STOWE - Eleven players recorded points Saturday for the Spaulding girls hockey team, which stretched its undefeated streak to 29 games with a 9-1 victory over Stowe.
Spaulding (6-0-1) scored four goals in the first period before pulling ahead 6-0 at the start of the second period. Tide goalie Rayna Long finished with 14 saves, while Raiders goalie Iris Cloutier stopped 13 shots.
"Stowe came out a little quicker than us and we took an early penalty," Crimson Tide coach David Lawrence said. "After that we shuffled the forward lines a bit and then it clicked and we never looked back. Stowe worked hard all game, but that was our best complete effort as a team this season. Our passing was great, we supported the puck carrier and we did a lot of the little things right. I'm very happy for our girls."
Hannah King opened the scoring midway through the first period before Portia Berard doubled the lead less than a minute later. Rebecca McKelvey and Zoe Tewksbury notched assists on Berard's goal.
Bria Dill capitalized on a Corrina Moulton assist with 4:10 left in the opening period. King scored again with 29 seconds on the clock, courtesy of Moulton and Zoe Tewksbury assists.
McKelvey extended the lead to 5-0 at the start of the second period, with Berard and Addie Reil assisting. Ruby Harrington and Elise Atwood set up Zoe Tewksbury for another goal a few minutes later.
Abbie Rice closed the gap to 6-1 before King capped her hat trick with 5:52 left in the middle period. Zoe Tewksbury assisted Molly Parker early in the third period. Harrington set up Emily Wilson for the final goal 50 seconds later.
BOYS HOCKEY
Harwood 3, Burr & Burton 2
MANCHETER - The Highlanders (5-0) secured their third 3-2 victory of the season Saturday.
Jonathan O'Brien scored Harwood's first goal on a feed from Skylar Platt, who recently tallied his 100th career point. Another 100-point contributor, Finn O'Hara, set up Platt for HU's second goal. Tanner Woodard notched the secondary assist. The same trio worked their magic again when Platt and O'Hara assisted Woodard.
Jakob Mulac tallied both goals for the Bulldogs. Karter Noyes and Mark Carthy notched assists. The Highlanders outshot the Bulldogs 52-40. Burr & Burton committed four infractions, while Harwood played a penalty-free game.
"It was a fast, physical and very exciting game with a lot of scoring opportunities for both teams," Harwood coach Shawn Thompson said. "Liam came up big for us, especially at the end. And their goalie made many critical saves throughout the game."
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Harwood 51, Northfield 21
DUXBURY - Defending Division II co-champ Harwood snapped a two-game losing skid Saturday by rolling past Northfield.
"We were happy to come out and dictate the pace," Harwood coach Tom Young said. "It was good to have a plan coming in and to see everybody execute it as a team. The guards had to put a lot of pressure on the outside for passing. Everybody pretty much played equal minutes today and they did a great job executing the plan the whole game. We've thrown some young kids into some new situations with Tanum (Nelson) being gone and I've been really impressed."
Ashley Proteau (11 points, seven steals) and Cierra McKay (10 points, four rebounds) reached double-figures for the Highlanders. Teammates Emma Ravlin and Sarah Bartolomei (five rebounds) scored eight points apiece. Quinn Nelson added six points and five rebounds in the victory, while Jaye Fuller chipped in with five rebounds and two points. Ayden Parrish and Abby Young also scored for HU.
Harwood led 18-4 after one quarter and 28-8 after two. Both teams scored nine points in the third quarter. Piper Mattsson paced the Marauders with 20 points.
"Piper hit some incredible post shots," coach Young said. "She scored seven points in the first half and 13 in the second half. We tried to front her and play strong weak-side help on the lob. So I was really happy with the way our big bigs played down low, both offensively and defensively. We had 20 points from our bigs, which was the most we've had all season. I credit Sarah and Quinn and Abby and Emilee (Semprebon) for working hard against a really good post player."
Harwood (4-3) will travel to face Peoples at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
"We came into the season knowing it's a short season and our goal is to get ready for playoffs," coach Young said. "We've had some hurdles thrown at us, but a lot of teams have this year. We're going to have a very hard game against Peoples on Wednesday and we'll just do our best."
