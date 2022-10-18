BARRE TOWN - The Spaulding girls soccer team passed another test by the skin of its teeth Tuesday, earning its sixth one-goal victory with a 1-0 win over Lake Region.
The Granite City school hasn't advanced past the quarterfinals in 15 years, but coach Rob Moran was confident that setting lofty preseason goals wasn't biting off more than the Crimson Tide could chew.
Two months later, the 10-2-1 Tide own a nine-game unbeaten streak in addition to a Capital Division crown.
Sage MacAuely scored on a Paige Allen assist in the 39th minute against the Rangers, helping their team clinch a long-awaited league title with one game still remaining in the regular season. The Capital crown didn't come easily, but narrow victories over North Country (10-2), Montpelier (9-2), Stowe (9-3) were the golden ticket for a program that's pieced together its most successful regular season in over a decade.
"I'm very excited that we won the Capital," coach Moran said. "It's not winning the championship, but it's something that we take away from the season as something we were able to accomplish. And it's something that we haven't accomplished in a long time. As a coach, I've only won the league once. And that was with the boys 13 years ago. Getting the highest seed for playoffs is the main goal. But to win the Capital in such a talented league, it's definitely something for us to be proud of."
The Crimson Tide entered their penultimate regular-season clash on the heels of a last-minute 2-1 victory at Montpelier on Saturday. MacAuley drew a foul inside the 18-yard box against the Solons to set up her team's first goal before Allen scored on a free kick with 30 seconds remaining. The senior duo delivered the goods again vs. the Rangers, with Allen serving in a cross with 90 seconds left before halftime to set up a close-range shot for her teammate.
"Paige had the ball on the right-hand side, she took on a player and then crossed it into the middle," Moran said. "Sage received it about 6 yards out and put it in. She was in the middle of the goal and the goalie was pulled out to her left, so she had a lot of room to work with and she just made sure it went into the goal. It was a composed goal, which is good because we'd been struggling with scoring. It was a much-needed boost."
Lake Region keeper Sylvia Brownlow finished with 10 saves and made a handful of difficult stops to give her team a fighting chance. Paige Allen nearly cashed in on a breakaway, but Brownlow raced out toward the ball and spoiled the scoring opportunity.
"Lake Region had a pretty solid squad," Moran said. "They're going to be tough in Division III in the playoffs. Their midfield played pretty solid and their defenders handled our attack pretty well. They frustrated us a lot."
Tide goalie Rebecca McKelvey registered her seventh clean sheet of the season after making three saves. Isabella Moyes, Molly Parker, Francesca Barney and Hallee Allen started on defense for Spaulding and teammates Mia Dolan and Rayna Long also made big contributions on the back line.
"A good friend of my told me today that is seems like no matter the circumstances, we find a way to win," Moran said. "And it kind of showed with today. A couple girls weren't 100%. I have a starting midfielder out and she hasn't played in three games - we're hoping to have her back by Friday. Frankie got hit pretty good today and missed about 30 minutes of the second half. And we were still able to defend well. We keep teams out of the 18 as much as we can and we aren't worried about shots that are farther away. We look to counter as much as we can. And with Sage and Paige - when they're both playing aggressive and they're playing the soccer they can play - we find ways of getting goals. And a lot of times it's because they draw a lot of pressure and it leaves other people open."
Moran, a 1994 Spaulding graduate, coached the Tide boys team for 14 years before being passed the torch for the girls job by 26-year veteran coach Peter Sakash in 2019. Spaulding went 4-10 three years ago before finishing at 5-3-2 during a Covid-shortened 2020 campaign. Last fall the Tide wound up with a 9-6 record following a 1-0 loss to Burr & Burton in the Division I playdowns.
"I took over the team three years ago, and that year I kept three freshmen," Moran said. "And I had it in my mind that by the time they were seniors it would be the year that we were able to do the most we were able to do."
The Vermont Principals' Association released new divisional alignments this past summer, moving Spaulding and North Country down to Division II. The Tide opened the season with a 3-0 loss to 16-time D-II champ Milton and suffered a 2-0 loss to D-I Mount Mansfield 10 days later. But early-season victories over North Country and two-time defending D-III champ Stowe gave the Tide undeniable momentum.
"Coming into this season and starting 2-2, we had a tough loss to Milton and they just outplayed us," Moran said. "It was something the girls just weren't ready for mentally. At 2-2, I still thought that we had the ability to make a push and win a lot of games. The Capital League is a tough league. A lot of the D-II and D-III champs come out of the Capital. So to think where we are now - 10 games unbeaten in the Capital - I'm happy and I'm impressed with my girls. I'm super proud of them. I'm a little surprised, but I also had that expectation coming into the season that the girls would rise to the occasion."
Lake Region will enter the post-season with a 5-7-2 record. Spaulding will host Harwood (10-3) at 4 p.m. Friday. According to Moran, a late-season hiccup against the Highlanders wouldn't be devastating as long as his team secures one of the top four seeds for the post-season. At the same time, closing out the regular season with a 10-match undefeated streak would be preferable.
"I'm not as worried about winning," Moran said. "If we're going to be keep winning, I'll be happy with that. If we see a loss before playoffs, we'll regroup and focus on whatever didn't work in that game and recover before the next game. But I'll be perfectly happy with another win to finish out the season."
GIRLS SOCCER
Harwood 2, Stowe 1
SOUTH BURLINGTON - Cierra McKay scored in the 6th and 76th minutes Tuesday, lifting the Highlanders to an electrifying victory over their cross-town rivals.
Harwood outshot Stowe, 9-6, but struggled to put things away until the final minutes. McKay blasted a 20-yard shot into the upper-left corner of the goal early in the first half for a 1-0 lead. Orly Bryan scored for Stowe on a breakaway up the middle in the 35th minute, knotting the score at 1-1 heading into halftime. Harwood's Quinn Nelson drew a penalty kick with 4:53 left to play and McKay stepped up by firing home her second goal of the match.
Addey Lilley, Addey Olney, Sadie Nordle, Mae Murphy and Scout Vitko were defensive standouts in the victory, keeping things close despite seven corner kicks by the Riders. At the opposite end, Nelson and Briley Rutledge both served a handful of dangerous crosses into the penalty area for HU.
Harwood's first-half goalie Ciera Fiascetti (three saves) made a difficult stop before the break to thwart the Raiders. Second-half Highlanders keeper Anna Brundage stopped two shots.
Stowe (9-3) will host Randolph at 4 p.m. Thursday. Harwood (10-3) will travel to play Spaulding at 4 p.m. Friday.
Missisquoi 5, Twinfield-Cabot 0
SWANTON - The Thunderbirds cruised to their fourth straight victory Tuesday after outshooting the Trojans and Huskies, 17-7. Ida Astick made seven saves in goal for Twinfield-Cabot.
"This was a good test for us," Twinfield-Cabot coach Seth Wilmott said. "Aside from the score, we played some very good soccer. Unfortunately, we only had one sub. So we are running thin. This game really tested Ida in net and she came up big many times when we needed her. I’m really proud of her after this game."
Twinfield-Cabot (2-10-1) will travel to play Hazen at 4 p.m. Friday. Missisquoi (10-2) will host Blue Mountain the same day.
FIELD HOCKEY
Montpelier 7, Missisquoi 1
SWANTON - Eli Muller tallied two goals and four assists Tuesday and the Solons improved to 8-4 with another lopsided victory.
Regan Walke opened the scoring for MHS (8-4) with 13:39 left in the first quarter on a Muller assist. Muller doubled the lead with 6:18 left in the first quarter after finishing off a pass by Fayina Martin. The Solons closed out the first quarter with a 3-0 advantage after Walke's unassisted goal with 3:37 on the clock.
Muller set up Fayina Martin for her first varsity goal with 5:35 left in the second quarter. The Solons made it a 5-0 game when Maaika Samsom assisted Muller with 12:48 left in the third quarter. Milou Haegans scored for the Solons a minute later on another Muller assist.
Emily Tringe extended the lead to 7-0 with 7:15 remaining in the fourth quarter. Muller notched the assist once again. MVU's Cayley Renaudette broke up the shutout bid with 11 seconds on the clock.
Goalie Izzy Shrout made five saves for MHS, which held a 9-4 advantage on penalty corners. MVU goalie Kali Favreau-Ward finished with 14 saves.
"Our team played a fast-paced and high-energy game with solid passing and great stick-work to intercept Missisquoi's passes," MHS coach Krista Grasso said. "I'm pleased with the solid start to a busy week.
Missisquoi (4-7-1) will host Spaulding at 4 p.m. Wednesday before traveling to the Capital City for a rematch with the Solons at 4 p.m. Friday.
