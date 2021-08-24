The final Thursday event of the year at Thunder Road will be filled with thrills this week during Jet Service Envelope/Accura Printing Night.
The annual “Run-What-U-Brung” spectator races will be the highlight of the night. It’s the one chance each year that people get to race their street-legal cars on the Barre high banks. The Run-What-U-Brung has produced some of Thunder Road’s most memorable moments, including the legendary “Flip and Win” by Patrick Martin Jr. in 2018. There have also been bread trucks racing each other, and the winning exploits of Justin Lawrence in his Corvette.
To participate in Run-What-U-Brung, competitors must be at least 18 years old, have a valid driver’s license and wear an approved safety helmet plus long-sleeve clothing. Vehicles must have at least four wheels and be registered, inspected and insured. Registration will take place at the back gate on race day from 3:30 to 6 p.m. The full Run-What-U-Brung rules are available at www.thunderroadvt.com.
The action for the track’s weekly racing divisions is also likely to fire up the fans. With three points-counting events left for the Maplewood/Irving Oil Late Models, the quest to be “King of the Road” is about as close as it can be. Christopher Pelkey’s lead over two-time defending champion Jason Corliss is down a single point.
Barre’s Corliss has been on a tear during the last three events, while posting a victory, a sixth-place result and a third-place finish. The higher handicap from his double-point Midseason win has put Graniteville’s Pelkey farther back in the starting field, but he is doing a stellar job limiting the gains by Corliss.
Behind the top two drivers, the fight is on to finish third overall. Danville’s Tyler Cahoon currently has the spot, but he is only 42 markers ahead of 10th-place Matthew Smith. Marcel J. Gravel, Stephen Donahue and Brandon Lanphear are making late-season charges as Trampas Demers and Brendan Moodie attempt to hold them off. Chip Grenier and Darrell Morin also have a shot at making the top-10 and getting a banquet invite. Morin finally earned his first Late Model win last Friday.
Most of these drivers are chasing a second point fund check in the New England Late Model Challenge Cup. To top it off, Thursday’s duel is the final tune-up for the $5,000-to-win Optical Expressions Berlin Labor Day Classic on Sept. 5. Pelkey, Gravel, Kyle Pembroke, Cody Blake and Brooks Clark are among the locals entered into the ACT Late Model Tour showdown.
In the Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers, Craftsbury Common’s Mike Martin still leads his son Stephen. However, the gap has shrunk to eight points. Stephen leads the division with seven top-five finishes, but Mike has made up the difference with consistency and strong qualifying results.
Milton’s Sam Caron continues his second-half comeback by assuming the third-place points position. He’s 21 points ahead of eighth-place Kelsea Woodard, so a lot is still to be decided. Derrick Calkins has been on fire the last few weeks, while Jaden Perry, Jason Pelkey and Robert Gordon are attempting to make late-season charges.
Shelburne’s Kaiden Fisher broke open the RK Miles Street Stock championship chase with his victory in the Street Stock Special. Fisher is 34 points ahead of Williamstown’s Tommy Smith and 53 points up on Berlin’s Kyler Davis. Dean Switser Jr. and Jeffrey Martin complete the top-five.
The Street Stocks have the most points-counting events left of any Thunder Road division with five total. This includes double features at the Optical Expressions Berlin Labor Day Classic. Smith, Davis and Switser will have opportunities to gain on Fisher before Championship Night.
The Burnett Scrap Metals Road Warriors are also expected to bring a strong field. After a midseason lull, Williamstown’s Nate Brien got back into the mix last week and earned his third win of the year. Josh Vilbrin has been close with three straight runner-up finishes. Their recent success means Brien and Vilbrin will have to start near the back Thursday. That could open the door for racers like Matt Ballard, Nick Copping and Rodney Campbell to charge to a victory.
Racing action will begin at 7 p.m. The pits open at 3:30 p.m. and the front gates open at 5:15 p.m. Admission is $15 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-12 and $30 for a family of four (two adults, two children).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.