Thunder Road Photo Gallery Jul 1, 2021

Late Model driver Kyle Pembroke competes at Thunder Road on Thursday. Pembroke was the unofficial winner after showcasing impressive speed all evening. Photo by Sarah Milligan

Drivers battle for position Thursday night during auto racing action at Thunder Road. Photo by Sarah Milligan

Auto racer Phil Scott competes in the Late Model division Thursday night at Thunder Road. Photo by Sarah Milligan

Racers compete during Thursday's action at Thunder Road. Photo by Sarah Milligan

Phil Scott gets out of his car during Thursday's auto racing event at Thunder Road. Photo by Sarah Milligan
