned Mount Abraham’s Matt Cleaves in 3:49 in the semis. Perkins put up a fight against Mount Anthony’s Hayden Gaudette in the final and suffered a 5-2 loss.
“Last year Colton got caught in the quarters and got pinned,” O’Meara said. “It was a fluke, and we knew last year he should have been in the finals. And we thought we could see (Gaudette) in the finals last year. They were both freshmen last year and they’re sophomores this year. It was a tie match, and in the third period Colton just decided to go for it. He tried to go for a takedown. And the guy read it, and took him down. We escaped to make it 3-2, and we chased the guy around for the last minute trying to get that takedown. And we had to go for something, and we ended up giving a late takedown. It was really a 3-2 match — we just had to get desperate at the end there. And I think we can beat that kid. But I think Colton would admit that there are a couple areas that need to be addressed to make sure that we always can win that match. If we wrestle that match 10 times, I think we can win half of them. But I think with some adjustments and really disciplining ourselves in a couple places, we can make sure we win that match every time. Colton is just so physically strong and fast for a guy that size. If he can discipline some certain positions, he can go with anybody in New England — I’m sure of it. He only had four losses going into the tournament. And for a sophomore at 285, that’s a pretty big deal.”
