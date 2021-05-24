Nine Spaulding players put the ball in the back of the net Monday and Crimson Tide claimed their third girls lacrosse victory in four games by overpowering Harwood, 17-3.
Addison Pinard paced the Tide attack with four goals and two assists. Teammate Bella Bevins tucked away a season-high four goals. Hallee Allen (one assist) and Ruby Harrington recorded two goals apiece. Isabella Boudreau, Zoe Tewksbury, Portia Berard, Paige Allen and Olivia Rousse also scored.
“It was nice to see nine girls scoring,” Tide coach Pinard said. “And I think it was a byproduct of them hitting the open girl, as opposed to trying to take it 1-on-1 or 1-on-2. ...Paige and Olivia scored their first varsity goals, so it was exciting for both of them. When they scored, the bench and the girls on the field went wild. They both show up to practice every day and work hard, so it was nice to see all that work pay off. And this is Paige’s first year ever playing lacrosse.”
Spaulding goalie Corinna Moulton made 21 saves. Emily Morris, Zoe Tewksbury, Addie Reil and Analie Choquette were defensive standouts for the Tide, who led 6-1 entering halftime.
“It was a nice day and my girls played one of their strongest games,” coach Pinard said. “Their transition and movement of the ball from open person to open person was the best we’ve done all year. The defense was lights-out and Corinna played another great game in goal. The defense really kept them out and forced them to take far shots, so her saves weren’t as difficult as she’s had in some games — like St. J. But she did play very well.”
Ava Thurston (one assist), Charlotte Cook and Anna Kudriavetz scored for HU. Teammate Kaylee Cameron made a handful of tough saves in front of the cage.
“The halftime score wasn’t necessarily indicative of how well we played,” coach Pinard said. “I was a little nervous because 6-1 is not a huge lead. We just talked about continuing to move the ball to the open person. The ball was sticking on our stick at times. And the second half was better. We were hitting the open person and moving the ball up the field and not trying to run it by everybody with just one person.”
Harwood held a 10-8 advantage on draw controls. Addison Pinard paced the Tide with six draw controls, while Harrington and Lily Tewksbury recorded one apiece. Zoe Tewksbury won six ground balls and Bevins won four.
“Today we were much better with our conditioning,” coach Pinard said. “The Rice game and the Rutland game were two of the hotter days and we just weren’t used to it. And it felt like we wore down as the game went along. I only have 16 girls, so we don’t have a lot of subs. And the girls’ fitness was way better today than it has been at any point all year. I think they’re just getting used to the conditions now.”
The Crimson Tide (5-4) snapped a three-game losing skid two weeks ago by outlasting Rice, 7-6. They followed that up with a 17-5 victory over Colchester before losing to St. Johnsbury, 12-5. Tide junior varsity players Ashley Morrison, Caitlin Peacock and Nicole Buzzi were called up to varsity for Monday’s clash.
“I brought up three JV players today and played them probably five minutes apiece out there,” coach Pinard said. “And I rotated our attack a lot more than I typically would: They all probably played 50-50. At Colchester we took our foot off the gas and the girls picked up some bad habits trying to do things they wouldn’t normally do. More than anything, I just keep preaching to move the ball to the open person.”
Spaulding made its only semifinal appearance in 1998, suffering an 18-8 loss to Woodstock. The Tide have not won a post-season game since 2007, but they’re poised to host a playdown next week after rolling past HU.
“The girls really were moving the ball and they’re starting to do what we’re talking about: to hit the open person,” coach Pinard said. “These girls are used to playing seventh- and eighth-grade lacrosse where the fastest girl got the ball and just ran it down the field. So I really felt like they became a team today and they were very unselfish. We played Colchester and we won 17-5, but I really wasn’t that happy with the game. Because it was girls just out there going 1-on-1, playing hero ball. And today, they felt good about the way they played. Every girl out there, they talked about how it felt good to pass the ball around. So that was huge for us. I think it’s going to be a turning point going forward.”
Harwood (2-9) will travel to play Stowe at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Spaulding will host BFA at the same time. The Tide are trailed in the D-II standings by No. 7 Stowe (4-7) and No. 8 Lamoille (4-7).
“In 2019 they gave byes to the top four seeds,” coach Pinard said. “Right now we’re neck-and-neck with U-32 for the No. 5 and 6 seed. We play BFA on Friday, which will be a really tough game. They’re 8-2 in D-I and we’re missing a couple of girls that have hockey commitments. But we should end up with a No. 5 or 6 seed, which would mean a home playoff game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.