The Spaulding girls basketball team was pushed around and sent packing by Metro Division opponents for the better part of a decade.
Last winter the Crimson Tide decided enough was enough.
Led by first-year coach Tanya MacAuley, the long-overlooked Barre bunch took a stand against some of the toughest opponents in the league. Victories over BFA-St. Albans, Rice, Burlington and South Burlington proved that the Granite City transformation was for real, with Spaulding (8-12) securing its first home playoff game in 11 years.
The No. 7 Tide ended a seven-year playoff drought by rallying past No. 10 U-32, 45-38, in the Division II playdowns. The Tide’s top scorers were Sage MacAuley (17 points), Josie Diego (eight points) and Natalie Folland (seven points).
Spaulding trailed 35-28 before Folland drained a 3-pointer to kick off a 9-0 run. A 53-29 quarterfinal loss at North Country left the team one step short of making its debut at the Barre Aud.
The Tide have advanced to the semifinals nine times since the program started in 1972, winning their lone crown in 2009. They were eliminated by CVU every tournament appearance from 2015-19, falling by an average of 39 points. Last winter Spaulding switched from D-I to D-II for the tourney, so there’s no chance of facing the Redhawks after the regular season.
Suddenly, the possibilities are endless. Judging from last year’s leap, the goal of winning two playoff games and advancing to the Aud is highly attainable. And that’s a big statement for a program that went a combined 1-59 from 2017-19.
If anyone on the team is responsible for the turnaround, it’s Diego, Folland and fellow seniors Raven Premont and Katelyn MacIver. They know what it feels like to be at the bottom and they’ve also had the satisfaction of claiming payback against opponents that were perched high on a pedestal.
Juniors Autumn Lewis and Emily Poulin will be joined by sophomore Sage MacAuley and freshman Kaitlyn Davison. Junior Riley Jarvis, sophomore Aliyah Elliott and freshman Gracie Davis could also be varsity contributors.
Coach MacAuley in a 1989 Spaulding graduate who later played for Johnson State. She led Hazen to an 18-4 record in 2018 before guiding the Wildcats to a 19-2 campaign in 2019. Former Northfield coach Lori Shepard and 1975 Spaudling grad Judy Abbiati will be assistants.
Here are a dozen questions for the Tide bench boss midway through the second week of full-contact practices:
TA: In terms of positions, who are some of likely starters?
MacAuley: “The best part about this year is it could really be anyone, which is nice to see. Raven Premont has stepped up to the plate this year and she’s putting in 110% at practice. So she’s really taking on that senior role along with Josie and Natalie. And Sage is going to play many positions along with Kaitlyn Davison.”
TA: Aliza Lindley was a North-South selection last year. What is the challenge with replacing her and who are some candidates to fill that void?
MacAuley: “We will definitely miss her height, and she had an amazing wingspan. I think Natalie will take over that role in terms of being able to run the ship underneath. Kaitlyn Davison is still small in stature, but she’s a big player along with Sage. So I think both of them can step up underneath and it’s going to be a collective effort. Aliza will certainly be missed, but I have some versatile players.”
TA: Are there one or two girls who have impressed you with their outside shooting so far?
MacAuley: “We’ve moved Natalie inside and outside. She has a great outside shot that we didn’t utilize enough last year. So we’re hoping to get her outside. Sage and Emily have also been working on their outside shots. Emily has had a whole season to work on that because she was injured last year. She had tore her ACL, but she came back even stronger this year. She looks twice as good as she did last year.”
TA: You had a 10-12 record last year, and it was the most successful season in over a decade for Spaulding. Were there a couple big takeaways for you or the girls?
MacAuley: “Even the attitude already going in, they have that belief that they can actually do things now. And that was something we had to get through last year. And this year I think that’s already out there: They believe they actually can do it now. So now it’s just doing it. They’ve already talked about how they don’t want to just win games — they want to be at the Aud. Their minds are already there. Whereas last year they didn’t even believe that they could win more than three games.”
TA: It took a long time to get over the hump. But when you finally won those six straight games last year, were there a couple things that just seemed to be going right mid-season?
MacAuley: “The girls started believing in what we, as coaches, were selling them. They realized, ‘Oh, if I actually move here and do this, then this happens.’ They very much formed as a team vs. playing as individuals. That took us a long time to get to, and hopefully we don’t have that struggle again this year.”
TA: How would rate the defense, considering that’s your top priority most times you coach?
MacAuley: “I think our defense looks better this year, but it’s hard to tell because we’ve just really been able to start playing it. It’s been very tricky because we had to start the whole season where most of it was shooting and playing defense to a cone. And that doesn’t do justice. The first week that we could have minimal contact, it was a struggle. It was hard to get through to them that they could actually make contact with a player again. And we’re still trying to adjust to that. So half of our practice we have non-contact still. And then half of it we get to have contact and we’re starting to scrimmage. All of this that we would have been doing way earlier, we’re just getting to now. Hopefully that doesn’t affect our defense, because all three of us coaches are big on defense. So that’s been a hard pill to swallow so far.”
TA: Did it help to have some of the soccer girls come into preseason in decent shape, even though there was that long break?
MacAuely: “Yes. Because we didn’t really have a preseason, they weren’t in great shape. We had so long of not knowing what was happening. A lot of the girls said, ‘I didn’t even think we were going to have a season.’ So they didn’t put as much effort into it. The first week was really hard just running and getting their lungs used to it again. And there are still times when we should be way further ahead conditioning-wise than we are because of that. There was a lot of quarantining and sitting around and not being outside, so we’re paying the price.”
TA: How are things going wearing the masks?
MacAuely: “Some of the girls definitely need to have more breaks than others. Even myself as a coach, just learning to yell through a mask is different. If I run up and down the floor during a scrimmage, I’m like, ‘Wow, this is hard to figure out.’ So we’ve been giving them a little leeway in the beginning, especially for those of them who weren’t used to it. But now we’re like, ‘Alright. This is how it is, so let’s go.’”
TA: Now that you’re over a week into the contact practices, is it starting to feel like some of the practices from last year?
MacAuely: “It is starting to feel like how it used to be, somewhat. When we’re in a line, we still have to stay 6 feet apart. We have to give them more breaks. They have to disinfect their hands before they come back into a drill. So all of that stuff takes a little bit more time out of our practice. We’re disinfecting the balls after every drill. We’re just trying to do everything we can to keep our season intact.”
TA: When you’re playing those Metro teams, is it pretty obvious that there’s less of a fear factor for the girls going into some of those games?
MacAuley: “They’re not as afraid of CVU. I think they’re still going in with a mind-set of, ‘They’re going to beat us.’ But they’re not going in thinking, ‘They’re going to kill us.’ And they want St. J now. They want Rice. They want to take on those teams that they were once afraid of, because they know that they can beat them.”
TA: The girls probably realize that it’s a difficult schedule for a D-II team. Are they comfortable with having that dark horse role for the post-season?
MacAuley: “It is a bummer that we’re not going to see many D-II teams. We’re bummed that we don’t get to match up with U-32. Going into the playoffs kind of blind is a fear that they have. And not being able to go watch the games in person — having to find it on TV, if it’s on TV. That part’s going to be a little different for us.”
TA: Is there extra motivation to overachieve and get into a quarterfinal position to win one game and get to the Barre Aud?
MacAuley: “The Aud is that light at the end of their tunnel that they just can’t wait to be. And in their hometown. Patrick Gym was something they didn’t ever foresee themselves being at. But now that it’s the Aud, they see it and they want it. Especially these four seniors, they believe that they can be there this year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.