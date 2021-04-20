BARRE — Officials at Thunder Road have updated their plans for fan attendance and purchasing tickets in advance for the 2021 racing schedule.
A limited number of tickets will be available for fans who have not been fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. The exact number is subject to change based on the State of Vermont’s reopening plan, which currently goes through early July. This limitation applies to all ages.
There is currently no limit on the number of fully vaccinated fans who can attend Thunder Road events. As a result, separate “vaccinated” and “unvaccinated” tickets will be sold to Thunder Road events for as long as these restrictions are in place. Fans who are fully vaccinated are asked to not buy “unvaccinated” tickets since there are limited quantities.
The face mask requirement that began last August will also remain in effect to begin the season. Fans must wear a face mask or facial covering except when they are in their seat and socially distanced from other households or groups. Drivers and crew members must wear a face mask when they are not in their individual pit area. These policies are in accordance with the Vermont state mandate requiring the use of face masks in public spaces.
“We’re happy to be taking one more step toward normal as the 2021 racing season begins,” Thunder Road managing partner Cris Michaud said. “We’re very thankful to all the fans and teams who stuck with us through the challenges the COVID-19 pandemic presented throughout the 2020 season. A lot of progress has been made, and as long as people continue to be smart and considerate of other, it looks like things could be back close to the way they were by early July. We’re looking forward to getting the Thunder Road season started and hope every continues to be patient, smart, and safe.”
The 62nd Thunder Road season begins with the Community Bank N.A. 150 on May 2. Fans can watch the action in person at the top of Quarry Hill, and races will also be broadcast live on FloRacing.
Advance tickets to Thunder Road events will be sold online. Tickets for the Community Bank N.A. 150 are now available. General admission to the event is $25 for adults and $10 for children ages 6-12. Children 5-and-under can attend for free.
Pricing has also been set for the 58th Mekkelsen RV Memorial Day Classic on May 30. Admission for the event’s return is $20 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-12. Thunder Road plans to resume offering family pricing once attendance restrictions are lifted.
Camping will be available for both the Community Bank N.A. 150 and Mekkelsen RV Memorial Day Classic. The grounds will be open from noon the Friday before the event until noon the following Monday. Site fees are $35 for self-contained units only.
The live-streaming FloRacing network has a new multi-year agreement to broadcast every lap of Thunder Road action on their website, mobile app and most smart TV platforms. An annual subscription is $150, which includes access to all Thunder Road events plus racing from dozens of other tracks across North America.
The stars of the ACT Late Model Tour and weekly Late Model drivers will battle for 150 laps May 2. The event will also feature Flying Tigers, Street Stocks and Road Warriors.
The weekend will begin with the annual Car Show at Thunder Road on May 1 from 9 a.m. to noon. An open practice is slated for later that afternoon, followed by the 2020 ACT and Thunder Road Banquet of Champions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.