BARRE – Thunder Road officials unveiled a 19-event campaign from mid-May to early-October for the 2021 season.
Events will be dependent on the Vermont state health and safety guidelines. The 62nd season atop Quarry Hill will begin May 15 with annual Thunder Road Car Show at 9 a.m. Open practice for all local divisions will be held that afternoon.
Racing season at the “Nation’s Site of Excitement” will begin May 16 at 1:30 p.m. with the 23rd Community Bank N.A. 150 for the American-Canadian Tour Late Models. The Flying Tigers and Street Stocks open their championship seasons that same day, with the Road Warriors rounding out the card.
The Late Models begin the “King of the Road” chase on May 30 at the 58th Memorial Day Classic. After a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Memorial Day Classic returns this year with the format originally planned for 2020. The Late Models open their point-counting season in a special 125-lap event. The Flying Tigers kick off the Triple Crown Series with a 100-lap showdown.
Weekly racing will begin June 11 with a full card of championship action plus the annual visit from the New England Antique Racers. Thursday night action gets underway the following week once local schools are out for the summer. The weekly racing schedule runs through Aug. 26.
During that time, a variety of special events are planned. The annual Independence Day Spectacular will take place July 1, making Thunder Road one of the first places in the region to celebrate the holiday. The second round of the Triple Crown Series is set for July 8, with the championship round slated for Aug. 5.
The month of July also includes the 42nd Vermont Governor’s Cup on July 15, the double-point Midseason Championships on July 22 and the annual Port-a-Potty Grand Prix on July 29. The 37th annual Enduro 200 will take place Aug. 1. The Street Stocks run their annual 50-lap special that same night and have the annual Marvin Johnson Memorial First-Time Winner’s Race on June 24.
The Road Warriors go 50 laps as well in the third annual Road Warrior Challenge on Aug. 12. Overall, the Warriors are scheduled to run most of the 2021 events, with nights off on June 11, July 15 and Aug. 5. The finale of the weekly racing season on Aug. 26 includes the annual Run-What-U-Brung Spectator Races.
Once weekly racing concludes, three huge events remain. The 43rd Labor Day Classic 200 on Sept. 5 brings back the ACT Late Model Tour for their second visit of the year. All division champions, including the “King of the Road,” will be crowned at Championship Night on Sept. 17.
The season wraps up with Vermont Milk Bowl Weekend from Oct. 1-3. Milk Bowl Friday is headlined by the Prelude to the Milk Bowl 150 for the Pro All Stars Series Super Late Models, plus the North East Mini Stock Tour. The Milk Bowl field will be set at Qualifying Day on Oct. 2. The 59th Vermont Milk Bowl will take place the following day.
Thunder Road will host its 2nd Annual Automotive Flea Market & Swap Meet on Oct. 30. Thunder Road’s schedule remains subject to change based on the trajectory of the COVID-19 pandemic at a local, regional and national level. Certain special events and activities, such as the Kid’s Rides slated for June 17, the Driver Autograph session on July 22 and the Kid’s Poster Contest on Aug. 19 could also be rescheduled or modified based on whatever health requirements are in place.
