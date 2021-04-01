Times Argus Skier of the Year Ava Thurston is that once-in-a-generation athlete who works tirelessly for everything she earns while raising the standard of excellence for everyone else.
It’s easy to spot the Harwood junior’s talent and drive, especially on race day. Three cross-country running individual titles and six Nordic crowns are a not-so-subtle reminder that Thurston has dominated those two sports for the past three years.
What Thurston does during non-race days also says a lot about her work ethic and future potential. Less than 24 hours after her final competition this winter, she headed out for long training session with the Mansfield Nordic Club. One-hundred kilometers later, Thurston packed up her skis around 5 p.m. and drove home to Waterbury. She spent some extra time stretching that night and it wasn’t long before she was ready for another workout.
For Thurston, everyday life involves a constant balancing act of pushing the limits and knowing when to scale back the intensity. And her racing season involves plenty of extra juggling every winter. In addition to competing for Harwood and Mansfield Nordic, Thurston was also one of six females selected to represent the U.S. at junior world championships from Feb. 9-14. She wound up 14th in the 5k freestyle, 36th in the classic sprint and 40th in the 15k classic while racing against some of the fittest athletes on the planet.
She also excelled in a handful of Vermont Cup events, which kicked off Jan. 16 and featured World Cup regulars and stars from the University of Vermont and Middlebury Colllege. Despite the age gap, Thurston finished fourth at the Cratsbury Rodrigues Cup before placing first, second and fifth the following weekend during a trio of races at Prospect.
She won the 3.7k classic race at the Division II state meet in 10 minutes, 47.6 seconds. The runner-up was Lyndon’s Nina Seeman, who crossed the line in 11:05.4. Thurston returned to the start line roughly 50 minutes later for the freestyle portion of the championships. Tackling a course with two grueling climbs, she delivered another first-place performance by finishing in 9:57.8. Craftsbury’s Camille Bolduc was second in 10:15.7.
Thurston won the 2020 freestyle state championship by over a minute a few days after triumphing by 39 seconds in the classic event. It was the same story her freshman year as prevailed in both disciplines by over 1 minute, 44 seconds.
The goal for next year is to lead the Highlanders to a team victory over three-time defending champ U-32. Thurston’s younger sister Julia will be a sophomore, and teammates Maisie Franke and Caelyn McDonough are also poised to help HU contend for its first title since 2000.
Here are some questions for Ava Thurston, who will suit up for the Highlanders’ lacrosse team this spring:
TA: How did it go balancing things with coach (Tom) Strasser and coach (Adam) Terko? Did they give you separate workout plans or were they dovetailed so they worked together?
Thurston: “They’re both really good at working with me. Terko works with my school schedule and my high school skiing. And Strasser does the same thing. Adam comes up with my plans for things. So I’ll do this workout, knowing that I have this high school race coming up. Some days I would be like, ‘Hey Strasser, I’m going to try get these intervals in when we’re at practice.’ And I’m able to work around that and maybe go do my own thing and then jump back in with the group. I’m really lucky where I can be in a situation where things work well between my coaches. Because there can often be that disconnect between high school and club.”
TA: How did things work out after cross-country running season when you were playing the waiting game before ski season? Were you able to train a little bit with Mansfield Nordic before Harwood officially started up for Nordic?
Thurston: “It’s crazy thinking back. We had the Meet of Champions (Nov. 7), which was super awesome. Harwood won that and it was crazy and we were so excited. Because we came into that wanting to see how we could do if we didn’t have any pressure on us. And then it was the next week that everything got pretty shut down. So we were really lucky to get that last race in. And then there was no club, there was no high school — there was nothing for a month and a half. We were supposed to have a Thanksgiving camp up at Craftsbury and then no one could be up for that. So it was just on-your-own stuff. I had planned stuff and Terko was telling me what I should be doing for workouts. But there was the week of Thanksgiving break when I did a big volume week and it was really just me training with Julia. I was roller-skiing because we didn’t have snow, and luckily I was able to have some socially-distanced time-trial opportunities early in the season. And then club and school started back up pretty much around the same time. Club could get back the beginning of January. And Jan. 11 was when school sports started back up. And I found out Jan. 10 that I’d made the junior worlds team. So then it was just balancing everything with high school. I had to make sure I was getting my practices in because I knew that I was going to be gone.”
TA: A lot of your friends who are on team sports really had to wait before they could do anything. So did you feel pretty fortunate compared to those people?
Thurston: “We’re lucky with the sports that we did. And definitely in cross-country that we were allowed to race without masks. We kind of laughed at the soccer kids. And then we tried running with masks and we were like, ‘Oh man, this is really hard.’ But it was good because we knew we were allowed to have races first. When the guidance first came out, it said that Nordic stuff was going to be able to happen. So I felt very fortunate with that. It does make sense with Covid guidelines. And this was a year where it was good to be doing more individual sports like I do.”
TA: What was it like to be racing against Olympians or against NCAA All-Americans?
Thurston: “It was so awesome to be competing against these Green Racing Team people. And now recently Caitlin Patterson, who was over at the World Cup, was back. And especially if you get to be passed by one of them. Or if you’re doing a lap and you get to ski behind one of them. Early in the season I got to ski behind (UVM grad) Margie Freed for two laps, which was awesome. I started out a lot faster than I would have. But you learn a lot about how she really took the transitions quickly. And then I was behind (UVM’s) Lina Sutro on the downhill and I saw how she took the corner. And I was like, ‘Oh, that’s a much more efficient way to take that corner.’ So I think you can learn a lot by skiing behind people that are so experienced and seeing how they do things.”
TA: In terms of your training, were there some especially brutally days where you just try to survive the workout and then sleep well that night?
Thurston: “One workout really comes to mind. Thanksgiving week I did 19 hours, and I don’t think any of it was on snow because it was just a lot of rain and not great weather. And on the Saturday of that week I did a time trial in Pumpkin Harbor. And it had to be just me. So it was just me out there and Terko drove alongside of the van and got some video. I roller-skied 5 miles to the start, did my warm-up and then it was pouring rain the whole time. And after I finished I had to get back to my car, which 5 miles back uphill. And I was so tired in the pouring rain. I was stopping on the uphills just thinking, ‘Can I make it back?’ And I made it. And when I think of that workout, it really just speaks to how the training was during the fall a lot of the time. It was out there, grinding alone. But it paid off. And I was fine and I made it back to my car and everything.”
TA: Some athletes say that the training is harder than the racing. Does it feel that way for you?
Thurston: “I think the races are a lot harder mentally for me. Early in the season, the races do feel easier than the training. I think because I’m coming off of cross-country (running) and I feel really good in ski races. But at the end of the season I was experiencing a lot of that fatigue in races. And mentally it’s hard to keep going. And you think, ‘Oh, people are beating me.’ So for me, mentally, races are a lot harder than the training. The 100k ski — since it wasn’t a race and nothing was on the line and I couldn’t really lose anything — I felt really great the whole time.”
TA: Do you have a few mental tricks that you’ve learned along the line or stuff you do when your body doesn’t want to keep going?
Thurston: “This year has been a lot of growth on the mental side of ski racing. I’ve learned a lot. At junior worlds, I came back with a lot of takeaways. One of the things was when there was a big hill in a race, I would be dreading that part of the course. And I’d get to the bottom and be like, ‘Oh my gosh, I have this whole hill.’ So I’ve been really trying to work on changing that mind-set to just getting to the top of the hill. But also it’s good to have cues for different parts of the course. Like maybe tell myself to bring my hands up higher or quick tempo. Or even just noticing things in nature that gets you out of your head a little and keep you going.”
TA: If you look at your results this season on paper, they look incredibly consistent. But did it feel that way — like you never truly had a bad race all winter?
Thurston: “There were some races that were definitely a lot better. I had some harder races. I guess when you look at the results, it is consistent. So it’s good to know that I can feel like it’s not my best race, but still have a pretty good result. All the way until the recent races is when it got hard. I carried all the momentum through states and Eastern High Schools. But then mentally it was hard to keep going when my body was feeling kind of tired. But otherwise the rest of the season went really well.”
TA: Did you guys come up with team goals — or did you have individual goals going into a season like this?
Thurston: “For Harwood, we all talked about at the beginning of the season what we wanted for the season and why we’re doing Nordic. And for MNC, this summer I had this goal pyramid that I filled out. The base goals are at the bottom and it’s something along the lines of eating well and getting a lot of sleep. And then as I go up, there are different goals. And I had that hanging in my room, which I think was a good thing. And I actually wrote 2021 to 2022 because we didn’t know if there was going to be a season. But it’s good to have that and be able to see those goals and work on them throughout the year.”
TA: If you’d been asked three years ago if you want to be an eight-time Vermont Nordic champion, was that even something you were thinking about?
Thurston: “No. I never had the goal of, ‘I’m going to win states,’ before I went to high school or anything. And this year it was interesting finishing the states race and everyone was like, ‘Oh, now you’re six-time Nordic state champ. How did you feel going into this race?’ And for states I really tried to not come in thinking, ‘I have to win. I have to keep the streak going.’ And going in with the attitude of the having fun, states was one of my favorite days of this year. Craftsbury did such an amazing job putting it on. The atmosphere this year — I thought it might be weird. But it was so much fun seeing everyone and the races were great. So that was one of my top two or three days of this year.”
TA: When you came into the season, you admitted that you may not be the favorites. But before Mackenzie (Greenberg) got injured, did it seem like you guys were firing on all cylinders?
Thurston: “It was such a bummer. We were at club practice and she fell. Everyone was working so hard this whole summer. Mackenzie did a ton of training this year. And Maisie did too. The four of us — me, Julia, Maisie and Mackenzie — would train together, which was super fun. We all do MNC throughout the summer into the fall. And each year we’re always talking about Nordic states. And maybe this year will be it. So when we won that U-32 race, it was really awesome to see. And I think we all felt really good coming into states. And anything could have happened. But I think it would have definitely been very close. But Caelyn still had good races. And it is crazy to think of how much farther we were behind last year. Because we were way back. So we’ve really jumped up this year.”
TA: After cross-country running season, you said that U-32 was the team to beat for skiing. How has it affected your character to deal with disappointing team results at state championship running and state championship Nordic?
Thurston: “It’s definitely disappointing to not win it. But that makes us want to win it even more next year. Julianne (Young) said the same thing because they lost the year before, when I was in eighth-grade. And then when we won my freshman year, it felt that much more exciting. So for cross-country we’re all gunning to come back next year. And we want to do some more practices this summer. We don’t do any speed work or really any long runs during the summer since it’s just captain-led practices. But we’re planning to do some more this summer. And for Nordic, we’ve got some kids coming up. And we don’t lose anyone who raced at states this year.”
TA: Talking about next year, what would you say about the rivalry with U-32? And it seems like the best D-II teams are right there with the best D-I teams.
Thurston: “I think we’re definitely way up there. And it’s really fun to have this rivalry with them. We all get along and it’s not a rivalry where it’s like, ‘Oh, we hate those girls.’ No, we don’t. We love to win too, but we’re not mad that they did. And it just makes it that much more fun. Because it’s not as fun to be the team that wins every year. And we’re pushing each other to make D-II this competitive. You couldn’t really compare times this year with D-I and D-II skiing, but they were both very competitive. And that’s a good thing for high school skiing.”
TA: With your training, were there some ups and downs this season or in general that might surprise some people?
Thurston: “I think the hardest part of the year for me was the late summer into the fall. I was really fortunate this year to be able to train more with the pandemic. Not everyone was able to do that. But I was lucky enough to be in a situation where I had days of school off when I could train extra. And in the fall I was trying to train twice a day with the cross-country workouts. So that was when things went downhill for a little while. My times were getting slower. And I was just like, ‘Yeah, I can’t be doing double workouts this many days.’ So I had to put the focus on cross-country. But then I think things came back as that went on. You would’t be able to really tell from results or anything. But I was freaking out mentally a little bit that I had overdone it.”
TA: Do you have a couple role models at the regional or international level who you look up to as skiers right now?
Thurston: “I’ve always looked up to the Olympic and U.S. Ski Team girls. And it’s crazy that now they’re retiring, like Sadie (Bjornsen) and Sophie (Caldwell). And there’s Jessie (Diggins). But it was also really cool at junior worlds this year to see the girls who were U23’s over there racing. Hailey Swirbul and Alex Lawson were there and I got to talk to them. So it’s cool to meet those girls that aren’t that much older than me — four or five years — and see what they’re doing.”
