BARRE - The masterful work of longtime Thetford girls basketball coach Eric Ward lived on during the Panthers' 60-32 Division III semifinal victory over Hazen on Thursday.
Ward passed away last year following a courageous battle with cancer, but his former players continued to honor his legacy at the Barre Aud by securing the program's seventh championship berth in a decade. Thetford's standouts focused on the fundamentals and showed off their superior fitness while putting on a clinic from start to finish to snap the Wildcats' 20-game winning streak.
Charlize Brown scored a team-high 20 points for the No. 3 Panthers, who used a swarming defensive approach to build a 32-18 halftime lead and never looked back. According to the junior forward, Ward would have been thrilled with his team's ability to outrebound No. 2 Hazen 39-20.
"We've been struggling with our rebounds all season," Brown said. "And today everyone just wanted the ball and they played like they wanted the ball. (Ward) was definitely stomping his feet at some of the things that we did. But I think he was cheering and clapping for us because it was one heck of a game."
Addison Cadwell (16 points) and Madison Mousley (12 points) also recorded double-digit scoring efforts for the Panthers. Taylor West (six points) and Kelsey Bogie (five points) gave Thetford coach Jolene Cadwell more than enough offensive depth to lead her team past a Wildcats squad that struggled to match the Panthers' fast-paced style.
Caitlyn Davison (11 points) and Alexis Christiansen (nine points) paced Hazen, which made five 3-pointers and went 9 of 15 from the charity stripe. Thetford hit two 3-pointers and was 12 of 23 from the foul line.
The Panthers will carry an 18-5 record in Saturday's 7:30 p.m. championship game against No. 1 Windsor (20-2) at the Aud. Thetford lost to Windsor twice in the regular season and also fell short against Lake Region, D-II finalist Spaulding and D-I finalist CVU. The Yellowjackets will attempt to hold off Thetford for the third time this season after prevailing 53-41 on Dec. 20 and earning a 56-42 victory on Jan. 24.
"They do have some good shooters - I will give them that - but our whole team can shoot," Brown said of the Yellow Jackets "They have designated shooters. Our whole team can be on at any time and they just won't be able to expect it. And it's hard to beat a team three times, so we're going to make sure to give it to them and play our best."
The Panthers won the opening tip-off and Bogie quickly banked in a 3-pointer after a nice series of passes around the perimeter. Mousley crashed the glass for a putback in transition after a Wildcat turnover and then two mid-range jumpers from the left side by Brown gave the Panthers a 9-0 lead with 5:30 on the clock. Haley Michaud picked off a Thetford pass in the lane and then an Ella Gillespie 3-point attempt swished through the netting for Hazen's first basket. Cadwell was unfazed by a double-team a few moments later and kept her team's hot streak intact with an off-balance bucket. Mousley and West added foul shots to give Thetford a double-digit advantage.
A 3-pointer by Christiansen with 1:40 left in the first quarter provided a timely boost for Hazen. Mousley hit three foul shots before Davison went 2 of 2 from the line. Mason Farley found Mousley down low for a wide-open layup, but a few seconds later a nice kick-out pass by Michaud set up Christiansen for a 3-pointer form the right side. Brown's jump shot rattled through the cylinder at the end of the quarter for a 20-11 cushion.
"I fuel off energy and I fuel off crowds bickering and talking to me," Brown said. "That just makes me want to show them that this team knows what we're doing and that we are strong and we are a powerful group of girls. So I love the energy and I love engaging with it and letting them know."
Davison made two free throws and a 3-pointer at the beginning of the second quarter, closing the gap to 20-16 and resulting in a Thetford timeout. The Panthers missed a pair of foul shots but caught a break when Whitney Lewis crashed the offensive glass, drew a foul and went 1 of 2 from the line. An old-fashioned three-point play by Brown and short jumpers from Cadwell and Mousley made it a 28-16 contest. Cadwell showcased her athleticism with a turnaround jumper before setting up Brown for a fast-break layup in the final minute of the first half. Davison capped the second-quarter scoring with two foul shots and Hazen trailed by 14 points entering halftime.
A Michaud foul shot with 5:03 on the clock was the first point of the third quarter. West answered with a bucket on Thetford's next trip up the floor and then Brown and Cadwell elevated for putbacks. Cadwell pulled up for a short jumper that stretched the lead to 40-19 entering the final three minutes of the quarter. A handful of offensive boards helped the Panthers drain over a minute off the clock on their next possession and Cadwell eventually went 1 of 2 from the line. Davison slashed through traffic for Hazen's first field goal of the quarter with 1:35 remaining. Brown closed out the quarter by drilling a last-second 3-pointer from the left side, extending the lead to 44-21.
A fast-break layup and a jumper by Brown kept the Panthers rolling during their first two possessions of the final quarter. Following a West bank shot, Cadwell made two free throws after her team entered the bonus with 5:27 left to play. Cadwell hauled in a defensive rebound and immediately sent a full-court pass to Mousley for another easy layup. West made a foul shot before Gillespie set up Michaud for a baseline jumper. Cadwell weaved through traffic for a basket after a Christiansen 3-pointer and then Bogie scored in transition. Two layups by Hazen's Isabelle Gouin and one apiece by Julia des Grosielliers and Sadie Skorstad led to the final outcome.
Thetford made 23 of 59 attempts from the floor, while Hazen was 10 of 28. The Wildcats committed 34 turnovers, compared to 11 by the Panthers.
"We wanted to keep playing ball and just keep our intensity and not slow it down," Brown said. "We wanted the ball until the clock said 0.0 and we wanted to keep pressuring. Because we also have a young group of girls that are looking up to us, and we need to show them that this is important and this means a lot. And for them to see us doing these things, it fuels their energy to be like, 'I want to go out there and I want to have that energy too.'"
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Windsor 54, Peoples 42
BARRE - The top-seeded Yellowjackets limited the No. 5 Wolves to two points in the opening quarter and then rallied to victory by holding Peoples to a pair of fourth-quarter points during Wednesday's Division III semifinal victory.
Offensive depth helped tip the scales in Windsor's favor, as three players reached double figures in the winning effort. Sophie Rockwood scored 20 points and grabbed four rebounds for the Yellow Jackets (20-2). She was supported by teammates Audrey Rupp (16 points, four rebounds) and Sydney Perry (14 points, eight rebounds). Brianna Barton (seven boards) and Kemari Wildgoose (five boards) also helped Windsor outrebound the Wolves 31-22. Windsor made 16 of 51 shots from the floor, hit eight 3-pointers and was 14 of 21 from the foul line.
Shelby Wells (28 points, six rebounds) led the way for PA, which trailed 13-2 after the first eight minutes. Windsor was in front 32-23 entering halftime before Peoples (15-8) closed out the third quarter with a 40-39 advantage.
Sophia Beck (six points, five rebounds) was also sharp for a Peoples squad that went 17 of 35 from the field and 4 of 5 from the foul line. Wells made all four of thew Wolves' long-distance shots and teammates Izzy Simone and Jose Simone each grabbed four rebounds.
