For Central Vermont racings fans, nothing is more sacred than Thursday Night action at Thunder Road.
The annual summer tradition begins again this week with the New England Antique Racers joining the Maplewood/Irving Oil Late Models, Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers and rk Miles Street Stocks for Casella Waste Management Night.
The weekly racing at the Barre high-banks started in 1960 when Ken Squier helped kick things off at the Central Vermont track. For 63 seasons, the high-speed competitions have provided plenty of fireworks on a routine basis.
The annual visit by the New England Antique Racers is fitting for the first Thursday program of 2022. The division will help invoke those feelings of old with the sights of old Coupes and full-bodied Chevelles that built the Speedbowl many years ago. The NEAR Museum Truck will also be on property for fans to walk through and spot some of the many Hall of Fame members whose presence at Thunder Road helped create so many memories.
For the Late Models, the race for top honors in 2022 is up in the air. The top three point runners are Montpelier’s Kyle Pembroke, Graniteville’s Christopher Pelkey and Milton’s Scott Dragon. The three drivers are separated by three points and will attempt to break away to establish some breathing room during the next few weeks. Memorial Day Classic winner Stephen Donahue is holding tight to fourth place following a rough Myers Container Night last Friday.
It continues to be all Justin Prescott in the Flying Tigers division. Prescott reigns above last week’s Myers Triple Crown winner, Derrick Calkins, by 20 points. Mike Billado also boasts more than 200 points and sits in third. Strong runs last week by Milton’s Sam Caron and Middlesex driver Logan Powers adds some balance to the Flying Tiger title race.
While Dean Switser Jr. leads the early Street Stock point battle, Friday’s event showed the strength of sophomore drivers Trevor Jaques, Taylor Hoar and Jesse Laquerre. All three held their own against veteran Street Stock pilots like former champion Jeffery Martin and race winner James Dopp. With average car counts from the last three events above 30 teams, it could be a toss-up as to who is left standing in Victory Lane.
Post time for Thursday’s action is 7 p.m.
Grandstands will open for season pass holders at 5 p.m. and at 5:15 p.m. for all others. The cost for general admission tickets is $15 for adults and $5 for children 12-and-under.
