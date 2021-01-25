WOODFORD — Harwood junior Ava Thurston continued her hot streak last weekend while competing for the Mansfield Nordic Ski Club.
The 17-year-old placed first, second and fifth during a trio of Vermont Cup races at Prospect Mountain. She won Sunday’s 10-kilometer classic event with ease, crossing the finish line 1 minute and 24 seconds ahead of runner-up Quincy Massey-Bierman.
Thurston’s winning time of 34 minutes, 55.3 seconds on Sunday provided plenty of momentum as she prepares for the upcoming junior world championships, which begin Feb. 9 in Finland.
The top Craftsbury finishers were Massey-Bierman (26:19.2) and Camille Bolduc (seventh, 37:44.1). Emma Strack (third, 36:30.7) and Charlotte Brown (12th, 38:40.1) paced the Green Mountain Valley School. Middlebury College racer Avery Ellis finished sixth (36:35.9).
Former University of Vermont All-American Bill Harmeyer won the men’s 10k classic race in 29:04.4. The Underhill native capped a weekend sweep after dominating both sprints Saturday.
Zander Martin was second in the 10k competition in 29:41.4, while Montpelier’s Brian Bushey placed third (29:53.1) for GMVS. Aidan Burt wound up sixth in 31:13.1 for the Gumbies. Middlesex athlete Jed Kurts placed eighth in 32:18.7 for Craftsbury.
Jay product Callie Young won both women’s 1.2k sprints.The North Country graduate and current Dartmouth standout finished the first event in 3:32.53. Thurston was second in 3:42.5, holding off former U-32 and GMVS star Rena Schwartz (third, 3:46.58).
Ellis placed fifth in 3:50.06. Massey-Bierman was sixth in 3:50.14. U-32 racer Isabelle Serrano wound up eighth (3:55.32) while suiting up for the Mansfield Nordic Club. Strack (ninth, 3:55.32) and Brown (16th, 4:09.49) paced GMVS.
Thurston and Serrano were supported by Mansfield Nordic teammates Hattie Barker (15th, 4:08.27), Mackenzie Greenberg (20th, 4:33.78) and Maeve Fairfax (22nd, 4:33.81). Bolduc (10th, 3:56.12) and Lamoille star Maggie McGee (13th, 4:05.67) raced for Craftsbury. U-32’s Ayla Bodach-Turner was 20th in 4:33.78.
Young won the second sprint in 3:42.06. Rounding out the Top 10 were Anna Lehmann (3:51.72), Schwartz (3:51.8), Massey-Bierman (3:53.7), Thurston (3:54.52), Ellis (sixth, 3:59.95), Strack (seventh, 4:00.08), Bolduc (4:01.57), Brown (4:04.91) and Chelsea Moore (4:05.72). Serrano (12th, 4:04.44) and McGee (13th, 4:09.93) were close behind. Harwood freshman Julia Thurston placed fourth in both under-16 sprints.
Harmeyer crossed the line in 3:01.2 to win the first sprint. Bushey (second, 3:12.2) and Burt (third, 3:14.42) completed the podium. Elvis McIntosh (fourth, 3:15.68) and Mathias Boudrea-Goffman (fifth, 3:17.38) were also in solid form.
Competing for Craftsbury Nordic were North Country quarterback Jack Young (seventh, 3:18.01), Aiden Casey (ninth, 3:21.87), Kurts (11th, 3:24.71), Tzevi Schwartz (14th, 3:26.75) and Sam Clark (18th, 3:43.97).
Harmeyer won the second sprint in 3:04.99, while Burt was second (3:14.94) and Young was third (3:18.4). Central Vermont stars included Bushey (fourth, 3:18.93), Casey (ninth, 3:23.93), Schwartz (10th, 3:27.73), Kurts (15th, 3:32.74) and Clark (17th, 3:45.18).
MEN’S BASKETBALL
CU men pause
CASTLETON — The Castleton University men’s basketball program has entered a pause due to COVID-19.
The pause results in the postponement of at least two games. Wednesday’s contest at Keene State and Sunday’s game against Eastern Connecticut State have been pushed back to protect the health and well-being of the student-athletes. Neither contest has been rescheduled.
Prior to the pause, Castleton returned to the court Saturday afternoon. The Spartans suffered a 76-41 loss against UMass-Dartmouth.
The Corsairs (1-0) controlled the game from the opening tip, taking an early lead and never looking back. UMass-Dartmouth outscored Castleton 20-6 off turnovers and 30-16 in the paint. UMass Dartmouth won the rebounding battle 44-33. Jake Ashworth netted a game-high 23 points in the victory on 7-for-16 shooting.
Castleton’s Remy Brown scored 11 of his team-high 13 points in the second half. He was 5 of 8 from the field in 18 minutes of action. Teammate Eric Shaw saw his first action in nearly two years after missing the 2019-20 season with an injury. He stepped into the lineup and made an immediate impact with a trio of 3-pointers.
WORLD CUP
Diggins paces U.S.
Stratton Mountain T2 Elite skier Jessie Diggins was fifth in the 15k skiathlon on Saturday during World Cup action in Lahti, Finland.
The Olympic gold medalist finished in 38:15.2. Teammate Rosie Brennan was 11th. Middlebury College’s Sophia Laukli was 33rd, University of Vermont product Caitlin Patterson was 37th, Stratton’s Julia Kern was 40th and Alayna Sonnesyn finished 43rd. The U.S. women finished fifth during Sunday’s four-person relay.
In his first World Cup final, Okemo Mountain School product Joey Okesson placed 12th Saturday in the snowboard halfpipe event in Laax, Switzerland. Okesson picked up 229.5 FIS points and 22 World Cup points for his efforts.
Manchester Center’s Alex Diebold was sixth Sunday in a snowboard cross event in Italy. Stratton’s Lindsey Jacobellis was 13th in the women’s competition Sunday after placing 34th Saturday.
