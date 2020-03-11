Spaulding wrestling wrapped up its season with New England Championships last weekend and a team banquet Wednesday at the Country Club of Barre.
Following nearly four months of practices and competitions, the Crimson Tide can finally enjoy some down time. Coach Darren O'Meara and his well-traveled crew might be able fully soak in the significance of what they achieved all winter, highlighted by a third-place performance at states.
This year the Tide wrestled at nine out-of-state events, competing in New Hampshire five times with trips to Salem, Keene, Pelham, Concord and Plymouth. Spaulding made two treks to Massachusetts - first to Franklin and then to Methuen - in addition to a three-hour trip to North Berwick, Maine, and a two-hour drive to Whitehall, N.Y.
When Spaulding sent six grapplers to the finals at state championships, including four sophomores and a junior, it was not a case of overnight success. And while it's tempting to already start looking ahead to next year's prospects, O'Meara took time to reflect on the recent success and to credit seniors Carter Dickinson and Hunter Chase for the program's quick turnaround.
Here are eight questions for the Tide coach at the end of a whirlwind season:
TA: When you're actually in the moment at state championships, does it feel time is just flying by? Sometimes time sort of stands still in those kind of moments. But it does it feel like a blur after such a long season when you're in those final matches?
O'Meara: "It's funny because you get these wicked highs and wicked lows. And you know that going into it. And you try to keep it in perspective, and know that's going to happen. But your expectation is always, 'We're going to perform the best we can perform. So when somebody doesn't have a performance, or doesn't live up to what you thought they might, it's like a roller-coaster.
"Friday night, we lost some matches that we could have won. But, all in all, we had 13 entries and we got them all to Day 2. And the first round is an important round. Because everybody that lost in quarters, they need to win Friday night in the consi-prelims. And then they've got to win the next day in consi-quarters to place. And placing is where you start really building points. And our consi-quarters round that morning was just atrocious. We dropped three matches that we were winning. And we got pinned. It was bad. And I was worried, because a lot of times with wrestling you'll get the momentum going against you - or for you. And I was worried going into the semis that some of this was going to carry into it. But it didn't. We got to the semis and did great."
TA: In those matchups where you were going against a Mount Anthony opponent, can you say a thing or two about the psychological intimidation? It must be like going up against Mike Tyson in his prime.
O'Meara: "It used to be that to beat a Mount Anthony guy was a big deal. Even 10 years ago when we almost knocked them off, our guys didn't have the confidence when they went against a Mount Anthony guy. That doesn't exist for our guys today. Colton (Perkins) and Nick (Pierce) had matches they can win against the Mount Anthony guys, and they just plain got beat. But those two both go out and compete and they're really not afraid of anybody. There were times when Mount Anthony guys would win just because they were Mount Antony guys - and kids would have themselves beat before they went out. So the psychological piece - in all honesty - I don't think our guys really care if it's a Mouth Anthony guy or an Essex guy. And it makes them special - that's one of the reasons why this team is so good."
TA: Were there some guys who were really close to making weight, or having to cut weight at the end?
O'Meara: "We had some guys who had to manage it. There was nothing drastic, but more than your average high school kid has to monitor what they eat - which is typical of wrestling. We had some guys who discipline their diets and they had to pay attention - they couldn't just go out and eat whatever they wanted."
TA: And if you're explaining that to people who don't as much about wrestling, how do you describe that to a parent who's not familiar with the whole making-weight process?
O'Meara: "We get a lot of people who are concerned. It's not uncommon for a wrestler to get done practice on Friday night and fast after practice until weigh-ins Saturday morning. And for us, it's nothing. It's what you do and it's not a big deal. To a parent, that's a big deal and they start worrying about it. But nothing our guys do is unhealthy. And if you put our guys up against the rest of the student body, you're not going to pick my guys out as the unhealthy ones. They're going to be the guys who look like they're carved out of wood. So we've got the healthiest kids in the school - there's just no question about it. And some of it is because they have to monitor what they eat and they have to have some idea about nutrition. And they can't do it the wrong way, because then they don't have the energy to go win a state title. So you can't just cheat and not eat. You've got to eat the right things and work it off and you have to burning calories all the time. And I think our parents get it after about a year. And with the epidemic of obesity right now, it's funny when people are concerned. I get that it's foreign to some people, but you have kids who are getting early-childhood diabetes right now. And maybe that should be a better place to put our energy."
TA: You talked about the guys psychologically getting fired up. Is there some truth, from a coach's perspective, to try to keep the kids calm or level-headed? Is it in on a kid-to-kid basis where some kids operate better on emotions and you want some kids to be more composed out there?
O'Meara: "It is from kid to kid. And that takes a long time to know what kind of kid you're dealing with and to know what things to say. We even have discussions with them about it: 'What do you want us to say? What are you looking for from us before a match? Do you want me to talk to you? Do you want me to leave you alone?' And sometimes it is as simple as that. We even have dissuasions with parents about it and say, 'Hey, let Johnny do his thing. He doesn't want words of advice before he goes out - you're just going to tense him up.' And similarly after a match: 'Hey, some Johnny needs a little time before you go and tell him he did a great job after he just got pinned.' He's not going to want to hear that, and he's probably going to snap at you because he's not real happy in the moment. So give him some time and let him go cool down. And when he's ready to talk, you talk to him. But I would say most athletes underperform when they put too much pressure on themselves. There's a very small percentage - maybe 5% or 10% of athletes - where the bright lights elevate their performance. And we've had guys like that in the past. But for the most part guys get tight when the pressure's on. They don't move well and they can't open up. We want it to be consistent: Whatever you've been doing all season to get ready, let's keep doing that. We don't want to change routines. The movies make it seem like you want to go into the locker room and you're going to give them that speech in 'Miracle.' When Herb Brook goes in and gives that speech and throws the water - some of that makes for good movies. But in reality, we don't need to amp up our athletes. We need them focussed on what's in front of them and not changing things."
TA: Speaking of routines, it seemed like the one obvious thing you changed up this year was the number of out-of-state competitors you guys wrestled at. With lower enrollment and numbers, if you're only competing in state, you end up wrestling the same guys most of the season, right?
O'Meara: "You can get some out-of-state opponents at these in-state tournaments for the same reason, because Essex wants to see new bodies. And at Mount Anthony's tournament, Vergennes, Mount Mansfield - they brought it a lot of teams from New York and Maine and New Hampshire. So you can get those looks there. But some of it is travel too. I get worried about getting snowed-out and iced-out on travels. And if we're going across the mountains to Route 7, there's a bigger chance of getting snowed-out or iced-out. If we're headed south, and we can get south of Randolph on (Interstate) 89 and get down into Southern New Hampshire or Maine or Massachusetts, we just don't have the weather issues down the valleys. So that was a lot of it. And obviously the team had matured to a point where we could take them to stuff like that. A few years ago when we took over, we couldn't bring guys to events like that - they just weren't ready for it. They weren't going to get enough out of it by getting pinned by some state champion. And now we can bring guys to tournaments like that and we've got a good variety. Our better guys can win the tournament or get in the finals. And our guys who are still developing, they're getting wins but maybe not placing. So it's a good balance of the right competition so we can all get better. And that's really what I focussed on. I adjust it every year, and I'll adjust it going into next year because now we're even better. I may have to go find even more competitive tournaments for our guys."
TA: Another thing is the time commitment. I know hockey players sometimes do out-of-state tournaments. But I can't really think of any other Vermont sport where the guys are putting in that much time over a weekend.
O'Meara: "It's a burden and a blessing at the same time. Our guys are the hardest-working team. And they're the most dedicated and the most disciplined. And when you go out of state to a tournament, it isn't like other sports. We could drive to Southern New Hampshire, play a hockey game and leave in a couple hours and come back. That would be enough of a commitment. But our guys, more than once, had to get on a bus at 4 or 4:30 in the morning. And we didn't get home until 9 o'clock at night. So it's not just going out of state. It's going out of state and being out there for 14 or 18 hours. And of course the commitment level from my coaching staff is unparalleled - it's just not close. If you want to talk about all the things that go into the trajectory that we're having right now, it's parents who are willing to get up a 4 (a.m.) and bring a kid down to the school. And it's coaches, and coaches' families that are willing to let them spend all these hours with these kids. And it's athletes that are opting not to hang out and play Xbox all Saturday with their buddies. They get on a bus and go. It's a real thing and it's not normal and it's not average. When you talk to me and you can tell the passion that's there, why is that? Well, it's because I know that our guys really have paid the price."
TA: Do you mind giving a shout-out to the two seniors. When they were freshmen, success was not guaranteed. It's like the old saying: You stand on the shoulders of those who come before you.
O'Meara: "The two seniors this year are Carter Dickinson and Hunter Chase. And when they came to us, we were a small program and we were not in a good place. In the end, there were really only five athletes that year and only three of them could return the following year. And if you lose them, you start looking like some of these programs that are down to one or two kids - and you start wondering, 'How long before things are going to get cut?' So it was huge for them to buy in and really believe in us - when there wasn't a lot of reason to believe in us. Other than the communication we had with them, there weren't a lot of results to point at, there weren't bodies to point at, we weren't winning state titles. And we didn't have the leadership at that time. So for them to stick with us, it meant a lot of us.
"It was kind of a vote of confidence from them that, 'Hey, this is a hard thing that I've never done. It's the hardest thing I've ever done. I don't know that there's a reward at the end of this. I'm a 14-year-old kid and you're asking me to do all this crazy stuff.' And then through the process they started seeing the progress. And they knew that we knew what we were doing. And we knew that they were athletes that were capable of doing this. And then the younger guys - the junior high guys at the time - they had leadership when we picked them up freshman or eighth-grade year. Which Carter and Hunter didn't have as much of. So these young guys come in and now the leaders are Carter and Hunter, and they've set the bar higher. So normally what takes a kid four years to get to - maybe getting to the state finals - well that becomes a reality for guys that are sophomores now and that becomes the new bar. They've certainly left the program in better shape than they found it. And hopefully these young guys pick up the torch and do it again."
