Five years ago Harwood cross-country running coach John Kerrigan knew that something special was on the horizon when seventh-grader Ava Thurston joined the Highlanders’ middle school team.
Living up to all the hype hasn’t been easy, but Thurston always found an extra gear to surpass Kerrigan’s lofty expectations. After four brilliant years on varsity, the Waterbury athlete will graduate as a once-in-a-generation trailblazer who made everyone around her better.
Thurston is the first four-time Times Argus Runner of the Year after leading HU to its 11th state title in 13 years. She capped her season by finishing third individually at New England Championships, leading Harwood to a fifth-place result as a team.
Her race-day execution at New England’s tied 2000 Harwood graduate Bruce Hyde for the best finish by a HU runner at the regional event. But according to Kerrigan, Thurston’s personal accolades meant little if the Highlanders didn’t reach their full potential as a team.
“Ava is by far the best cross-country runner we’ve ever had for girls, and possible boys,” Kerrigan said. “She’s what a true captain should be. A captain provides an environment for her teammates to succeed. And that’s what she did. She was a true leader. And she pushed me for certain things. She wanted to go preview the course before states because some freshmen had never run the course before. She made me a better coach because she wanted to see the best in her teammates. Her No. 1 concern has always been the finish of the team.”
Peaking for the biggest event of the season is the goal for almost any athlete or team. And if one thing is clear after the past four years, it’s that Thurston gets the job done.
She is the only Harwood girls runner to break 19 minutes for a 5-kilometer race, boasting a personal record of 18 minutes, 15.4 seconds that is 49 seconds faster than any other Highlander. She is the lone Vermonter to win four straight Division II girls individual titles, triumphing by margins of 20, 55, 51 and 72 seconds.
“Ava didn’t get injured and she trained year-round,” Kerrigan said. “And she kept her head in it.”
Last month’s top-five team result at New England’s set a new high-water mark for Kerrigan’s Army, surpassing the Harwood boys’ seventh-place result at the same event in 2000. The previous best result for the Harwood girls at New England’s was a 10th-place showing in 1989.
“We lost to Bonny Eagle by one point up in the Maine Festival of Champions, and they were second (at New England’s),” Kerrigan said. “We didn’t particularly have a great day at New England’s. Kids were fighting injuries and colds. But if any two of our girls were 10 seconds faster, we would have been faster and we would have beat Bonny Eagle.”
Thurston was no overnight success as a freshman after excelling for two years in middle school. She registered a 3k personal record of 11:54.8 as a seventh-grader before improving her time to 11:25.5 the following year. She didn’t back down against older runners during her ninth-grade season, winning the state championship by 20 seconds with a 5k time of 20:23. She fueled her team’s 20-point victory over U-32 at the state meet along with fellow Highlanders Julianne Young, Britta Zetterstrom, Caelyn McDonough and Laura Martinez. Earlier that year Thurston set a program record while winning the Freshman Race at the Maine Festival of Champions in 18:59.
“People ask, ‘Is it nature or nurture?’” Kerrigan said. “I think it’s a little bit of both. And in Ava’s case, I think the nurture was more important than the nature. Her dad was a good runner, but not a New England champ or anything. Both parents encouraged their daughters to get outside and have fun. They didn’t put a lot of pressure on them. When I talk to Tom (Thurston), he doesn’t have any regrets. He’s amazed that she’s done so well.”
Ava Thurston returned to the Maine Festival of Champions as a sophomore, placing third among varsity competitors in 18:16. The podium finish provided more hardware for the three-sport athlete, who earned invitational victories at Burlington (19:50.3), Manchester (19:09), U-32 (19:45) and Harwood (19:24).
Her time of 19:19 at the state meet was good enough for a 55-second individual victory. Zetterstrom, Charlie Flint, Young and McDonough were also sharp, triggering a 13-point team victory over U-32. Thurston closed out the season by finishing fifth out of 263 runners in 18:44 during New England Championships.
“The hills are our friend,” Kerrigan said. “Most of the Division II schools that have been successful train on hills. And even the Division III schools like Stowe, Thetford and Craftsbury have hills. U-32 is hilly. CVU runs on hills. Ridgefied, Conn., which won New England’s, they’re hilly. When you go to a state meet at a place like Thetford, it’s the hills that makes a difference.”
Young graduated in the spring of 2020, but Ava’s younger sister Julia stepped up to help fill that void the following season. The addition of fellow freshman McKenna Paxman gave the Highlanders even more depth, setting the stage for another state championship showdown with U-32. Thurston crossed the line in 19:40 at the state meet, prevailing by 51 seconds. But seniors May Lamb, Shams Ferver and Lana Page led the Raiders to a 13-point team victory along with Amy Felice and Addy Budliger.
“Losing to U-32 made us stronger,” Kerrigan said. “That was a fluke for us. We didn’t run really well. There was Covid, kids were cold. In the Meet of Champions, we crushed them. But losing at states made us hungrier. When you lose, it whets your appetite more and winning becomes more meaningful. So I think actually that was a good thing for us.”
The 2020 New England meet was cancelled due to Covid, but Harwood had one more shot at redemption a week after states during the Meet of Champions. The Highlanders matched up against U-32 and the other top teams from across Vermont, including 12-time defending D-I champ CVU. Ava Thurston crossed the line in 18:51 to place second.
The strong solo performance was no surprise. But top-30 efforts by four of her teammates led to a stunning nine-point victory over CVU. It was the first time the Chittenden County powerhouse lost to another Vermont school in six years. The Redhawks were two-time defending New England champions and placed 19th at nationals in 2018. Despite the impressive resume, they couldn’t match the combined force of Julia Thurston (20:02), Flint (20:59), Paxman (20:59) and Zetterstom (21:14).
Making things even sweeter, the Highlanders returned the bulk of their talent for the 2021 campaign. Zetterstrom, Julia Thurston, Flint, McDonough are also top-20 on the all-time list of fastest Harwood runners, and their team landed another standout when Italian exchange student Elisa Clerici joined the squad. Clerici lives with the Thurston’s and wound up making huge contributions in the scoring department. She was the Highlanders’ fifth-fastest runner at states and the team’s third finisher at New England’s.
“Ava and Julia both encouraged Elisa and she wanted to be better for them,” Kerrigan said. “She ran it Italy, but it was a club program and it was pretty much on your own and nobody really pushed you. This was the first time she had a schedule with short intervals, long intervals and other specific workouts.”
Ava Thurston opened her senior season with runner-up performances at the Essex Invitational (19:05.5) and the Randolph Invitational (19:06.4). She avenged those early-season losses to Loghan Hughes by defeating the BFA-St. Albans standout in every head-to-head showdown for the rest of the fall. Thurston won the Burlington Invitational in 18:24.9, while Hughes was second in 18:55.8.
Thurston won the Small School race at the Manchester (N.H.) Invitational in 19:03, triumphing by a comfy 19 seconds. She recorded a PR of 18:15.4 at the Maine Festival of Champions to place third behind Orono siblings Nora and Ruth White.
The senior won the Harwood Invitational in 19:11.8, recording a 41-second margin of victory. Her time of 18:47 at a Mount Mansfield meet led to a seven-second victory over CVU’s Alice Kredell. Burlington’s Rebecca Cunningham was 41 seconds off the winning pace.
Thurston won the state meet in 19:29.4, beating Lamoille’s Maggie McGee by 1 minute, 12 seconds. Zetterstrom (20:50.58), Flint (21:30.48), Julia Thurston (21:54.6) and Clerici (21:56.44) also cracked the top-10, spearheading a 24-point victory over U-32.
Thurston’s state championship effort was 22 seconds faster than Hughes, who ran in the D-I race. Cunningham was 28 seconds behind the HU top gun, while Kredell was 34 seconds in back of Thurston. At New England’s, Thurston’s time of 19:30.8 at Thetford easily stood out as the top among Vermonters. She was trailed by Kredell (19:57.1), Hughes (20:09.1) and Cunningham (20:21.2).
“We talked about, for safety’s sake, to get out fast at New England’s,” Kerrigan said. “That course narrows down very quickly. And if somebody went down, you’d be in front of them. I’ve seen some of my runners slam into a tree there, so the plan was to get out fast and then relax a little bit. And I think it was smart of her to do that. She’s not going to do anything really crazy and keep sprinting for a half-mile. She’s an experienced runner and she did a great job of settling in and then working hard that 3-4k section. The Thetford course really runs like a 4k. Whoever is in front at the 4k mark usually wins. The course was wet, and that favored the kids who were a little tougher mentally.”
Fifty-seven teams competed at New England’s and Harwood received some of the loudest fan support of any school. The 70-mile trip from Duxbury to Thetford was slowed down by bumper-to-bumper traffic leading up to the destination, but that only heightened the anticipation before Thurston delivered the performance of a lifetime.
“Ava asked our AD for a spectator bus and he said, ‘OK. If you can get at least 20 or 25 kids, we’ll do it,’” Kerrigan said. “I told some of my kids who weren’t running at New England’s to go with the spectators, and they had 50 kids on the bus. There were some soccer players who had never seen a cross-country running meet. And the kids didn’t know what to do after the start: ‘What do we do now? Well, now you have to run over there. And what do we do now? Run over there.’ The kids on our team said the fans were crazy and cheering for them all over the course. It was like the Mexico City Olympics, where the Mexicans did great because they had 100,000 screaming fans.”
Thurston placed 14th last winter at junior world championships in Nordic skiing, which is her primary sport. She heads into this year’s cross country ski season as the three-time reigning state champion in both classic and freestyle. According to Kerrigan, training for multiple sports simultaneously is a juggling act that Thurston has mastered.
“In cross-country running, you have to be strong in your core,” Kerrigan said. “A lot of people forget that. Because Ava cross-trains with Nordic skiing and she plays lacrosse, it strengthens her core. She has developed a good, solid core and that allows her to train faster and harder because she spends less time with injury.”
Attending a public high school for all four years is a rarity for most Olympic ski prospects, though Thurston is a clear outlier. She’ll be a top contender again for a spot on the junior world championships roster and has already defeated most of New England’s top NCAA skiers.
“Ava is changing the culture here in Vermont and the U.S,” Kerrigan said. “In the past, if a high school girl were to be identified as a very competitive Nordic ski racer, she would attend an elite ski academy. Her focus would have been away from running and more on the development of strength and skill training to enhance further development as a cross country skier. Because of her commitment to her team, Ava remained at Harwood. Although she was heavily recruited, Ava did not enroll in a ski academy — as many of her competitors have done. She designed her own program that would allow her to run with the team and develop her individual skills as an elite Nordic ski racer. (And) her gamble paid off.”
Thurston made her mark as one of the greatest four-year runners in Vermont history, following in the footsteps of legends like U-32’s Tara Chaplin, Mount Mansfield’s Erin Sullivan, Richford’s Elle Purrier and CVU’s Autumn Eastman. And regardless of the sport, the best is likely yet to come for Harwood’s pride and joy.
“The tougher the course, the tougher she is,” Kerrigan said.
