BENNINGTON — The Central Vermont 10-to-12-year-old Little League baseball team was eliminated from the state tournament after suffering losses against Addison Country and Bennington.
The East Montpelier-based squad fell short against Addison, 7-0, in Sunday’s losers’ bracket contest. Central Vermont opened the tourney with an 8-1 loss against Bennington.
Pitchers Bryce Barber and Jacob Laroche earned victories for Essex Town, which is in the driver’s seat after going 2-0. The District III champs kicked off the weekend by denying Addison, 7-3. They defeated the hosts, 6-3, to lock up the lone winners’ bracket spot in Saturday’s championship game.
Bennington will face Addison at 6 p.m. Friday in an elimination game. The winner will advance to play Essex at 1 p.m. Saturday. If Essex loses, a Sunday rematch will determine which squad advances to play in the New England regional championships from Aug. 8-14 in Bristol, Connecticut.
Central Vermont, the District IV winners, struggled offensively throughout the state tourney and fell behind early in both contests. Bennington grabbed a 2-0 lead Saturday, thanks to a homer by Rowan Behan (3-for-4, two RBIs). Aiden Lacasse was another standout at the plate for the District II champs, going 3-for-4 with a triple, a double and two RBI. Hudson Burnell (2-for-3), Jonathan Crossman and Carson Andrick added doubles in the victory.
Winning pitcher Brody Smith scattered four hits over five-plus innings. He struck out three batters and issued two walks. Offensively, Smith went 2-for-3 with a double. His team outscored opponents 73-0 during the district tourney.
A Bennington throwing error in the sixth inning allowed Central Vermont’s Carson Deforge (2-for-3) to score. Losing pitcher Brody Stanton allowed 11 hits and recorded six strikeouts over five-plus innings.
Coach Coby Heise and his Central Vermont crew returned to action against Addison, which captured top honors in District I. Winning pitcher Stefan Johnson gave up four hits during the first three innings before teammate Cameron Castillo finished up on the mound. Castillo limited Central Vermont to three hits during the final three innings and contributed three hits at the plate. He stuck out back-to-back batters in the fourth inning, leaving two runners stranded on base.
Orion Yates and Bryce Phelps drove in runs during the second inning. A Castillo double sparked a five-run outburst in the fifth inning. Deforge paced the Central Vermont offense with three hits.
Essex connected for 11 hits against Bennington, with Laroche serving up two hits. Barber doubled, scored a run and advanced to first on a pair of walks. Bennington’s Talin Bartholdi went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and teammate Carson Andrick launched a two-run homer.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Midd hires Watrous
MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury College has announced the hiring of Owen Watrous as an assistant football coach. Watrous comes to the Panther squad after serving as the running backs coach at NESCAC rival Amherst since 2017.
“I am very grateful to Coach Ritter for giving me the opportunity to join an exceptional program and staff,” said Watrous. “I am excited to coach a great group of student-athletes, and look forward to getting back on the field and building on the momentum from Middlebury’s 2019 season.”
Middlebury went unbeaten (9-0) that season.
“We are very excited to have Owen join our staff,” said head coach Bob Ritter ‘86. “His four years of experience coaching in the NESCAC and working with running backs the last two years make him a great fit for our program. We are impressed with Owen’s work ethic and football knowledge, and look forward to working with him.”
During his time with the Mammoths, Watrous helped guide the team to back-to-back NESCAC runner-up finishes (2017 and 2018). In 2018, Amherst captured the Little Three Title, a tradition with Wesleyan and Williams dating back to 1910. Watrous coach the running backs and defensive line throughout his time with the Mammoths, coaching several All-NESCAC selections.
Prior to his time at Amherst, Watrous was a part of the athletic administration staff at UMass-Amherst during the 2016-17 academic year.
ATHLETIC TRAINING
Moore to Norwich
NORTHFIELD —Head Athletic Trainer Dave Botelho announced the addition of Jess Moore to the Norwich University Athletic Training staff last Monday.
Moore returns for her third stint in Vermont after spending the last three years at Pacific University in Hillsboro, Oregon as an Assistant Professor and Assistant Coordinator of Clinical Education and Preceptor.
“I am thrilled to be joining the talented athletic training staff at Norwich University and returning to the Green Mountain State,” Moore said, in an athletics press release.
“I look forward to collaborating with the staff, sharing ideas and expertise, and working as a team to support the Norwich student-athletes and coaching staff in their pursuit of excellence on and off the playing surface.”
Moore brings a wealth of education and athletic training experience to The Hill after earning a Doctor of Education in Counselor Education with an emphasis in sport psychology from the University of Montana in 2017.
She also holds a Master of Science in Education degree from Old Dominion University and her Bachelor of Science in Sports Medicine from Castleton University.
Moore spent seven years as an athletic trainer at St. Michael’s College, including time as the acting head athletic trainer. While working on her EdD in Montana, Moore continued working as an athletic trainer at Missoula Bone and Joint. She also most recently served in athletic training roles for Pacific University, Portland Timbers (Major League Soccer), and Special Olympics Oregon.
Moore has been a member of the National Athletic Trainers Association (NATA) since 2002.
Moore officially begins her new role on Aug. 2.
