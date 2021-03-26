Vermont girls hockey coaches announced the 2021 All-Stars on Friday, with nearly a dozen Washington County standouts recognized for their hard work and ability to adapt throughout a first-of-its-kind season.

Spaulding was one of eight teams to place four skaters on the All-State roster. The Crimson Tide went 7-0-1 in the regular season, extending their winning streak to 30 games following last year’s 22-0 campaign. Tide junior defenseman Zoe Tewksbury was honored along with sophomore defenseman Molly Parker and sophomore forwards Rebecca McKelvey and Hannah King.

McKelvey scored the game-tying goal with 20 seconds remaining to salvage a 1-1 tie against Division I finalist Burlington-Colchester. Tewksbury and Parker assisted. King scored with 1:26 left to play in a 3-2 victory over South Burlington.

The Tide skated to 7-1 victories over Brattleboro and Stowe in addition to defeating Hartford, 3-0, and U-32, 7-3. Spaulding swept Harwood, prevailing 4-0 and 3-1. The Granite City crew suffered a 3-2 overtime loss against Rutland in the Division I quarterfinals.

Five Essex players earned All-Star accolades. BFA-St. Albans, Burlington-Colchester, Hartford, Middlebury, Rice, South Burlington and the Kingdom Blades produced four All-Star selections. Three U-32 athletes were honored: Senior forward Cece Curtin, sophomore forward Caitlyn Fielder and freshman defenseman Gracyn Kurrle. The Raiders showed off their offensive firepower twice against Brattleboro, triumphing 10-4 and 6-5.

Senior defenseman Hailey Brickey, senior forward Amelia Nordle and sophomore forward Louisa Thomsen were named All-Stars for a cooperative Harwood-Northfield squad. The Highlanders blew out Brattleboro, 10-1, and erased a four-goal deficit to secure a 5-4 victory at Rutland. They also locked up a 4-3 victory over Middlebury and a 7-5 win over South Burlington.

Many seniors were also honored for maintaining a minimum cumulative grade-point average of 3.5. The Academic All-Stars from Central Vermont were Spaulding’s Emily Wilson and U-32’s Delanee Hill, Elizabeth Guthrie, Cadence Burgess, Cece Curtin and Ireland Hayes.

GIRLS HOCKEY ALL-STARS

BFA-ST. ALBANS

Macie Boissonneault, Senior Guard Sophia Zemianek, Junior Defenseman Jodie Gratton, Sophomore Forward Caroline Bliss, Freshman Forward

BURLINGTON-COLCHESTER

Ruby Wool, Senior Forward Brynn Coughlin, Senior Forward Kendall Muzzy, Senior Defenseman Camryn Poulin, Freshman Forward

BURR & BURTON

Stella Turner, Senior Forward Penelope Francomb, Senior Forward Lola Herzog, Senior Goalie

CVU

Riley Erdman, Sophomore Forward Tess Everett, Sophomore Forward Karina Bushweller, Sophomore Defenseman

ESSEX

Celia Wiegand, Sophomore Defenseman Courtney Himes, Senior Defenseman Abigail Robbins, Senior Forward Hannah Himes, Senior Forward Sophia Forcier, Senior Goalie

HARTFORD

Izzy Stack, Senior Forward Sophie Trombley, Junior Defenseman Nora Knudsen, Junior Defenseman Grace Bazin, Junior Defenseman

HARWOOD

Hailey Brickey, Senior Defenseman Louisa Thomsen, Sophomore Forward Amelia Nordle, Senior Forward

KINGDOM BLADES

Korey Champney, Senior Defenseman Reese Petit, Freshman Forward Liza Morse, Junior Forwad Julia Ballinger, Senior Defenseman

MIDDLEBURY

Abby Hodset, Senior Goalie Audrey Schnoor, Senior Defenseman Ella Tucker, Freshman Forward Channing Brush, Eighth-grade Defenseman

MISSISQUOI

Madison Conley, Senior Goalie Abigail Bessette, Senior Defenseman Brianna Parent, Senior Forward

RICE

Alison Walker, Junior Forward Katherine Hoff, Senior Forward Emily McDonald, Senior Goalie Vittoria Pizzagalli, Sophomore Defenseman

RUTLAND

Alexis Patterson, Senior Forward Izzy Crossman, Junior Forward

SOUTH BURLINGTON

Sabrina Brunet, Freshman Forward Catie Collins, Freshman Defenseman Sofie Richland, Junior Forward Ella Troville, Senior Defenseman

SPAULDING

Zoe Tewksbury, Junior Defenseman Molly Parker, Sophomore Defenseman Hannah King, Sophomore Forward Rebecca McKelvey, Sophomore Forward

U-32

Cece Curtin, Senior Forward Caitlyn Fielder, Sophomore Forward Gracyn Kurrle, Freshman Defenseman

WOODSTOCK

Isabel Konignenberg, Sophomore Forward Lily Gubbins, Sophomore Defenseman Skylar Haley, Junior Forward

ACADEMIC ALL-STARS

Chiara Skeels, BFA-St. Albans Annette Zilka, Burr & Burton Abby Farrington, Burr & Burton Miranda Eisenman, Burr & Burton Kilo Francomb, Burr & Burton Emma Hall, Burr & Burton Skylar Casey, Burr & Burton Lola Herzog, Burr & Burton Ruby Wool, BHS-Colchester Kendall Muzzy, BHS-Colchester Brynn Cloughlin, BHS-Colchester Katherine Veronneau, CVU Alicia Veronneau, CVU Abigail Robbins, Essex Hannah Himes, Essex Courtney Himes, Essex Megan Ginnett, Essex Sophia Forcier, Essex Abigail Bressette, Missisquoi Brianna Parent, Missisquoi Madison Conley, Missisquoi Elizabeth Laroche, Missisquoi Korey Champney, Kingdom Blades Julia Ballinger, Kingdom Blades Emily Tanner, Kingdom Blades Ella Troville, South Burlington Aly Larose, South Burlington Emily Wilson, Spaulding Delanee Hill, U-32 Elizabeth Guthrie, U-32 Cadence Burgess, U-32 Cece Curtin, U-32 Ireland Hayes, U-32 Ava Dodson, Woodstock Emily Dean, Woodstock Eliza Dodson, Woodstock Sadie Gravelle, Woodstock Novah Conway, Woodstock

