Staying healthy will be the name of the game for a Spaulding football squad relying on just over 20 players.
First-year head coach Gabriel Aguilar knows that an eight-game schedule is going to be a grind, but he expects a core group of upperclassmen to carry a heavy load. And if the Crimson Tide can avoid injuries, another deep playoff run could easily be in the cards.
The Tide went 5-4 last year, recording a winning record for the first time since 2008. Spaulding also won a post-season game for the first time in 13 years, upsetting U-32 with a 16-6 victory. Rising senior Zack Wilson kicked three field goals to fuel the come-from-behind effort and he’ll be a vital part of program again this fall.
Wilson returns to his jack-of-all-trades role as a punter, kicker, tight end, wide receiver and defensive tackle. Relying on two-way players will be a necessity due to the shortage of subs, but Aguilar has faith in his athletes’ physical and mental durability. Senior Tyler Whitcomb is likely to be a go-to player at wide receiver and cornerback, while classmate Ben Hiscock is poised to see lots of minutes as a running back and linebacker. Senior Damian Griffin will be a starting tackle and linebacker for the Division II Tide.
Transfer student Jaquan Johnson is a junior lineman who will be a key cog in the team’s offensive and defensive success. Junior Gabe Hoar will also take on significant duties as the starting quarterback.
The team’s home opener Sept. 3 vs. North Country will reveal a lot about whether the limited personnel can piece together four quarters of quality football. Following the school’s Homecoming Game on Sept. 17 against Rice, Spaulding will host Lyndon on Sept. 23 and Brattleboro on Oct. 14. The Tide will travel to play Mount Anthony on Sept. 9 before visiting Colchester on Sept. 30, defending champ Bellows Falls on Oct. 8 and U-32 on Oct. 21.
Aguilar was previously as assistant coach for four years with the program and will also serve as defensive coordinator this season. Former U-32 football standout and assistant coach Andrew Cremins joins the 2022 Tide as the co-offensive coordinator along with Adam Chase. Quarterback coach Brad Forlow will also work with receivers, while Barre Youth Sports Association coach Mike Debring is set to be a game-day analyst for the varsity squad.
Spaulding has won six playoff games in program history, and four of those were during Aguilar’s tenure with the team. The talented running back and middle linebacker did a little bit of everything during his junior year after rising up the JV ranks as an underclassmen. The 10-1 Tide went all the way in 2007, thanks to a 17-13 semifinal victory over U-32 and a 34-7 win vs. Mount Mansfield in the final. Spaulding went 10-1 again and captured a repeat title in 2008 with a 34-14 semifinal win against U-32 and a 42-20 victory over Mount Mansfield.
Aguilar was voted the Tide’s MVP in 2008 and was also Times Argus Player of the Year after recording 11 rushing touchdowns and a team-high 90 tackles. The 5-foot-5, 175-pound defensive specialist was a four-year NCAA standout at Castleton, recording 75 career tackles as an outside linebacker while suiting up alongside Cremins.
Here are 10 questions for Aguilar, who lives in Northfield with his girlfriend and their 4-year-old daughter and 1-year-old son:
TA: How was the overall turnout for preseason?
Aguilar: “Numbers aren’t great this year — they’re about the same as they were last year. It’s been tough getting kids to come out and play, but we definitely have some very good players. It’s very strange to me, especially with the all the success that we had last year. I’m definitely planning on trying to take a survey at the school and figure out what are the variables that are playing into it. Is it that kids don’t want to play football nowadays, or what could be the underlying cause of it? And I’m sure it’s a mixture of different things.”
TA: You started playing BYSA when you were in fourth grade. What’s your take on the progress of the youth pipeline right now?
Aguilar: “The hard part has been in years past a lot of the kids we had playing BYSA — because it’s one of the few (leagues) that still do tackle, and not many schools in the area do tackle — so we had a lot of kids that were planning to go to U-32 start in our BYSA program. But this year one of our assistants is one of the coaches on BYSA and a lot of the kids are from Barre. I guess it’s because they saw the success that our high school team had last year and a lot of kids wanted to go out and eventually play for the high school team. …I think BYSA had around 93 kids sign up from third grade all the way up for this year. BYSA is how I came up and that’s how we won championships: We had kids playing together from fourth grade all the way up to senior year in high school.”
TA: You were All-State and team MVP and Player of the Year, but it wasn’t until junior year that you became a regular starter. What would you say to some of the freshmen and sophomores who are working their way up and trying to fight for minutes right now?
Aguilar: “I would say, ‘Don’t get discouraged if you’re making mistakes and you’re struggling just going from eighth grade to high school — and even JV.’ We have freshmen that are going to be contributors this year, and last year we had freshmen contribute. And it’s tough because they don’t get the advantage of playing against other freshmen and sophomores. So they’re going up against seniors that have four years of experience playing at the high school level.”
TA: Looking back on your playing days, are there some memories that really stand out?
Aguilar: “Yeah, definitely: beating U-32. When I was coming up in the BYSA program — and even my freshman year — we got beat up pretty good by U-32. So beating them, especially in the playoffs, was quite exciting. They were a very good football team. And honestly, looking back at it now, especially my junior year that should have been the state championship game.”
TA: You hear a lot about being a big fish in a small pond with Vermont athletes. How would you describe going to Castleton and not just getting on the team but being a four-year player for them?
Aguilar: “It was exciting. Being told you’re undersized your whole football career was a tough thing to swallow, but I just kept working. I spent my freshman year at a D-II college — I walked on. And the experience I had down there: I was going up against guys who played at high schools that were three times the size of Spaulding, and they were bigger. So you have to just keep working. Even if you’re not getting playing time right away, it’s just spending that time in the weight room and learning the system.”
TA: What’s it like being a player your whole life and then switching to be an assistant coach and now stepping up to the top job here?
Aguilar: “I just love football in general. Football is the reason why I ended up going to college. I think football pretty much saved me from going down a different path — having that structure and having those coaches. Not that I was a bad kid or anything like that, but school never interested me. So the only reason why I did enough to pass was to play football. And then the same in college. It was, ‘Hey, go to college to play football. Well, I’m here, I might as well get a degree.’ And it turned into, ‘Well, I’m not as bad at school as I thought I was. And especially when I study a subject that I enjoy and I’m paying for it.’”
TA: Without getting into the lack of numbers, how would you rate the first two weeks of preseason with the crew that you have?
Aguilar: “We have a very talented crew and I’m quite excited to see how far we can go with this team. They’ve been working their butts off for the past two weeks. And we’ve had to change practices just make sure guys are getting good looks and reps and not wasting time.”
TA: Have the players or coaches discussed any of the short-term goals or long-term goals for the year?
Aguilar: “Not yet. We’ve just talked about taking it one game at a time and not trying to jump anybody. Our first game is North Country, so that’s our focus. We’re trying to keep it pretty light and say, ‘Hey, we take it one step at time and let’s get to the next practice.’ But I have talked to the players about the goals of the coaches for at least the seniors this year. And for underclassmen, for them to pursue football at a higher level after this if they want to — or whatever they’re looking to do. We’ve encouraged kids to go to trade school or whatever is going to progress their career.”
TA: With 22 or 23 players, I’m sure a lot of kids will be playing both defense and offense. What would say about guys like Zack Wilson who are playing a bunch of different positions for you?
Aguilar: “We had a scrimmage against St. Johnsbury and they’ve just shown how versatile they all are. They’ve been working their tails off and we keep talking about ironman football. You’re not going to be able to have the ability to get a sub for certain portions of the game, especially if we’re playing a team that’s equally talented. Mentally, you’re just going to have to push through. And we’ve really stressed conditioning and high intensity all practice. We just can’t afford to make mistakes because we’re tired.”
TA: With the schedule, are there any games really circled in red or any other teams that you think will give you the biggest challenge?
Aguilar: “I don’t want to put any bullet points out there. It’s Vermont football and anything can happen. Nobody expected us last year to finish where we did. And I think that speaks highly of the coaches that we have. In general, you just never know who is going to come out on top. For example, my sophomore year we finished 1-8 on varsity. And then the next year we went 10-1 and won the state championship. Every game we have this year is just going to be another step for us to show how good we are and how talented the group of guys we have is.”
