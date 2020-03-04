BARRE — This season has marked a huge turnaround for the Spaulding girls basketball team.
The No. 7 Crimson Tide hosted their first playoff game since 2009 and won their first playoff game since 2013 with Wednesday’s 45-38 victory over No. 10 U-32 in Division II playdown action.
The Tide only won a handful of games during the previous four years, but first-year coach Tanya MacAuley led Spaulding to a breakout season this winter. The Crimson Tide pieced together a mid-season six-game winning streak to generate lots of momentum. Victories over D-I foes BFA-St. Albans, Rice, Burlington and South Burlington proved that Spaulding is a team that knows how to win in high-pressure situations.
When asked about the inspiring turnaround, MacAuley was unsurprisingly humble.
“We turned it around,” MacAuley said. “It really comes from all of us, and the coaching staff is amazing. I’m just in the forefront. But it really is a community for these girls. And they came out ready to win.”
The D-II playdown was a heated affair between two teams of equal strength. The score was close and the action was physical.
The game came down to the last three minutes when Spaulding went on 9-0 run. With the Tide trailing 28-35, Natalie Folland (seven points) got the comeback started with a 3-pointer. Freshman Sage MacAuley (17 points) was fouled and went 2 of 2 at the free-throw line. MacAuley nabbed a steal and drove to the basket for two more points. Folland found Josie Diego (eight points) open under the basket for a 37-35 lead. The Raiders called a timeout and the Crimson Tide fans went wild.
Folland, who played on two previous Spaulding teams, was briefly at a loss for words after the game.
“It’s been a lot,” Folland said. “Freshman and sophomore years were very tough. But this year we grew together as a team, not just individually.”
It was no easy win for the Tide, who committed 10 turnovers in the first quarter, five in the second and eight in the third quarter. It came down to U-32 travels, missed passes and lots of Spaulding steals.
“We’ve been working really hard on extending our pressure all year to create offense,” said U-32 coach Erik Bennett, whose team finishes the season at 9-12. “I can’t fault what we did. We played our buts off. It is what it is at this point.”
U-32 had plenty of opportunities to score. Getting the ball to fall into the hoop was the Raiders’ Achilles heel.
Casey Flye (seven points) got the Raiders on the board first and went on to score five points in the first quarter.
Teammate Emily Ehret (nine points) hit a 3-pointer for a 7-4 lead, but Sage MacAuley sank two from the free-throw line. Eliza Garland scored three points for U-32 and Diego scored four to tie the game at 10.
The second quarter was a low-scoring affair. Spaulding was trigger-shy at the hoop and passed the ball multiple times around the perimeter. U-32 struggled with its shots and the Crimson Tide rebounded well, only to turn over the ball in transition.
The Raiders scored the first basket of the second quarter with four minutes left in the half. The Raiders forced a turnover and passed it to Flye, who was wide open under the basket for an easy two points.
Aliza Lindley scored the first bucket for Spaulding in the second quarter and gave her team the lead when a U-32 player made an errant pass after a rebound. MacAuley stole the ball and scored an easy layup to give the Tide a 14-12 lead at halftime.
Spaulding got into foul trouble late in the third quarter, and turnovers plagued the Tide as well. Spaulding led 25-24 going into the final quarter, but U-32 pulled ahead 35-28. Payton Gariboldi (10 points) scored six points in the quarter and she got help from Olivia Hogan (five points) and Shannon McGinley and Ari Hawkins (two points apiece). Sage MacAuley was the star, scoring eight points in the final quarter.
“We just knew our defense would push us through and our offense would come,” MacAuley said.
The Tide (10-11) will travel to play No. 2 North Country for a quarterfinal at 7 p.m. Friday.
