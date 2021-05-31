The Stowe boys and girls will be standing front and center during the upcoming high school tennis tourney.
In less than two weeks, the Raiders could easily be dancing into summer while celebrating their first sweep since 2008.
Coach James Watson and the Stowe boys (7-1) are the No. 2 seed behind top-seeded Burlington (10-0). Watson’s team beat Burlington, 5-2, in the 2019 final and fell short against Essex, 4-3, in the 2018 championship.
Coach Joanna Graves and the Raider girls (9-0) earned a first-round bye as the No. 1 seed in Division I. Stowe went 16-0 13 years ago but hasn’t hoisted the trophy since. The team posted a 7-0 victory over five-time defending champ CVU, which won the 2019 title with a 5-2 victory over South Burlington.
Stowe is accustomed to constantly raising banners for soccer, golf, field hockey and soccer. Tennis is no exception, as the boys are 11-time champs who have made 24 title appearances. The Raider girls are 12-time champs following 23 trips to the final.
Henry Paumgarten, TJ Guffey, Nick Daliere, Ben Nissenbaum, Woody Reichelt, Bo Graves, JP Marhefka and Will Brochhausen are top threats for the Stowe boys. Stowe girls standout Skyler Graves avenged her only loss of the season to triumph at individual states. She is supported by teammates Natalie Doehla, Charlotte Stevens, Gabby Doehla, Kate Tilgner, Abbie Rice, Annabel Stevens, Olivia Carey and Morgan Mckenna. The Stowe girls snared their lone D-I crown in 1978.
The D-II girls field is wide open, with three-time defending champ Woodstock (5-5) forced to travel as the No. 6 seed. Middlebury (10-0) breezed for most of the season to lock up the No. 1 seed in front of No. 2 Burr & Burton (11-2).
Division I girlsThe favorite: No. 1 Stowe. The Raiders earned 7-0 victories in all but two of their matches. They handed South Burlington its only loss of the season.
Dark horse: No. 5 Burlington. The Seahorses opened the season with a 7-0 victory over CVU and suffered a 4-3 loss to Stowe two weeks ago.
Best first-round matchup: No. 10 Brattleboro at No. 7 Spaulding. The Crimson Tide won four straight matches before falling to undefeated Middlebury last Friday. The Colonels earned a 5-2 victory over the Tide in the 2015 playoffs, while Spaulding ousted Brattleboro in 2018.
Longest trip: Brattleboro at Spaulding (115 Miles)
Fun fact: South Burlington (17) CVU (13) and Stowe (12) own a combined 42 championships.
Division II girlsThe favorites: No. 1 Middlebury and No. 2 Burr and Burton. The leaders of the pace faced zero common opponents, adding an element of mystery to a potential date in the championship. The Tigers will attempt to win their first crown since 1995. The Bulldogs have endured four straight semifinal losses.
Dark horse: No. 4 U-32. The 7-4 Raiders collected five straight victories before closing out the regular season with a 4-3 loss to Montpelier. U-32 made its first championship appearance in 2019 and lost to Woodstock, 5-2.
Best first-round matchup: No. 6 Woodstock at No. 3 Montpelier.
The Wasps are three-time defending champs, but they’ll have to be on top of their game in the Capital City. Montpelier beat Woodstock 5-2, two weeks ago. The Solons (9-2) eliminated the Wasps every year from 2010-16.
Longest trip: Woodstock at Montpelier (54 Miles).
Fun fact: Four schools have won the D-II crown since 1996: Woodstock, Montpelier, Burr & Burton and Stowe.
Division I boysThe favorite: No. 1 Burlington. The 10-0 Seahorses will attempt to capture their first title in 15 years. Louis Berlinder and Hugo Crainch are singles standouts for BHS.
Dark horse: No. 6 CVU. The 9-4 Redhawks were the only team to challenge Burlington, falling 4-3 and 5-2. A 21-year title drought will give CVU’s players extra motivation to overachieve.
Best first-round matchup: No. 12 So. Burlington at No. 5 U-32. Lasse Lieberman, Kayl Humke and Tzevi Schwartz power the 5-2 Raiders, who made a semifinal run in 2018. The 5-7 Wolves own 24 titles and have never faced U-32 in the post-season.
Longest trip: No. 9 Brattleboro at No. 8 St. Johnsbury (123 miles).
Fun fact: A season-opening 4-3 victory was the first time Rutland ever defeated South Burlington.
