Four new winners emerged Thursday Night during Vermont Tire & Service Night at Thunder Road.
One hundred cars battled it out across four divisions on a cool August evening as the 2022 championship battles continued to feature lots of movement. With double-purse winner’s checks on the line, the top honors went to Tyler Cahoon (Late Models), Mike Billado (Flying Tigers), Kyler Davis (Street Stocks) and Ryan Foster (Road Warriors).
Following last week’s Road Warrior Challenge, 18 drivers and teams burned the midnight oil all week long to return to action. After earning qualifying heat race wins, Neal Foster and Jason Kirby led the field to the green flag but but did not stay in front for long. On the first lap, Foster got bunched up with Tyler Wheatley on turn one to end his run. Four laps later, Kirby had one of the most graceful rollovers in Thunder Road history as his Bobby Dragon-themed machine ended up on its roof in the turn-one grass.
On the restart, Ryan Foster took charge at the front of the pack as Josh Vilbrin followed closely behind. As Ryan Foster extended his lead, a pack of drivers grew into a cluster around the Barre high banks. Vilbrin and Frank Putney attemped to fend off Fred Fleury, Taylor Sayers and Nate Brien, allowing Ryan Foster to pad his lead with every lap before claiming his first victory of the season. He was followed by Josh Vilbrin and Fred Fleury.
Nearly 30 Flying Tigers drivers competed in search of the $600 top prize. The first 25 laps went caution free as the field slipped and slid in true Tiger fashion all across the Speedbowl until Tanner Woodard went a little too hard into turn three and spun around in his 68NH vehicle. After making late contact with Travis Patnoe, Woodard finished his night early. On the restart, Tyler Austin and Mike Billado sped toward the front while Colin Cornell and pole-sitter Adam Maynard waited in the wings. Maynard had trouble following the restart, leaving Cornell to stalk the leaders.
Lap 32 brought big trouble for the 8NH car of Rich Lowrey as a mix-up at the start-finish line sent Lowrey hard into the front-stretch wall, nearly overturning his Chevy Malibu. Following the clean-up, a restart scuffle between Mike MacAskill and Mark Barnier sent Barnier around in turn one, bringing out the third-and-final caution.
On the final restart, the battle heated up began between Billado and Cornell as Cameron Ouellette and defending champion Mike Martin were glued to their back bumpers. Those four drivers battled side-by-side for the final laps until Billado finally got a full car-length lead with Ouellette closing as the checkered flag flew. Billado took down his first win of the season and was followed by Ouellette and Cornell.
Twenty-two Late Model racers stormed the track for their 50-lap trophy dash, with the winner collecting $1,400. Cahoon grabbed the early lead and never looked back as Brandon Lanphear followed along the outside groove around Andy Hill. As Lanphear and Hill battled side-by-side, rookie Stephen Martin and veteran Eric Chase followed closely behind while looking for any opportunity to pounce. As the majority of the field stuck close to the white line on the inside of the track, Lanphear, Marcel Gravel and Derrick O’Donnell used the high side to their advantage.
By lap 13, Lanphear held down second place while Gravel and O’Donnell made their way up the field from the back. Cahoon led by nearly half a track as the rest of the field continued to sort things out. As the laps began to wind down, Gravel used the outside lane to pass Lanphear for second at lap 36. Less than four minutes later, Cahoon took down his first win of a long, difficult year.
He was trailed by Gravel and Lanphear.
Rounding out the program was a Street Stock field. Heat race winner Scott Weston took off from the pack at the start and was followed closely by rookie Cameron Powers.
Fellow rookie Zach Audet used the bumper of his Mustang to take over third place from Patrick Tibbetts by lap 5 as Powers continued to gain ground on Weston. At the halfway point in their 25-lap feature, Audet took the high line around Weston to grab the lead.
Luke Peters brought out the first caution on lap 18 as his Cavalier spun in turn one and landed on the apron.
It was a rookie restart between Audet and Powers at the front while Davis sat in third. The second caution flag came out for early leader Scott Weston slamming into the wall.
On the restart, Davis found his way around the two leaders until Bert Duffy spun in turn two for another caution. Powers powered down the outside lane shortly afterwards, but it was too little, too late. Davis triumphed in front of Audet and Kyle MacAskill.
Thunder Road will close out the summer racing season with the final Thursday night event of 2022 next week with Jet Service Envelope/Accura Printing Night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.