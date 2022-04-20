To say Louisa Thomsen was a household name this past hockey season would be an understatement.
The Harwood junior was a matchup nightmare for opposing squads, facing man-marking and special defensive shifts every game in an effort to make her less effective.
To say those efforts were unsuccessful would also be a massive understatement.
Thomsen, the Times Argus Girls Hockey Player of the Year, simply could not be contained. The center scored 52 goals and added 12 assists, nearly averaging a hat trick with just under 2.5 goals per contest. Even more incredible, out of Harwood’s 69 goals this season, Thomsen scored or assisted on all but five of them.
She scored a season-high six goals in a 6-3 win over Middlebury and tallied four goals in victories over both Rice and Division I South Burlington. The Highlanders star was named the Division II Player of the Year after the season and was selected to Division II All-State First Team.
Harwood started the season strong with a five-game win streak. Thomsen came through in the clutch during a 5-4 victory at Brattleboro and a 5-4 win at Rice before Harwood shut out Stowe, 8-0. She scored all of her team's goals in a 4-2 victory over South Burlington and led HU to a 5-3 victory over Missisqioi three days later.
Following a four-game winless streak, Thomsen helped the Highlanders right the ship with a 4-3 victory over Rice and a 5-2 win against Stowe. She was also instrumental in a 6-3 win at Middlebury, a 4-1 victory over Burr & Burton and a 2-0 victory over Brattleboro.
Like most teams this winter, the Highlanders had players in and out of the lineup for the majority of the season. After finishing the regular season with a 10-9-1 record, Harwood defeated Middlebury in the quarterfinals during a 3-2 overtime thriller. Thomsen put the team on her back once again by notching a hat trick to punch a ticket to the semifinals. Harwood's impressive run finally ended during a loss to eventual state champion Woodstock.
Also a standout on the soccer field, Thomsen helped lead Harwood to a semifinal berth this past fall. Although she comes from an athletically gifted family, her dominance on the field and the ice did not happen by luck. She plays soccer and hockey year-round, both for Harwood and for her club teams. Thomsen also trains during the spring and summer in an effort to develop her strength and skill.
Thomsen will continue her intense training regimen and dedication to both sports as she prepares for the upcoming seasons. She decided to spend her senior year at the Connecticut prep school Loomis Chaffee, where she plans to play both soccer and hockey. Thomsen finishes her Highlanders hockey career with two semifinal appearances and 108 career points.
Here are six questions for Thomsen:
TA: What was your background with youth hockey?
Thomsen: “My background with youth hockey was a really positive experience and was formative in my love for hockey today. I started at Harwood Youth Hockey at the initiation level when I was 4 years old. I grew up there until my family moved to Spain for a year when I was 7 and I actually got to play hockey wearing an FC Barcelona jersey. In middle school I played for Barre and we had a great group of girls and super coaches like Clay Bell, Brent Tewksbury and Dave Parker.”
TA: Did your older brothers get you into hockey as a kid?
Thomsen: “My older brothers definitely got me into hockey as a kid and have pushed me to be my best throughout the years. Having two brothers as well as parents who are super into sports and wanted what was best for me was a huge help to get me to the places I want to be. Seeing my brothers playing hockey, I realized how much fun it was. So they definitely helped get me into it. My family has been so supportive and has pushed me to my best potential while also realizing that sports aren’t my entire life. From when I was little and my brothers would play full contact pond hockey with me to now, when they are making me signs and sending me good luck texts, they have always been a huge part of any success.”
TA: Do you have a natural position or move around a bit?
Thomsen: “I would say my natural position is center. However, I’m also happy to play anywhere the team needs. For example, this year I played a lot of defense during the middle of the season as we typically ran three (defensemen). But then our core defenders were out for various reasons. I realized how hard it was though, so props to my team's three defensemen – two freshmen (Lindsey Boyden and Shea Wheeler) and a sophomore (Summer Herrington). It’s a huge responsibility and playing back there I gained a ton of respect for the work they put in.”
TA: How do soccer season and hockey season compare? Does playing both sports complement each other?
Thomsen: “I would say playing two sports almost always helps your skills in each of them. Especially with soccer and hockey, the athleticism and physicality is huge. There is a lot of transfer of skills from one to the other, and putting a lot of time into both of them definitely helps game sense.”
TA: How was it playing with the girls from other schools?
Thomsen: “Our team is technically Northfield, Randolph, Williamstown and Harwood all combined. This year, we had only Harwood girls. However, in past years, mixing with other schools has always gone smoothly. Some of my favorite people to play with I have met from the other schools, such as Hailey Brickey from Northfield - who is so much fun to play with. Overall, it goes really smoothly and everyone is always welcoming to everyone. Our coach often gets us shirts that say on the back: Four Schools, One Family. Even though we were just Harwood this year, I would say that motto embodies our spirit when we do mix with the other schools.”
TA: How would you describe coach Mike Vasseur? What's it like playing for the same coach in both soccer and hockey?
Thomsen: “Mike has been coaching for awhile and I’ve been with him for six seasons, with both soccer and hockey. He does a great job at creating a positive environment and being open to new skaters, which we really needed this year. He cares about the team and the individuals on the team more than anything, and creates a warm and friendly team environment while also caring about winning games and competing. With this being his last season coaching hockey, my teammates and I are grateful for the support he has offered all of us. And I’m really appreciative of the faith he has put in me throughout the years.”
