BARRE — Thunder Road officials announced Wednesday that Scott Tapley will serve as the track’s Race Director for the 2021 season.
The veteran motorsports official will oversee the action for all of Thunder Road’s local racing divisions. Tapley takes charge for a 19-event schedule that will be broadcast worldwide on FloRacing.
Tapley is also the race director three other tracks: Connecticut’s Stafford Motor Speedway and Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park along with New York’s Riverhead Raceway. The Maine native got his first taste of the American-Canadian Tour when founder Tom Curley competed at Oxford Plains Speedway in 1994-1995. The addition of Thunder Road to his résumé completes a circle that goes back nearly 30 years for the lifelong auto racing fan.
“As a kid that sat in the pit stands for the very first time for a driver’s meeting in 1994 at Oxford and listened to Tom Curley speak, I instantly became a ‘Tom Curley guy’,” Tapley said. “From that moment, I have followed intently what was going on with Thunder Road and ACT. And I’ve always seen Thunder Road as one the top facilities in the country. I’ve been very fortunate to be supported by great track operators like the Arute family at Stafford, Eddie, Connie Partridge and Tom Gatz at Riverhead and Cris Michaud and Tom Mayberry at Thompson. I’m humbled and honored to add Thursday nights at Thunder Road to my responsibilities for 2021, and I look forward to being a part of it.”
Tapley was still a child when he started helping his father prepare for Street Stock events at Oxford Plains Speedway. In 2001, Tapley graduated from the University of Northwestern Ohio with a Motorsports degree. He subsequently spent nearly a decade working full-time for multiple teams in what’s now known as ARCA Menards Series East. In 2008, he helped lead Mohegan Sun Racing and Matt Kobyluck to the series championship as aerodynamicist, fabricator and spotter.
Mohegan Sun racing shut down following the 2010 season, prompting Tapley to transition to a track official role by accepting the Race Director position at Connecticut’s New London-Waterford Speedbowl. Aside from a hiatus in 2019, Tapley has served as the Thompson Speedway Race Director since 2014. He took on the Stafford Motor Speedway and Riverhead Raceway Race Director roles in 2016.
Tapley has also worked for Lee USA Speedway, the Modified Racing Series and the INEX Legends National Championship over the past decade. He lives in Poland, Maine, with his wife Susan and children Keiralyn and Owen.
“Scott Tapley is a great addition to the Thunder Road staff,” managing partner Cris Michaud said. “I’d heard a lot about Scott over the years and finally got the chance to work with him closely at Thompson Speedway in 2020. He was exactly as advertised: a knowledgeable person who runs a fair, no-nonsense show. We couldn’t be happier to be working with him at both Thunder Road and Thompson Speedway this year.”
Thunder Road will begin its 2021 season May 2 at 1:30 p.m. with the 23rd Community Bank N.A. 150. The stars of the ACT Late Model Tour will compete alongside weekly racers during the 150-lap went. The Flying Tigers, Street Stocks and Road Warriors also have a full card of racing.
Admission is $25 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-12. The annual Car Show and an open practice are scheduled for May 1. That will be followed by the 2020 ACT/Thunder Road Banquet of Champions.
