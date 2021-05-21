ST. ALBANS — Grace Murphy improved to 9-1 on the season Friday and the Montpelier girls tennis team swept BFA-St. Albans, 7-0, while competing for the fourth time in five days.
“When the girls are in matches like this, they need to work on their fundamentals,” MHS coach Lou Cecere said. “They did a good job playing sound tennis: using good footwork, serving well, getting to the net when they can. They were doing as much as they can to control the match, which at this point they should control. (BFA) is a younger, less experienced team. So it was a good experience to work on our game and get ready ready for the next one.”
Daphne Lassner earned a 6-2, 6-0 victory over Lydia Hodgeman at No. 1 singles. The absence of Kenzie Golonka forced Murphy to move up a spot in the lineup, but the singles standout was still mostly untouchable during a 6-0, 6-3 win over Quincy Fournier.
“It was one of those days when you’re sweating just standing still,” Cecere said. “And the girls were thrown off a little bit by the new surface, but their coach was very gracious and gave us time to warm up. Every one of our players came out read to play and they got out to early leads. Daphne served very well and that put Lydia on her heels most of the match. Grace was in control, but Quincy kept fighting and wound up getting a couple games in the second set. But Grace re-set and finished it out.”
Sydney Dunn breezed to a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Jaylin Bedard at No. 3 singles. Emily Swenson beat Shelby Bechard, 6-0, 6-1, at the No. 4 position. Rachana Cherian took down Genevieve LaClair, 6-0, 6-3, at No. 5.
“Sydney and Emily just dominated their matches,” Cecere said. “Rachana was cruising along, but in the second set Genevieve stopped missing and got balls back like a backboard and made it very competitive. But on the change-overs, Rachana was able to realize she was winning and relaxed and got back to her game.”
BFA-St. Albans (0-9) will travel to play Spaulding at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. Montpelier (8-2) will travel to play North Country at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
SINGLES
Daphne Lassner def. Lydia Hodgeman 6-2, 6-0 Grace Murphy def. Quincy Fournier 6-0, 6-3 Sydney Dunn def. Jaylin Bedard 6-1, 6-0 Emily Swenson def. Shelby Bechard 6-0, 6-1 Rachana Cherian def. Genevieve LaClair 6-0, 6-3
DOUBLES
Sophie Sevi and Chloe Monteith def. Emma Boisvert and Emily Hayden 6-0, (retired) Phoebe Gingold and Abby Bigglestone won by forfeit
GIRLS TENNIS
U-32 7, North Country 0
BARRE — The Raiders locked up their fourth straight victory to move up the Division II rankings.
Lucy Krokenberger, Tovah Williams, Caitlin Dodge-Prescott, Kallista Parton and Jin Clayton won in singles.
“Kali played her best tennis of the year so far,” U-32 coach Carol Krokenberger said. “Every time she goes out there, she gets better. And today she hit strong serves and really moved the ball around nicely. “
Clayton moved from doubles to singles and didn’t miss a beat, earning a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Thea Potter at No. 5.
“Jin was up for the challenge and made very few mistakes,” coach Krokenberger said. “She really got in a rhythm playing 1-on-1 singles. It was really fun to watch.”
Williams fell behind early before rallying to a 5-7, 6-3, 10-3 victory over Ruthie Petzolt at the No. 2 position. Maya Elliott and Aeva Pope-Howe won at No. 1 doubles, while Willow Mashkuri and Lea Emmons cruised at the No. 2 spot.
U-32 (6-3) will host North Country (2-4) at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday
SINGLES
Lucy Krokenberger def. Haley Goff 6-2, 6-0 Tovah Williams def. Ruthie Petzolt 5-7, 6-3, 10-3 Caitlin Dodge-Prescott def. Lexi Booth (retired) Kallista Parton def. Marta Potter 6-2, 6-4 Jin Clayton def. Thea Potter 6-1, 6-0
DOUBLES
Maya Elliott and Aeva Pope-Howe def. Anise Brasseur and Grace Elwell 6-1, 6-2 Willow Mashkuri and Lea Emmons def. Anna Maurice and Maeve Wright 6-2, 6-0
Stowe 7, Colchester 0
COLCHESTER — Straight-set victories in every match kept the Raiders at the top of the Division I standings.
Skyler Graves, Natalie Doehla, Charlotte Stevens, Gabby Doehla and Kate Tilgner earned points in singles action, dropping a total of three games across the board. Abbie Rice and Annabel Stevens served up a 6-0, 6-2 victory at No. 1 doubles. Olivia Carey and Alaena Hunt won the closest match of the day by triumphing 6-0, 7-5 at No. 2 doubles. Stowe improves to 7-0, while Colchester falls to 3-6.
BOYS TENNIS
Middlebury 7, Harwood 0
MIDDLEBURY — The Tigers earned their third sweep of the season while improving to 6-2.
Clyde Malhotra, Andy Giorgio, Kellen Bartlett, Aidan Chance and River Collins delivered points in singles action. Malhotra won the match of the day at the No. 1 spot, securing a 3-6, 6-4, 11-9 victory over Cole Baitz. Oliver Poduschniak and Aiden Cole prevailed at No. 1 doubles.
Harwood (0-5) will host the Tigers for a rematch at 4 p.m. Tuesday in Waterbury.
SINGLES
Clyde Malhotra def. Cole Baitz 3-6, 6-4, 11-9 Andy Giorgio def. Eric Dessureau 6-0, 6-0 Kellen Bartlett def. Dylan Silveira 6-0, 6-0 Aidan Chance def. Rohin Jordan 6-1, 6-0 River Collins def. Abel Anderson 6-1, 6-0
DOUBLES
Oliver Poduschniak and Aiden Cole def. Leif Brouillette and Colin Deschamps 6-2, 6-1
