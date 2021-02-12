Cross-country skier Ava Thurston set the pace for North Americans during her second race at junior world championships.
The Waterbury athlete was the fastest U.S. finisher during Friday’s 5-kilometer freestyle race in Vuokatti, Finland. She finished 14th with a time of 14 minutes, 42.9 seconds.
Thurston is the three-year reigning state champ in cross-country running for Harwood and the two-year defending champ in skiing. She competes for the Highlanders in high school events and races for Mansfield Nordic at the club level.
Last month Thurston beat dozens of elite college racers while securing four top-five finishes during Vermont Cup action in Craftsbury and Woodford. The 17-year-old won a 10k classic event, while her younger sister Julia prevailed in a 5k freestyle competition.
University of Vermont’s Waverly Gebhardt was 51st and Craftsbury’s Nina Seemann was 62nd Friday at junior worlds. Russia’s Veronika Stepanova crossed the line in 12:44.3 to prevail by 16.5 seconds.
Peru’s Will Koch was 36th in the men’s 10k freestyle. The Vermonter finished 2:05.5 behind Norway’s Martin Kirkeberg Moerk, who placed first in 24:26.6. Zander McMullen wound up fifth for the U.S., trailing Moerk by 40 seconds. Two-time relay gold medalist Johnny Hagenbuch (17th) was 1:29.1 off the winning pace. U.S. teammate Wally Magill was 64th, crossing the line 3:19.4 behind the gold medalist.
Middlebury College athletes Sophiea Laukli (fifth) and Alexandra Lawson (24th) were among the standouts for the U.S. women in the Under-23 10k skate event. Laukli finished 32.2 seconds behind Izabela Marcisz, who prevailed with a time of 28:13.6. Rising U.S. World Cup skier Hailey Swirbul was 43.8 seconds behind the Polish star to place eighth.
Lawson, who graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy, was 1:54.4 in back of Marcisz. The 22-year-old Burke skier improved her placing by 22 spots after last year’s freestyle race at world championships. She advanced to NCAA Championships during each of her first three years at Middlebury, placing sixth last winer. Renae Anderson (46th) also represented the U.S. Friday.
Landgrove native and current University of Vermont junior Ben Ogden was 33rd in the men’s 15k freestyle. The 2020 NCAA champ followed up a strong showing from Thursday, when he qualified third and finished 11th during a 1.4k classic sprint.
Ogden’s older sister Katharine is a multi-time NCAA champ who graduated from Dartmouth last year. Their younger sister Charlotte is a sophomore skier for Middlebury, and their cousin Mae Chalmers is a junior captain for the Panthers.
“Last year it was pretty special to have both sisters on the carnival circuit, and it’s still pretty cool to have Charlotte skiing at Middlebury,” Ben Ogden said. “Last winter we were all there. And even though we’re all going our own ways, we still get to see each other every weekend.”
Ben Ogden limited the damage Friday despite operating on little rest, finishing 2:08 behind gold medalist Huguo Lapalu. The Frenchman triumphed in 35:27.6, defeating Germany’s Friedrich Moch by 13.8 seconds. Gus Schumacher (ninth) finished 52.3 seconds behind Lapalus, while U.S. teammate Hunter Wonders (13th) faced a gap of 1:14.6 behind the leader. James Clinton Schoonmaker (39th) was 2:40.6 in back of Lapalus.
Racing resumes Saturday with a 4x3.3k relay for the junior women and a 4x5k relay for junior men. There will be a 4x5k mixed relay for U23 competitors. Sunday’s finale will feature a pair of mass-start distance events. Junior women will complete 15k before the men tackle a 30k course.
