Over a decade of dedication, smart decisions and impressive time management helped Zoe Tewksbury stand out as the 2021 Times Argus Girls Hockey Player the Year.
The junior defensemen was exceptional at making sure Spaulding protected its early leads, resulting in an undefeated streak that reached 30 games. She could dictate the tempo and slow down the pace against any opponent, and she could also turn on the jets if the Crimson Tide needed to rally or kill off a penalty.
After spending two minutes in the penalty box during last year’s 22-0 season, Tewksbury was whistled for only one infraction again during a 7-1-1 campaign this winter. She also excelled on the power plays, producing offensive stats rivaling most forwards.
“If you’re a defenseman, usually you’re thinking defense,” Spaulding coach Dave Lawrence said. “Or if you’re a forward, you’re focussed on the offensive side. But she did everything for us. She was our best defender and led our team in points. She really helped carry the team quite a bit. We just count on her in every situation and she’s always been ready to go. Hockey is important to her and she works really hard at it. She’s very competitive and we ask a lot of her. But we only ask it because we believe she can do it. So I think she likes that challenge. And we trust her to handle all those situations.”
Lawrence’s team went 2-17-1 two years ago before the addition of players like Tewksbury and Cami Bell sparked one of the greatest turnarounds in Vermont sports history. The Tide went 19-0 during the regular season to secure the top seed for Division II playoffs. Spaulding won a playoff game for the first time since 2014 by skating to a 7-4 quarterfinal victory over Brattleboro. The Tide didn’t allow a goal the rest of the way, rolling to a 5-0 semifinal victory over Missisquoi before recording a 4-0 championship win over CVU.
The school’s first title of any kind in a decade coincided with the beginning of Covid shutouts, leaving little time for the players to share their joy with the community. Barre quickly resembled a ghost town just like everywhere else, but many businesses in the Granite City still put out signs honoring the first perfect season by a Vermont girls hockey team.
The start to the 2021 winter season was pushed back over a month due to another spike in Covid cases, but Tewksbury and her younger sister Lilly trained together as much as possible. When the Tide were finally able to begin practice, players had to remain 6 feet apart for the first few weeks. And building offensive chemistry was a top priority for a team skating without Bell, who transferred to another school after registering 56 goals and 24 assists at Spaulding the year before.
Tewksbury scored in the opening game of 2021, fueling a 3-0 victory over Hartford. She assisted Rebecca McKelvey with 20 seconds remaining to salvage a 1-1 tie with Burlington-Colchester and then led the Tide to a come-from-behind 3-2 victory over South Burlington.
She tallied the game-winner in a 4-0 victory over Harwood before notching one goal and one assist in a 7-1 victory over Brattleboro. She followed up a two-goal effort in a 7-3 victory over U-32 by contributing one goal and three assists in a 9-1 romp vs. Stowe. She assisted a short-handed goal in a 3-1 win over Harwood and was a defensive standout during her team’s 3-2 quarterfinal loss to Rutland.
“Zoe ran our power play and she was on the power play last year — and it’s a lot of puck movement on that,” Lawrence said. “So when she’s running the power play, the puck’s running through her. She sort of quarterbacks the power play. So by that nature, she is setting up a lot goals. And being our top defenseman, your offense starts with your breakout. And if you can get a good breakout pass to the forwards, it gets them going up the ice and you can pick up assists like that. And she’s very good at putting the puck on the tape on the breakout and getting our offense started out of our own end. She gets a lot of ice time and is usually the one starting the rush.”
Tewksbury finished the season with six goals and six assists. Last year she wound up with seven goals and 32 assists.
She has competed with some of her teammates for nearly a dozen years, including McKelvey, Molly Parker, Hannah King and Emily Morris. Tewksbury’s father Brent coached that group at the youth level along with Clay Bell and Dave Parker.
Here are a handful of questions for the three-sport standout, who started skating when she was 4:
TA: What were some of your first memories when you were playing hockey?
Tewksbury: “So we played Barre Blades. A lot of the memories come from the hotels and tournaments that we’d go to. My U10 team won a state championship, and we won a bunch of tournaments that year.”
TA: Have you identified as a defensive player most of the time?
Tewksbury: “Yeah, I’ve played defense for as long as I can remember.”
TA: When you were surrounded by so much talent on the Blades team, did you know it was a special group?
Tewksbury: “I think we all knew that we could play together. We all knew how one another played. And from there we just picked it up as a team and were able to carry the puck well.”
TA: In middle school, was there a point when you were pretty committed to the Vermont Flames?
Tewksbury: “In seventh and eighth grade I decided to go play club hockey and get a better experience. And we travelled down to Massachusetts almost every weekend for games.”
TA: Were your dad and mom the typical hockey parents where they were driving to pretty much every rink in Vermont?
Tewksbury: “Yeah. My sister was playing Flames as well. So we’d be on one side of Massachusetts and they’d be on the other. So we’d switch every weekend. My mom would take me and then my dad would take me, and just switch.”
TA: What would you say about that Flames experience? Was it an eye-opener to see the talent level outside Vermont?
Tewksbury: “Definitely. It made me a better player to know how to play against girls at a higher level than me. It was just a really good experience.”
TA: Was it a little bit intimidating?
Tewksbury: “It was definitely intimidating at first. I started to get used to it. But even then, it would be a little intimidating at times.”
TA: Was it a tough decision-making process your freshman year whether you were going to stick with Flames or play for Spaulding?
Tewksbury: “Freshman year I just played Flames. Because for my Flames team, that year we weren’t allowed to be double-rostered. So I had to make the decision and I just chose Flames.”
TA: Was there some arm twisting, or how did you eventually commit to go out for the Spaulding team your sophomore season?
Tewksbury: “There wasn’t a U16 Flames team, and I was 15 at the time. So I had a split-season team (Vermont Shamrocks) that I played for that was before and after high school season.”
TA: Do you remember those first few practices for coach Lawrence and your first impressions?
Tewksbury: “The first few practices we were getting to know each other. And we had the locker room that year, unlike this year, so we built a really great chemistry throughout the team. And we were all able to come together and just play some really good hockey.”
TA: As your team kept winning last year, were you guys superstitious about the streak?
Tewksbury: “We were definitely superstitious. Me, Molly and Cami would get Subway before every game, whether we ate it or not.”
TA: With the 22-0 record, were there a couple games that were huge obstacles? Or once you got past that one team, you were like, ‘Alright, we can do this.’
Tewksbury: “Our first game, beating Harwood, really set off our season to a good start. And then when we beat them at the BOR in overtime. So that really gave us a bunch of hype and fire coming into playoffs.”
TA: Was it a little surreal just because the team went from a two-win season to an undefeated season?
Tewksbury: “It definitely felt like it was a lot of pressure. But it was such an amazing experience.”
TA: Some people might look at your playoff scores from last year and think it was easy. But did it feel that way for you?
Tewksbury: “Definitely not. We played to win every game and we had to come prepared — no matter who we were playing — and play as a team.”
TA: Do you remember some of your first sensations after the CVU win at the Gut?
Tewksbury: “It was just an incredible feeling, having all that support from the community throughout our whole season. And everyone being able to be there and watch us make history was really exciting.”
TA: Can you describe going from that super high and then having that weird transition and not really celebrating the way you’d traditionally be able to because of Covid?
Tewksbury: “It was hard going from being able to be with our team every day — and having won such a big game — and then for the next week not being able to celebrate throughout the community. And just being on lockdown was such a big change so fast. So it was a little hard.”
TA: Athletically, did you and Lilly do some training last spring just because you were in the same household?
Tewksbury: “We would go for runs almost every day. And then just do a little workout. It was hard to push yourself and train without anyone around. But I think we made the best of it and did what we could.”
TA: As the restrictions loosened in the summer, did you do some organized stuff for either ice hockey or field hockey?
Tewksbury: “Yeah, over the summer I did some training with Brett Leonard. And we did field hockey runs here and there. But it was hard to get big groups together.”
TA: Do you think your field hockey and lacrosse training complement the ice hockey?
Tewksbury: “It’s tiring at times. I’d go from field hockey to hockey a couple nights a week. But I like having that because it pushes me to do the best I can. And I don’t think I’d be where I am with those sports today without playing all three.”
TA: After field hockey season, were you able to skate anywhere in socially distant ways?
Tewksbury: “I skated a bunch before our high school season started. It was more up in the Burlington area, so not as many Barre girls could be there. But me and my sister were able to go.”
TA: What was it like playing next to Lilly all winter?
Tewksbury: “It was really good playing with her and having her there. She’s always been by my side. So getting to play together and experiencing the ups and downs, it was a really good experience.”
TA: Did the first two weeks of preseason feel like you could actually make some progress and get close to a normal practice?
Tewksbury: “It was definitely harder because at the beginning of the season we weren’t allowed to do contact drills, so we tried to do passing and stuff. But we tried to make the best of what we were given.”
TA: Your team didn’t have a locker room this year or your normal pre-game routine because warm-up time was cut down considerably. How was it dealing with that?
Tewksbury: “It was definitely a little challenging. Last season we had better chemistry as a team, but this year we did what we could. We’d do team Zooms. And we’d just get to know each other on the ice, or during the little warmup time that we had.”
TA: What would you say about the Burlington-Colchester and South Burlington games? You kept that undefeated streak intact, but those were two pretty good gut checks.
Tewksbury: “The Burlington-Colchester game was really nerve-racking. Everyone was a little bit down toward the end of that and thinking we were going to lose our streak. But when we scored that goal, it was the best felling in the world. And South Burlington was a really close game as well. We realized that we could win the game, so we started to play more as a team and then were finally able to bury one.”
TA: You only took one penalty last year and one penalty this year. Is that a conscious thing where you really try to stay disciplined, or does that come naturally?
Tewksbury: “I try to just play the puck. Because I know we can’t really afford to have that many penalties. We’d rather be the team on the power play, vs. penalty kill. So I try to keep my head up and play clean hockey.”
TA: What would you say about the power play and penalty kill this season?
Tewksbury: “Our power play got better and better as the season went on. We learned how to move the puck better and just work the puck around. And our penally kill was pretty good. We played box and tried to stay in our spots. And I think we killed almost every penalty we had.”
TA: How do you balance being a top-level defensive player with also being counted on to supply so much offense?
Tewksbury: “I think most people would agree that an assist is the same as a goal. So just knowing that you can move the puck to anyone, and them being able to score is still a good feeling.”
TA: You’ve had a bunch of different coaches. Are there a couple things that makes coach Lawrence unique?
Tewksbury: “He’s a team coach. He likes to play everyone and make sure everyone gets their time to shine, which is something that some coaches don’t do. And I think it’s something that’s needed to build team chemistry so everyone can cheer each other on.”
TA: Does it feel like you are constantly juggling things with academics and sports?
Tewksbury: “Last year, going to school for a full day and then having a practice and then another practice was hard to balance at times. But I’ve learned how to balance it. And it’s something that I love to do, so I don’t mind it. I’ve worked on time management and getting as much work done at school as I can so I don’t have as much homework.”
TA: Any thoughts about next year’s hockey season, especially with the potential for so much talent coming back?
Tewksbury: “I’m definitely excited for next season. We have some good eighth-graders coming up. Cami’s sister Chelsea will be playing for us and she’ll be a really good asset. I think that we’ll be a better team than this year. And we were pretty good this year. So we’re just building on and on.”
