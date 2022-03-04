The Spaulding wrestling team is hunger than ever as the Crimson Tide return to the mat this weekend at New England Championships in Providence, R.I.
The Central Vermont grapplers will attempt to cap a groundbreaking season with another high-level performance against some of the best athletes in the Northeast. The Tide finished 5.5 points behind 33-time defending champ Mount Anthony last Sunday during state championships at CVU. Coach Darren O’Meara’s team will get another crack at the Patriots during the upcoming days in addition to facing off against some familiar out-of-state faces.
Most years the prospect of upsetting MAU would be more of a dream than a reality. But three weeks ago the Tide handed the Patriots their first in-state loss in 36 years, and Sunday’s thrilling finish confirmed that both teams are neck-and-neck.
Spaulding’s Coy Lyford (106 pounds), Caleb Huntington (113 pounds), Nick Pierce (126 pounds), Ryan Glassford (138 pounds) and Colton Perkins (285 pounds) all carry winning streaks into the New England meet after capturing individual state crowns. Pierce is 39-0 on the season, while Perkins is 38-0.
Landen Farnahm placed runner-up in the 195-pound title bout and could be another big contributor for the Tide, who went 15-0 in dual-meet action this winter. Teammate Elias Kalat (132 pounds) is also a top candidate to score crucial points against the region’s toughest competitors.
Pierce and Perkins will both attempt to claim their eighth tournament championships of the season after running the table so far. Huntington captured the tourney crown at the Michael J. Baker Classic in Essex and also prevailed during the Londonderry Tournament, the Concord Capital City Classic and the Plymouth Invitational.
Lyford walked away with top honors at the Essex and Plymouth events. Glassford was the champ at Plymouth, the Berkshire Holiday Tournament and the Capital City Classic. Kalat and Farnham triumphed at the Berkshire Holiday Tournament and the Plymouth Invitational.
Spaulding captured top team honors at five tournaments, including the inaugural Dual Meet Championships for the regular-season finale. The Tide placed second out of 11 teams during a tourney in Salem, N.H., and were second out of 19 schools during an event in Saratoga, N.Y. O’Meara’s squad was third out of 16 squads in Londonderry before kicking off its winning streak.
Spaulding beat 13 other teams to prevail in Plymouth and was first out of 16 teams at the Capital City Classic. Spaulding defeated 20 other teams at the Michael J. Baker Classic and downed a dozen opponents at the Berkshire Holiday Tournament.
The Tide’s undefeated dual-meet streak began with victories over Vergennes (51-21), Middlebury (44-18), St. Johnsbury (66-18) and Colchester (56-21). Spaulding traveled to the Granite State and earned a 51-25 win over Concord, a 51-24 victory over Bishop Guertin and a 45-36 win over Plymouth. Spaulding remained untouchable during overpowering performances against CVU (66-6), Mount Mansfield (71-6), Middlebury (64-16) and Fair Haven (53-25). A 37-36 win over Essex on Senior Night was the team’s closest dual-meet test of the season. The Tide won the Dual Meet Championships by taking down St. Johnsbury (69-12), Essex (46-32) and Mount Antony (48-27).
In 1995 the Tide lost to MAU at the state meet before claiming payback by winning the New England title. Spaulding’s Joe Hammond (135 pounds) won the individual New England title that year, while teammates Joe Tucker (125 pounds), Josh Gingras (130 pounds) and Chris Hammond (140 pounds) were among the place-winners.
Tide assistant coach Mick Kerin has been involved with the program for decades, and his son Phil was a four-time state champ for the Tide from 1996-1999. Here are a handful of questions for Mick Kerin as the Granite City grapplers prepare for their greatest challenge of the season:
TA: Can you give some of the backstory about how you and Dave Fournier helped the program get off the ground a bunch of decades ago?
Kerin: “In 1978 David went off to college and he came back in 1982 or 1983. And when he came back we started coaching. He was working with the high school and I was in and out of the high school and then on the road a few times with Chuck Welch if the assistant coach was unable to go. And I started the Barre Youth Sports wrestling program in 1983. And when David came back, we really took it to another level. We had good numbers and good kids. David was the high school coach when Bill Young took a leave of absence and David took over and did very, very well. And then someone had to take a leave of absence again with the high school team and David and I were the co-head coaches for a number of years. Darren was our assistant and he was a bulldog. If you look up assistant coach in the dictionary, there’s a picture of Darren: a hard-nosed guy, a taskmaster and always pushing the kids. We were doing it to wait until he was ready to do it, so we worked together for 10 more years. And he waited until he had three children and came to us one day and said, ‘I’m ready whenever you guys are.’ So that whole time David and I continued to coach the youth program. And we still do to some degree. I’m still there for every practice and I still go to all the high school practices.”
TA: How much of varsity success over the past 20 or 30 years is connected to the BYSA program?
Kerin: “Some of it is, but some of it is not. We’ve been fortunate to have some first-year freshmen, sophomores and juniors come out and do very, very well. The evolution of Darren O’Meara is one of the joys of my life. He was that taskmaster back in the day — but now he sees the big picture. We have learned that we have to coach each kid differently. We’ve taken coaching classes over the years that say we have to teach everybody the same — everybody gets the same. Well, that’s absolutely impossible in wrestling. Each athlete needs to be coached differently because they’re such different personalities. And stepping out there all by yourself in front of all these people, it’s not easy. And Darren has come close to perfecting this, as far as I’m concerned. And the coaching staff, they just work like hand-and-glove. It’s a nice group with Taylor Lozier and Matt Thurston. You can put those three guys in any wrestling room on the East Cost, as far as I’m concerned. And the junior high guys as well: Trevor Bell and Kyle Cook. It’s just been a lot of fun watching Darren turn into the coach he is — it’s just amazing.”
TA; Basketball and hockey may be bigger spectator sports than wrestling. What would you say to the Vermont sports fans who haven’t been to a wrestling match?
Kerin: “I’ve had so many friends and relatives come to a match and say, ‘Wow, this is great. Why haven’t I done this before?’ Perhaps you love it or hate it. And we’ve certainly had wrestlers who feel that way too: You love it or hate it. But it’s just so great with the fans and the families that are here. You almost adopt some of these kids and you go up to them after the match and say, ‘Hey good job.’ There’s just nothing like it. It’s like being a grandparent: It’s hard to describe and it’s hard to come up with the words. One of our kids lost his last match of the year and he was sobbing. And I was sobbing and hugging him. And the difference between that kid, who’s a freshman, and the seniors who I’ve helped over the years who are sobbing because they’re disappointed in their last match ever. Who’s going to wrestle again with most of these kids? It’s not like playing basketball. A lot of these kids are never ever going to wrestle again. These wrestlers have worked so, so hard and the parents have had to work so, so hard. We’ve had 18-hour Saturdays more than once this winter — and it’s all to make the kids better. We could have stayed in Vermont and wrestled the same kids all the time. But you go out of state and you have some very, very tough matches and it makes you better. Every time you step on that mat, you get better. You may get beat up now and then and you learn how to deal with it. You’re learning the winning and losing thing — and both are important learning how to deal with it. You give up a point and you think you’re not going to, and you need to learn how to deal with that and get ready for your next match. And the winning thing can be difficult sometimes too for some kids.”
TA: You’ve been around the block a long time, so does the culture seem a little bit different now? Does it seem like in wrestling you can’t just have participation trophies?
Kerin: “None of our guys want a participation trophy. I’ve seen third-place trophies be dropped in a garbage can because they’re unhappy with collecting a third-place trophy. They had higher expectations and it’s nothing they want to be involved with. But you need to make sure that they know there was something learned here. If you didn’t learn it, you’re going to learn it because we saw it and we’re going to fix that little problem. I don’t know that the kids have really changed all that much. Their distractions certainly have with the internet and everything, but they’re all still willing to work hard.”
TA: In terms of the emotion, Darren was talking about how sometimes you want to hype a kid up before a match and sometimes you just let them do their thing. Is it pretty individual like that?
Kerin: “It’s very individual — both pre-match and post-match. Some kids, you can go right to them and talk to them after a match. Some of them, you may have to leave them alone for 10 minutes. And we also encourage mom and dad to do the same after he has lost, because he’s not happy.”
TA: How predictable do you think these wrestling matches can be? I know you draw up the chalkboard lineups, but do things usually play out the way you think they will?
Kerin: “75% of the time it does and every now and then there’s a surprise. It’s just procedure: doing the right thing, doing the wrong thing, making a mistake, being out of position and somebody takes advantage of it. Some you can come back from, some you can’t. The worst-case scenario is getting head-locked when you aren’t expecting it. And you can either get pinned, or odd’s are you are going to at least give up five points. So you’ve got some work to do. Some kids are quick enough to be able to come back faster than others.”
TA: You can’t point to any other sport in Vermont where you have a team like Mount Anthony winning for 33 straight years. Does it feel like everyone else is always the bridesmaid and everyone is always trying to catch up to them?
Kerin: “Yes, it’s a carrot in front of your nose. We never talk about it with the boys, but it makes us better. It makes us work a little bit harder. (Mount Anthony) certainly haven’t taken their foot off the throttle — all the success has not made them back off at all. They just keep going and going and going. But it drives you. That win two weeks ago when we beat them was big and we celebrated. Why? Because it hadn’t happened for 36 years. That’s truly history. And obviously the boys worked very, very hard for that.”
TA: Do you get pulled aside around town running into families or old wrestlers and have people ask you about the team this winter?
Kerin: “I meet people in the street asking about the team all the time. If I’m in the hardware store, somebody will walk by and say, ‘Coach, how you doing?’ And I fake it if I can’t get the name: ‘Hey, good to see you. How you doing?’ It’s cool.”
