GRAVEL
Retaining wall tires go flying as Marcel Gravel, of Wolcott, slams into the Turn One barrier during the Governor's Cup 150 Late Model race at Thunder Road.

 Jeb Wallace-Brodeur / Staff Photo

THUNDER ROAD STANDINGS

MAPLEWOOD/IRVING OIL

LATE MODELS

1 66VT Jason Corliss 500
2 85VT Trampas Demers 441
3 64VT Christopher Pelkey 433
4 2VT Stephen Donahue 402
5 04VT Matthew Smith 399
6 38VT Tyler Cahoon 398
7 94VT Brendan Moodie 397
8 27VT Kyle Pembroke 390
9 16VT #Brandon Lanphear 381
10 62VT Chip Grenier 379
11 86VT Marcel J. Gravel 368
12 17VT Darrell Morin 358
13 3ME Chris Roberts 324
14 7VT #Cooper Bouchard 317
15 0VT Scott Dragon 304
16 40VT Eric Chase 286
17 8VT Anthony Hill 257
18 72VT Scott Coburn 254
19 13VT Jim Morris 252
20 42VT Matt White 206
21 5VT Bobby Therrien 203
22 21MT Connor Martell 202
23 14VT Phil Scott 194
24 68VT Brooks Clark 159
25 25VT Trevor Lyman 156

LENNY'S SHOE & APPAREL

FLYING TIGERS

1 01VT Michael Martin 470
2 77NH Bryan Wall Jr. 468
3 9VT Stephen Martin 454
4 31VT Logan Powers 450
5 20VT Robert Gordon 447
6 55VT Kelsea Woodard 438
7 90VT Cameron Ouellette 436
8 68VT Jason Woodard 435
9 64VT Jason Pelkey 431
10 92VT Jaden Perry 426
11 15VT Derrick Calkins 423
00VT #Brandon Gray 423
13 07VT Sam Caron 418
14 54VT Colin Cornell 417
15 68NH #Tanner Woodard 414
16 8VT Mike Billado 391
17 44VT #Justin Prescott 385
18 8NH Rich Lowrey 367
19 25NH Kevin Boutin Jr. 329
20 33VT Michael MacAskill 311
21 55NH Keegan Lamson 290
22 56VT Chris LaForest 235
23 66VT #J.T. Blanchard 226
24 28VT Ryan Boutin 217
25 45VT Adam Maynard 188

RK MILES STREET STOCKS

1 22 Thomas Smith 555
2 18 Kaiden Fisher 543
3 68 Kyler Davis 481
4 43 Jamie Davis 466
5 57 #Trevor Jaques 449
6 17 Justin Blakey 448
7 26 Luke Peters 443
8 16 Dean Switser Jr. 436
8 0 James Dopp 436 8 0 3 4
10 7 Kyle MacAskill 433
11 47 William Hennequin 415
11 04 Scott Weston 415
13 8 Jeffrey Martin 398
14 54 Josh Lovely 386
15 3 Michael Gay 346
16 2 #Haidyn Pearce 330
17 29 Gary Mullen 326
18 74 #Tyler Whittemore 311
19 24 #Todd Raymo 308
20 96 Thomas Peck 292
21 85 Tom Campbell 291
22 6 Eric MacLaughlin 281
23 48 #Taylor Hoar 267
24 60 #Jared Rouleau 260
25 69 #Christopher Davis 246

