Vermont girls hockey coaches announced the 2021 All-Stars on Friday, with nearly a dozen Washington County standouts recognized for their hard work and ability to adapt throughout a first-of-its-kind season.
Spaulding was one of eight teams to place four skaters on the All-State roster. The Crimson Tide went 7-0-1 in the regular season, extending their winning streak to 30 games following last year’s 22-0 campaign. Tide junior defenseman Zoe Tewksbury was honored along with sophomore defenseman Molly Parker and sophomore forwards Rebecca McKelvey and Hannah King.
McKelvey scored the game-tying goal with 20 seconds remaining to salvage a 1-1 tie against Division I finalist Burlington-Colchester. Tewksbury and Parker assisted. King scored with 1:26 left to play in a 3-2 victory over South Burlington.
The Tide skated to 7-1 victories over Brattleboro and Stowe in addition to defeating Hartford, 3-0, and U-32, 7-3. Spaulding swept Harwood, prevailing 4-0 and 3-1. The Granite City crew suffered a 3-2 overtime loss against Rutland in the Division I quarterfinals.
Five Essex players earned All-Star accolades. BFA-St. Albans, Burlington-Colchester, Hartford, Middlebury, Rice, South Burlington and the Kingdom Blades produced four All-Star selections. Three U-32 athletes were honored: Senior forward Cece Curtin, sophomore forward Caitlyn Fielder and freshman defenseman Gracyn Kurrle. The Raiders showed off their offensive firepower twice against Brattleboro, triumphing 10-4 and 6-5.
Senior defenseman Hailey Brickey, senior forward Amelia Nordle and sophomore forward Louisa Thomsen were named All-Stars for a cooperative Harwood-Northfield squad. The Highlanders blew out Brattleboro, 10-1, and erased a four-goal deficit to secure a 5-4 victory at Rutland. They also locked up a 4-3 victory over Middlebury and a 7-5 win over South Burlington.
Many seniors were also honored for maintaining a minimum cumulative grade-point average of 3.5. The Academic All-Stars from Central Vermont were Spaulding’s Emily Wilson and U-32’s Delanee Hill, Elizabeth Guthrie, Cadence Burgess, Cece Curtin and Ireland Hayes.
GIRLS HOCKEY ALL-STARS
BFA-ST. ALBANS
Macie Boissonneault, Senior Guard Sophia Zemianek, Junior Defenseman Jodie Gratton, Sophomore Forward Caroline Bliss, Freshman Forward
BURLINGTON-COLCHESTER
Ruby Wool, Senior Forward Brynn Coughlin, Senior Forward Kendall Muzzy, Senior Defenseman Camryn Poulin, Freshman Forward
BURR & BURTON
Stella Turner, Senior Forward Penelope Francomb, Senior Forward Lola Herzog, Senior Goalie
CVU
Riley Erdman, Sophomore Forward Tess Everett, Sophomore Forward Karina Bushweller, Sophomore Defenseman
ESSEX
Celia Wiegand, Sophomore Defenseman Courtney Himes, Senior Defenseman Abigail Robbins, Senior Forward Hannah Himes, Senior Forward Sophia Forcier, Senior Goalie
HARTFORD
Izzy Stack, Senior Forward Sophie Trombley, Junior Defenseman Nora Knudsen, Junior Defenseman Grace Bazin, Junior Defenseman
HARWOOD
Hailey Brickey, Senior Defenseman Louisa Thomsen, Sophomore Forward Amelia Nordle, Senior Forward
KINGDOM BLADES
Korey Champney, Senior Defenseman Reese Petit, Freshman Forward Liza Morse, Junior Forwad Julia Ballinger, Senior Defenseman
MIDDLEBURY
Abby Hodset, Senior Goalie Audrey Schnoor, Senior Defenseman Ella Tucker, Freshman Forward Channing Brush, Eighth-grade Defenseman
MISSISQUOI
Madison Conley, Senior Goalie Abigail Bessette, Senior Defenseman Brianna Parent, Senior Forward
RICE
Alison Walker, Junior Forward Katherine Hoff, Senior Forward Emily McDonald, Senior Goalie Vittoria Pizzagalli, Sophomore Defenseman
RUTLAND
Alexis Patterson, Senior Forward Izzy Crossman, Junior Forward
SOUTH BURLINGTON
Sabrina Brunet, Freshman Forward Catie Collins, Freshman Defenseman Sofie Richland, Junior Forward Ella Troville, Senior Defenseman
SPAULDING
Zoe Tewksbury, Junior Defenseman Molly Parker, Sophomore Defenseman Hannah King, Sophomore Forward Rebecca McKelvey, Sophomore Forward
U-32
Cece Curtin, Senior Forward Caitlyn Fielder, Sophomore Forward Gracyn Kurrle, Freshman Defenseman
WOODSTOCK
Isabel Konignenberg, Sophomore Forward Lily Gubbins, Sophomore Defenseman Skylar Haley, Junior Forward
ACADEMIC ALL-STARS
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.