BARRE — Five Spaulding players scored during Friday’s 5-1 field hockey victory over Montpelier in a game that was close until the fourth quarter.
Bella Bevins, Zoe Tewksbury, Ashley Morrison, Samantha Donahue and Hanna King found the back of the cage for the Crimson Tide. Goalies Abigail Geno and Samantha Plemons both made two saves in the combined shutout. Erin Kelley recorded five saves for Montpelier, which trailed 2-1 at halftime.
Bevins scored an unassisted goal two minutes into the first quarter for a 1-0 advantage. Tewksbury dispossessed Montpelier’s offense two minutes later and double the lead.
“Our teamwork was on full display,” Spaulding coach Tabitha Lord said. “Ashley Morrison, Ruby Harrington, Lexie Royce, Bella Bevins, Molly Bombard, Hanna King, Zoe Tewksbury and Kiernan Krasofski all took a role in advancing the ball to the shooting circle.”
Montpelier’s Eli Muller-Moore scored on an unassisted effort in the second half, making it a one-goal game at the break. Bevins assisted Morrison in the third quarter, extending the lead to 3-1. Donahue lifted the ball across the goal line for a 4-1 advantage with five minutes remaining and King scored with three seconds on the clock.
Tewksbury, Donahue, Grace Isham, Corrina Moulton, Isabella Boudreault and Addison Pinard helped the Tide control the center of the field in the second half to wrap up the victory.
“Our midfielders played with patience and were quick to swoop up any loose balls,” Lord said. “A few stragglers made their way to (our) defense. But Isabelle Druzba, Olivia Rousse and Emma Boulanger were quick to clear out those chances.”
FIELD HOCKEY
Lyndon 4, U-32 2
LYNDON — Alaina Beauregard scored twice for the Raiders but the Vikings capitalized on superior depth and game experience Friday.
Lyndon outshot U-32 11-9, while U-32 enjoyed an 11-7 advantage on penalty corners. The Vikings opened the scoring with 6:20 left in the first quarter when Jamie Fenoff scored on an assist by Brydie Barton. Alaina Beauregard’s first-quarter strike with 1:29 on the clock tied the game.
Natalie Beauregard set up her sister with 2:23 left in the third quarter. Delaney Raymond converted another feed from Barton with 29 seconds left in the first half. Raymond set up Emily Tanner with 4:17 left in the third quarter before Raymond capped the scoring with 3:15 remaining
“It was the first game that we’ve played together as a team and I thought they did so well,” first-year U-32 head coach Dillon Burns said. “The freshmen and sophomores only had five regular-season practices in person before this game. And this was Lyndon’s third game this week. So our conditioning was good and our offensive play in the circle was great. We still have some stuff to work on, but I was really impressed considering the circumstances. And we were all really psyched to compete for the full 60 minutes.”
U-32 will host St. Johnsbury at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Missisquoi 2, Harwood 0
SWANTON — Goals by Natalee Harvey and Maddie Chevalier guided the Thunderbirds to Friday’s shutout victory over the Highlanders.
Harvey found the back of the cage with 9:18 left in the second quarter. Chevalier capped the scoring with six minutes remaining in the third quarter.
“MVU had several penalty cards where they played down a player and we tried to take advantage,” Harwood coach Sophia Tretiak said.
Goalie Kaylee Cameron made nine saves for Harwood, which will host Lyndon on Monday.
“We’ll be working on passing with a purpose and spreading the play out over the field,” Tretiak said.
GIRLS SOCCER
Spaulding 1, Milton 0
MILTON — Sophomore Sage MacAuley scored for the second straight game and the Crimson Tide defeated the 16-time champions for the second year in a row Friday.
MacAuley beat Yellowjackets goalie Sarah Ambrose (nine saves) in the 32nd minute and Spaulding’s defense refused to budge during the first clean sheet of the young season.
“Sage had the ball on the right-hand side and put the ball past that last defender,” Spaulding coach Rob Moran said. “She cut it into the inside just inside the 18 and she shot it to the far post. And it banged off the inside of the post and went in.”
Light showers in the first half created an unpredictable playing surface for both teams. The Tide made the most of the slippery conditions, putting Milton’s defenders on their heels throughout the opening 40 minutes.
“It was raining and the ball was pretty slick,” Moran said. “Their field held up really well and I didn’t notice people slipping around a lot. But the ball had lot of movement. In the first half we played so quickly from our backs to our midfielders to our forwards that the skipping of the ball actually helped us. With Sage and Emily (Wilson) and Ava (Guarriello) and Paige (Allen), their speed up top made it hard for (Milton’s) backs to keep up.”
Tide goalie Rebecca McKelvey recorded seven saves in the shutout. Starters Francesca Barney, Molly Parker, Madeline Benoit and Katelyn MacIver anchored Spaulding’s defense along with Payton Lamberti, Emily Morris, Madison Ashford and Ava Guarriello. Spaulding earned a 6-0 victory at Milton last season.
“We showed up and Milton did the same thing we did by having their Senior Night on their first home game,” Moran said. “When we beat them last year in our first game against them, our girls were pretty excited because we hadn’t beat Milton in awhile. Before the game today, they did a good job of hiding that nervousness. But when this game ended today, the excitement was pretty high. They knew what they had just done to beat Milton two years in a row.”
Montpelier 2,
Lake Region 0
MONTPELIER — First-year coach Brent Englund and the Solons earned their second shutout of the week Friday after limiting the Rangers to five shots on goal.
Grace Nostrant scored off a corner kick by Melanie Winters to give MHS a 1-0 halftime lead. Sienna Mills beat a handful of Lake Region players after the break and capped an impressive individual effort by firing the ball into the back of the net. Bella Wawrzyniak made five saves for the Solons, who will travel to play Lyndon at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
“We’re still figuring out who we are and we’re getting our fitness and our legs underneath us,” Englund said. “There were periods of great soccer tonight. And right now we need to put it together for 80 minutes.”
U-32 5, Northfield-
Williamstown 1
WILLIAMSTOWN — It didn’t take long for reigning Times Argus Player of the Year Caroline Kirby to deliver the goods Friday.
Kirby tallied the first of her five goals in the second minute, leading the Raiders to a decisive victory in their first game of the COVID-delayed 2020 season.
Kirby opened the scoring on a pass from Payton Gariboldi and doubled the lead on a feed from Sasha Kennedy in the 12th minute. Kirby scored again in the 22nd minute for a 3-0 halftime advantage. Northfield-Williamstown closed the gap to 3-1 in the 46th minute on a 25-yard free kick by Isabel Humbert. “It was a well-struck shot to the far corner,” U-32 coach Steve Towne said.
Kirby padded the lead to 4-1 in the 58th minute with a long-distance blast.
“She held off a couple defenders, cut by a few more and rifled one to the upper-right,” Towne said.
Kirby scored in similar fashion to add an exclamation point at the end.
“It’s where she left off last season,” Towne said. “Everyone keys on her and she draws in the defense. She was man-marked right from the beginning with extra defenders around her. That’s how it was for most of the season last year, so she’s used to it. She’s so strong and she can hold off defenders. And her work rate is high, so she’s always moving. She’s a tough one to defend.” Evie Moore made three saves for U-32, while Ciera Sweet s topped 13 shots in the loss. “Ciera had some really nice saves from close in,” Towne said. “We had a number of opportunities, but she had some good saves in the scone half.”
Harwood 10, Lyndon 0
LYNDON — Emma Ravelin recorded three goals and two assists Friday, setting the tone for her team’s second lopsided victory in four days.
The Highlanders opened the season with Tuesday’s 9-0 victory over Lyndon and didn’t hold back against the Vikings. Louisa Thomsen followed up a season-opening hat trick by registering two goals and two assists against LI. Teammate Tanum Nelson also notched a hat trick in the opener and wound up with one goal and two assists Friday.
Tessa Jernigan recorded her first varsity goal and Quinn Nelson scored on a header. Kayla Yalicki and Lyric Smith also found the back of the net for Harwood. Goalies Sarah Bartolomei (two saves) and Poppy Woods (one save) sparked the shutout. Harwood buried five goals in the opening 20 minutes and focused on ball movement and player development the rest of the way. “It’s not like Louisa or Tanum were trying to score six goals apiece,” HU coach Mike Vasseur said. “They’re being the best teammates they can be and they’re moving the ball around. We’ve played well as a team so far and we have big games coming up.”
The Highlanders (2-0) will host Thetford at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
FOOTBALL
U-32 26, Lyndon 14
EAST MONTPELIER — A pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns gave the Raiders the upper hand Friday night during their season opener against the Vikings.
Lyndon led 7-0 after the first quarter before U-32 stormed back to build a 14-7 halftime lead. The Vikings pulled even in the fourth quarter and then U-32 scored for a 20-14 cushion with 12:32 left in the fourth. The Raiders capped the scoring with 3:50 left to play.
