Thunder Road point standings Jul 16, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Retaining wall tires go flying as Marcel Gravel, of Wolcott, slams into the Turn One barrier during the Governor's Cup 150 Late Model race at Thunder Road. Jeb Wallace-Brodeur / Staff Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save THUNDER ROAD STANDINGSMAPLEWOOD/IRVING OILLATE MODELS 1 66VT Jason Corliss 5002 85VT Trampas Demers 4413 64VT Christopher Pelkey 4334 2VT Stephen Donahue 4025 04VT Matthew Smith 3996 38VT Tyler Cahoon 3987 94VT Brendan Moodie 3978 27VT Kyle Pembroke 3909 16VT #Brandon Lanphear 38110 62VT Chip Grenier 37911 86VT Marcel J. Gravel 36812 17VT Darrell Morin 35813 3ME Chris Roberts 32414 7VT #Cooper Bouchard 31715 0VT Scott Dragon 30416 40VT Eric Chase 28617 8VT Anthony Hill 25718 72VT Scott Coburn 25419 13VT Jim Morris 25220 42VT Matt White 20621 5VT Bobby Therrien 20322 21MT Connor Martell 20223 14VT Phil Scott 19424 68VT Brooks Clark 15925 25VT Trevor Lyman 156LENNY'S SHOE & APPARELFLYING TIGERS1 01VT Michael Martin 4702 77NH Bryan Wall Jr. 4683 9VT Stephen Martin 4544 31VT Logan Powers 4505 20VT Robert Gordon 4476 55VT Kelsea Woodard 4387 90VT Cameron Ouellette 4368 68VT Jason Woodard 4359 64VT Jason Pelkey 43110 92VT Jaden Perry 42611 15VT Derrick Calkins 423 00VT #Brandon Gray 42313 07VT Sam Caron 41814 54VT Colin Cornell 41715 68NH #Tanner Woodard 41416 8VT Mike Billado 39117 44VT #Justin Prescott 38518 8NH Rich Lowrey 36719 25NH Kevin Boutin Jr. 32920 33VT Michael MacAskill 31121 55NH Keegan Lamson 29022 56VT Chris LaForest 23523 66VT #J.T. Blanchard 22624 28VT Ryan Boutin 21725 45VT Adam Maynard 188RK MILES STREET STOCKS1 22 Thomas Smith 5552 18 Kaiden Fisher 5433 68 Kyler Davis 4814 43 Jamie Davis 4665 57 #Trevor Jaques 4496 17 Justin Blakey 4487 26 Luke Peters 4438 16 Dean Switser Jr. 4368 0 James Dopp 436 8 0 3 410 7 Kyle MacAskill 43311 47 William Hennequin 41511 04 Scott Weston 41513 8 Jeffrey Martin 39814 54 Josh Lovely 38615 3 Michael Gay 34616 2 #Haidyn Pearce 33017 29 Gary Mullen 32618 74 #Tyler Whittemore 31119 24 #Todd Raymo 30820 96 Thomas Peck 29221 85 Tom Campbell 29122 6 Eric MacLaughlin 28123 48 #Taylor Hoar 26724 60 #Jared Rouleau 26025 69 #Christopher Davis 246 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Paper Times Argus
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.