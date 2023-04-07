U-32 has captured most of its seven boys hockey crowns in thrilling fashion, including 6-5 overtime victories in 1981 and 1991.
But when the next generation of athletes and fans look back at the history books a few decades from now, the 2023 championship is bound to stand out from the others.
Even from a statewide perspective, what coach Shane Locke’s team accomplished last month at Gutterson Fieldhouse ranks among the most improbable comebacks ever in a tournament final. After forcing overtime with a second left in regulation, the stage was set for Vermont’s own version of the Miracle on Ice — Raider style.
Times Argus Boys Hockey Player of the Year Brendan Tedeschi was at the center of it all, assisting teammate Tae Rossmassler for the dramatic equalizer at the end of the third period. After U-32 was hit with a potentially backbreaking penalty midway through the second overtime, Tedeschi stunned top-seeded Mount Mansfield by stealing the puck in the defensive zone and skating in for a breakaway. A quick burst of speed in the neutral zone resulted in a 1-on-1 showdown with MMU’s Declan Heney (45 saves), and Tedeschi deked the Cougars goalie at the last second to bury the game-winner.
The shorthanded goal left the crowd in a state of disbelief, especially after the Mount Mansfield side had been inches away from rushing onto the ice to celebrate during regulation. The gritty come-from-behind effort served as a fitting finale for U-32’s 14 seniors, capping a multi-year rebuilding effort after the team finished the 2020 season with an 0-21 record.
The Raiders were written off as Division II cellar-dwellers by many opponents, even after Tedeschi joined the team as a sophomore. Following a 3-4 Covid-shortened campaign in 2021, U-32 had the last laugh against some D-II heavy-hitters while piecing together a 13-6 record in 2022. But after working so hard to secure the No. 2 seed for the playoffs, the Raiders’ title hopes unraveled quickly that winter during a 5-4 quarterfinal loss to No. 7 Stowe.
That upset was a tough pill to swallow, but it left U-32’s players hungrier than ever entering this most recent season. And this time around, the Raiders’ legitimacy was never in question. A program that had been routinely overlooked and easily dismissed made life difficult against every opponent, avenging losses from previous seasons like clockwork.
U-32 only recorded four shutouts, but an overpowering offense relying on different heroes every game helped solidify the program’s massive turnaround. Tedeschi paced his squad with 23 goals and also dished out 13 assists while recording a plus-minus rating of plus-29. He received plenty of scoring help from sophomore teammate Max Scribner (13 goals, 16 assists), while senior Hazen Stoufer was another offensive assassin who tucked away a handful of clutch goals.
The Raiders opened the season with a 5-1 victory over D-I Spaulding before Tedeschi notched two assists in a 5-0 victory over Stowe. Tedeschi cashed in on a penalty shot in a 3-1 victory over Colchester before helping his team secure a 4-3 overtime victory over Rutland. He took care of business again while registering one goal and two assists in back-to-back games, fueling a 6-1 victory over Missisquoi and a 6-2 win against 2022 champ Milton.
Tedeschi contributed one goal and one assist in a 2-1 victory over Hartford. He assisted Scribner with 16 seconds remaining for the game-winner against the Hurricanes, who were runners-up the previous year. The Raiders settled for a 3-3 tie with CVU before dominating cross-town rival Harwood during a 4-1 victory.
A two-goal, one-assist effort by Tedeschi against Burlington helped the Raiders build a sizable lead, and then U-32 barely held on to close out a 4-3 victory after the Seahorses scored three times in the closing minutes. Tedeschi also scored in a 4-3 victory over Lyndon and a 6-5 overtime win over Woodstock. The Raiders tied Burr and Burton, 2-2, before Tedeschi fired home two goals in an 8-0 victory over Northfield.
After scoring in a 6-0 victory over St. Johnsbury, Tedeschi delivered one of his best performances during a 4-1 victory over Middlebury. He assisted Roesmassler in the first period before scoring three goals in span of 3 minutes and 23 seconds late in the third period. The Raiders kicked off the post-season by earning a 6-1 playdown victory over St. Johnsbury, with Tedeschi tallying one goal.
The Raiders were in trouble during the quarterfinal while facing all they could handle against Burr & Burton. The game was tied at 3-3 entering the final period, but then Tedeschi singlehandedly took over to spark a 7-4 victory. He scored four goals in less than 11 minutes, thanks to assists by Nolan Lyford, Shane Starr and Scribner.
The semifinal was another nail-biter, and this time it was Stoufer who rose to the occasion and saved the day. A four-goal outburst by Stoufer led U-32 to a 4-2 victory over Hartford, snapping the Hurricanes’ 10-game winning streak even though the Raiders were outshot 44-20.
U-32 earned a championship date with Mount Mansfield after suffering a 4-0 loss to the Cougars in the regular season. After falling behind 3-1, the Central Vermont skaters showed their true colors down the stretch and celebrated in front of a massive crowd sporting Raider Blue.
Here are a handful of questions for Tedeschi, who recently committed to play lacrosse next year for the University of St. Joseph in Connecticut.
TA: When you were growing up, how did you get involved with the Barre Blades?
Teseschi: “I was born in Orange and I’m about two minutes from Barre, so the BOR is about five minutes from my house. And I started playing hockey when I was 6 years old. My cousin, Colby Berard, used to play for Spaulding and he helped get me into it. He’s one year older than me, so he played a year above me. My cousins were telling me that I should try hockey and Colby got me my first stick and I also got hand-me-down equipment every year. And my uncle would take me skating and then I got into it a little more. By my Pee Wee year, I was good enough to make the select team for Dynamo and I played four years there before going into high school my sophomore year. So that was one of main inspirations to start playing hockey.”
TA: Were the Blades or the Dynamo pretty successful when you were playing for them?
Tedeschi: “The year I tried out was the first year of Dynamo. But the year before — my last year at Barre — was my second year of Squirts and we were pretty good. We did (Tier) ‘AA’ and then we got moved down to ‘A’ for states and we won the first two games but didn’t make it past the third. And then Pee Wee year we were one of the best teams in the state but lost to a team from Burlington.”
TA: And how did you guys do against the CVSA teams back then?
Teseschi: “We usually beat them, but they were good and it was always a tough game. We usually had the edge by one or two goals — and I think we tied once too.”
TA: Was playing for the Dynamo a year-round commitment or was it more like half a year?
Tedeschi: “It would go from September to maybe late March, so it was a month or two longer than the regular high school hockey season. And it was up in Burlington every practice. Dynamo isn’t a thing anymore and they joined with the Glades and they’re the Junior Catamounts now. But I started when I was 12 and I played my second year of Pee Wee and then both years of Bantams for Dynamo. And I decided to play for them my freshman year as well.”
TA: So what did your freshman year look like? Were you still attending U-32 that year?
Teseschi: “Yeah, I was at U-32. And that was the year the boys actually went 0-21. At the time I was kind of like, ‘I’m glad I didn’t play this year.’ And Dynamo also had camps in the summer, so I was basically playing hockey all year-round.”
TA: What would you say about being so active with hockey and lacrosse and not getting burnt out and keeping it fresh?
Tedeschi: “When I did Dynamo, I played one year of lacrosse. And the only part I got sick of was driving to Burlington every day. Other than that, it was a great experience. …Growing up, playing Dynamo was always tough. I played my first year on the select team and then the rest of the years I was on the elite teams. The competition was pretty good the whole way and I was just learning every day, so it made it less boring.”
TA: Can you walk through your sophomore season a little bit? What was the thought process to join the U-32 team?
Teseschi: “That was Covid year and we played six games in the regular season. And then we played Burlington in the playoffs. We had a pretty good team and we lost to Burlington because we had at least 10 of our top kids out. And our top two goalies were out that game.”
TA: Was it difficult with the delay because of Covid that season and all of the restrictions?
Tedeschi: “It was really hard to get your game going. And for me, the hardest thing transitioning was the speed. It was a little bit slower than what I was used to, so that made it hard to adapt. Plus, we didn’t have many practices or games. At that point it was only two or three practices a week. We mixed up the U-32 and Montpelier kids just to slow down the spread and we had to split the ice at first, so Montpelier was on one side and U-32 was on the other. And then after our first game we finally started practicing together. So it was tough to get into that.”
TA: Even though it was a frustrating season with Covid, were there some positive takeaways after the team didn’t win a single game when you weren’t there your freshman year?
Teseschi: “Yeah, I saw a bunch of potential from that year even though we didn’t get clicking that well at some points because there was very little practice and games. I knew we had the individual skill and it was just about putting the pieces together. And I think junior year that potential showed a little bit — just not as much as it did this year. …And every team was a little bit stronger that year, especially Hartford — they were pretty good. And some of the teams this year were less strong than the other year, so it amplified our game.”
TA: And did that playoff loss last year leave a bitter taste in your mouth and motivate you?
Tedeschi: “Yeah, for sure. Especially going into this season, Stowe was our second game of the year. So we knew we had to step it up for that game and put a bad taste in their mouth for the rest of the season.”
TA: How did it feel beating so many teams this year that either you or your teammates had lost to in previous years? There were a lot of payback wins.
Teseschi: “It was pretty good because a lot of teams thought we were going to be light. I think this year they thought they were going to beat us. But we have 14 seniors, so we were able to have that physicality as an edge over the other teams.”
TA: Coach Locke said that during a lot of timeouts in the playoffs, the coaches wouldn’t even say anything. Was the leadership kind of by committee with so many seniors?
Tedeschi: “A lot of it was driven by Hazen Stoufer, Shane Starr and Duncan Mathies. And I talked up a couple times.”
TA: With Duncan in goal, did it seem like you guys immediately had the advantage even if you were getting outshot?
Teseschi: “When Duncan needed to step up, he definitely did. And that just made our offensive mindset way better, knowing that we could have more freedom moving the puck. And if a puck got a bad bounce and the other team went on a 2-on-1 or something like that, Duncan would have our back.”
TA: In the regular season this year were there times when you’d play to the level of the competition, where you could play up against the really good teams and then let up a little bit and not have your best game against other teams?
Tedeschi: “Yeah. This year, honestly, wasn’t the most flawless year. It might have looked like that with our record: 20-2-2. But in the middle of the season vs. the teams that were nowhere near our skill, we played down to them and we almost lost three of the games. The one to Lyndon — that was a crazy game. Woodstock, we were down 5-2 and came back and won it in overtime. Personally, I think CVU wasn’t that great. We tied, but we could have beat them pretty good. And against Burlington we played pretty good the whole time except the last five minutes of the third period.”
TA: Did it seem like you guys could save your best for last, and if push came to shove that you could come up with some magical moments in the third period?
Teseschi: “I think our third periods were some of our best periods, for sure. The age gap between other teams and our team, that helped us in the third period. The maturity and the discipline and being in those late-game positions, as 14 seniors we’d all been there before. In the championship, I didn’t know if we had that in us as far as conditioning goes. But we never really let up after the first two periods. We didn’t come out that strong the first two periods — except when we scored that first goal in the second period. But then we let up a little bit. And then that third period we really hammered on them.”
TA: In the quarterfinal against Burr & Burton, what would you say about the third period when you really turned it on against them?
Tedeschi: “Our offense stepped up. Nolan Lyford rimmed it out of the zone and I was there to score on two of those. And then Shane Starr made a pass and I scored another one. And then I just hit it empty-net. I think our team just played really well in that third period to finally close it.”
TA: In the semis Hartford outshot you basically 2-to-1. Did it seem like Hazen and Duncan really had the hot hand that day?
Teseschi: “That was a crazy game and I knew we could beat them. We only beat them 4-2, but our transition through the neutral zone and our shots could have been better. I think we were a little bit scared to go to the net for some reason that game — except Hazen. Hazen found himself in front of the net four times. But I think overall, if we had good transition through the neutral zone, we could have won that game by a lot.”
TA: Now that you’ve had some time to reflect on it, is the championship kind of surreal? Are there some moments that seem like slow motion or hard to believe?
Tedeschi: “Yeah, definitely the last two goals. I still can’t really believe it. But it’s a good thing that we got it done in our last year.”
TA: In that third period when you were down 3-1, what would you say about not panicking and just believing in each other?
Tedeschi: “I think we just figured that if we don’t go 100% now, we’re never going to the chance to do this again. So we stepped it up. I think they were up by five or six shots on us in the second period. And then we outshot them and had five or six more shots than them at the end of the third. We peppered their goalie and he played good. But we dug deep and we didn’t get fazed by the crowd counting down — it helped us more than anything else.”
TA: On that assist to Tae, how did you balance the urgency and playing in front of so many fans with also staying relaxed and just taking care of business?
Tedeschi: “The fans only really affect you right when you go on the ice at the start of the game — or when somebody scores. But when you’re skating, you don’t even realize where you are. You just know that you’re on a sheet of ice playing against another team.”
TA: In the second overtime, a lot of Raider fans probably had a bad feeling when one of your players went to the penalty box. Can you describe your memory of that final play?
Tedeschi: “All year our penalty kill was really good and teams couldn’t really figure it out. The second half of the season I think we might have had no more than five goals scored off of a PK. The start of the season we had a lot of penalties and they scored around five there, so we had a total of maybe 10. But our PK was really good, especially because we had Tae and Hazen as the centers. And then me and Lance — those were the main penalty-killing lines. So it was just a bunch of skilled and fast guys that could block lanes and take the puck away.”
TA: And were you a little bit surprised in the final when you found yourself in that position for a breakaway?
Tedeschi: “I look back at it and it’s like, ‘Of course it was me who got the breakaway.’ Because I had a lot of PK breakaway goals during junior and senior year. So I wasn’t surprised that I got the breakaway. I was just surprised that it was in the championship game and in overtime.”
TA: And you’d played against Declan Heney before, so did you kind of know a plan of attack going in?
Tedeschi: “I know at some points he gets a little excited in coming out and I don’t think he read my speed that well. I think he thought I was going a little slower as I crossed the blue line, and I picked it up a little bit. I just sped up, he didn’t read my speed that well and I beat him to that far side.”
TA: Do you have any thoughts on the coaching staff with coach Locke and (Roy) Schiff and the two Corey’s (Gillander and Robbins)?
Tedeschi: “They were awesome. If I was to give some criticism, I’d would say they could condition us more so that there’s a little bit more discipline. I think we would have a won a lot of games by a lot more if we weren’t in the box as much. That just depends on the players — and the coach is like 25% just to hold their players accountable. Our coaches sat us, but I think they could have done it a little more. But I love all our coaches. Roy helped out with Dynamo with me because his daughter (Georgia) actually did Dynamo and she’s playing at Cornell right now. All the coaches are really good.”
TA: And now that you’ve got the hockey crown, does it feel like another championship for lacrosse could be in the cards?
Tedeschi: “For sure. I would love to finish high school with three championships. I think we can do it. We don’t have a game for awhile, but we just have to dial it in here.”
