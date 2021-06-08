BARRE— It’s been 31 years since the Spaulding baseball team played for a championship title.
That was in 1990 when the Tide beat Brattleboro, 3-1, for a Division I crown. On Tuesday, the No. 2 Crimson Tide (16-2) earned another spot in the final with a 10-2 victory over No. 6 Enosburg (12-5). The Tide will play either No. 1 Hartford or No. 5 U-32 for the championship at Centennial Field in Burlington.
The Tide put the game out of reach early. With two outs in the bottom of the first, Zach Stabell reached first base on an Enosburg throwing error. Trevor Arsenault was hit by a pitch and Kieran McNamara hit a double to knock in Stabell. Zachary Wilson followed with a two-run single, driving in Arsenault and McNamara to make it 3-0.
Dylan Bachand hit a solo home run to left-center field to make it 4-0 in the bottom of the second. Spaulding scored four more runs in the bottom of the third inning. The Tide added one in the fourth and another in the fifth.
The Tide’s offense came from the heart of the line-up. Batters No. 3-9 combined for 10 hits and 10 runs scored. Zach Wilson went 2-for-4 with three RBIs. Zach Stabell went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored and Dylan Bachand went 2-for-2, scoring two runs and hitting a solo home run in the second inning.
“(Lovelette) started off with a curve ball and then I just sat on a hard fastball,” Bachand said. “I threw my arms at it and it worked out.”
Other players with a big game were Mason Otis (1-for-4, one RBI, two runs scored) and Grady Chase (1-for-3, double, two RBIs).
Spaulding’s offense was aggressive against Enosburg pitcher Kamden Lovelette. The Hornets starter gave up seven hits, issued three walks and recorded one strikeout during two-plus innings.
The Tide’s top throwers struck out 10 batters combined. Kennedy pitched three-plus innings, fanning six batters
“I just had a strong field behind me and threw strikes,” Kennedy said. “That’s it. We’ve got a solid group. It’s been a fun season.
Bachand came in for relief and finished up on the mound, striking out four. The Hornets left nine runners stranded on base.
“We asked (Kennedy) to just go out and throw strikes,” Spaulding coach Dan Kiniry said. “Enosburg has some really good batters. Our strategy was don’t give them the free passes. Hayden did an amazing job. That takes dedication to his pitching craft. He can make a pitch in the right spot, so did (Bachand).”
Peter Stiebris hit a double for the Hornets.
“(Spaulding) came out swinging a very hot bat,” Enosburg coach Rodney Burns said. “We knew coming into the game (Spaulding). They’re a good offensive team. We let balls go in the middle and they were able to take advantage of it.”
