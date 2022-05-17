BURLINGTON — Five Spaulding ice hockey players will be in the spotlight at Gutterson Fieldhouse when the Make-A-Wish Twin State All-Star Hockey Classic celebrates its 30th year of the men’s game and the 25th year for the women.
The games will return to the University of Vermont venue June 25, beginning with the women’s matchup at 4 p.m. and the men’s game at 6:30 p.m.
Crimson Tide standouts Bria Dill, Emily Morris and Zoe Tewksbury will suit up for the Green Mountain State after leading their team to the title game last winter. Jameson Solomon and Jamison Mast will represent the Spaulding boys in the showcase event, which features the top recent high school graduates from Vermont in a rivalry showdown against New Hampshire.
All proceeds from the event go to fulfill special wishes for children with life-threatening medical conditions. Make-A-Wish Vermont has granted almost 900 wishes since its inception in 1989, and the New Hampshire chapter has granted over 1,700 wishes in the last 33 years. The Hockey Classic has raised more than $320,000 toward those wishes.
Tickets will be available at the door. The cost is $15 for adults and $5 for students (ages 7-17). There is no charge for children ages 6-and-under,
The Vermont women's roster: Reese Clayton, Rachel Needleman, Faith Reed, Sophie Zemianek, BFA-St. Albans; Katie Craig, Rice; Izzy Crossman, Elise Lidstone, Rutland; Olivia Dallamura, Mershon Sky, Burlington/Colchester; Bria Dill, Emily Morris, Zoe Tewksbury, Spaulding; Grace Ferguson, CVU; Avery Gale, Middlebury; Ella Gibbs, Nielsa Maddalena, Essex; Skylar Haley, Woodstock; Nora Knudsen, Hartford; Sofie Richland, South Burlington.
The Vermont women are coached by BBA's Kristi Lewicki, Stowe's Molly Burke and Kingdom Blades' Vika Simons.
The Vermont men's roster: Collin Audy, Sean Beauregard, Matt Merrill, BFA-St. Albans; Jack Averill, CVU; Shane Burke, South Burlington; Tobey Cram, Braedon Hemenway, Justin Prim, Trenton Sisters, Essex; Emmett Edwards, BBA; Liam Everts, Colchester; Jackman Hickey, Garrett Micciche, DaeHan McHugh, Rice; Evan Kurash, Keaton Piconi, Woodstock; Jamison Mast, Jameson Solomon, Spaulding; Tyson Sylvia, Harwood; Will Taggard, Brattleboro.
The Vermont men are coached by Milton's Bryant Perry and Essex's Chris Line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.