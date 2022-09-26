Every division in Vermont girls soccer has at least one school that’s constantly raised the bar, motivating every other team to take them down a notch.
CVU is a 19-time champ in Division I, while Milton has gone a staggering 16-2 in D-II title matches. Stowe is the two-time defending D-III champ and is 5-1 all-time in championships. Proctor completed a three-peat last fall in D-IV and has advanced to the final 11 years in a row.
It’s no surprise that all four of those powerhouses are strong candidates to bring home more hardware this season. However, they’ve got plenty of company near the top of the heap.
This week’s Rutland Herald/Times Argus power rankings includes some up-and-coming squads that are fully capable of crashing the championship party in November. Some of those top contenders have never been to a final, adding more incentive to their hopes of making an unprecedented playoff run.
In Division IV, Proctor has every reason to worry that its mind-boggling playoff streak could finally come to a screeching halt. Blue Mountain lost its only title match in 2000 and hasn’t been to the semis in 20 years, but this year Jordan Alley and the Bucks are undefeated against in-state competition. Leland & Gray lost to Stowe in the 2021 D-III championship and hasn’t raised a banner since 1991. The Rebels dropped down to D-IV this season and own a perfect record after outscoring teams 32-5.
Fair Haven made its only championship appearance in 1987 and has never captured a title The Slaters have scored 34 times this season while conceding two goals to skyrocket up the D-III standings. The team’s pick-you-poison attack is led by Lily Briggs with eight goals, while Maddy Perry, Brittany Love and Elizabeth Love have each netted six goals.
Spaulding and North Country are both D-II newcomers that wasted no time turning some heads. The Falcons will attempt to make a championship appearance for the first time in program history. The Crimson Tide claimed their only crown in 2001 and haven’t advanced past the quarterfinals in 20 years. Some fellow Capital Division contenders have also placed themselves at the center of this year’s D-II title conversation. Harwood is determined to end a 12-year title drought and it’s been a decade since Montpelier won it all.
Last but not least, D-I Colchester is eyeing its first title since 1993. The Lakers have passed all of their early tests with flying colors, knocking in 17 goals while allowing two. The Lakers’ strength of schedule is one of the most impressive in the state, and they’ve backed up the hype with victories over Rice, Rutland, Burr & Burton, Mount Abraham, BFA-St. Albans and Burlington.
Here are the updated power rankings after a handful of shakeups last week:
1. CVU (2-0-1) The Redhawks followed up a tie with Burr & Burton and a win over Mount Mansfield by defeating South Burlington in dramatic fashion. Chloe Pecor buried a penalty kick with three seconds left in regulation and Zoe Klein scored the game-winner on a Stella Dooley free kick in the 85th minute. Keeper Emma Allaire made two saves for the Redhawks, who outshot the Wolves 12-3.
2. Colchester (6-0) Ava Moore scored twice ad Emily Thompson made four saves in a 2-1 victory over Burlington. The Lakers beat BFA-St. Albans by the same score and opened the season by firing home 13 unanswered goals during four clean sheets.
3. South Burlington (3-1-2) Rachel Kelley scored in the loss to CVU and Alisa McLean (eight saves) and Taylor Desjardin (two saves) split time in goal for the Wolves. South Burlington struggled a bit during draws with Rice and Essex, but the Wolves blanked the Green Knights early in the season and also beat Milton and Mount Abraham.
4. Burlington (4-1) Brooks DeShaw scored during the setback vs. Colchester and Georgia Wool made seven saves. The Seahorses boosted their stock with a 4-2 victory over Milton and clean sheets against Mount Abraham, Rutland and St. Johnsbury.
5. Burr & Burton (5-1-1) Josie Powers, Megan Carson, Maura Grazioso and Emilia de Jounge scored in a 4-1 victory over Rutland. The Bulldogs remained unbeaten in Southern Vermont League action with Friday’s 4-1 win vs. Mount Anthony. BBA proved it’s for real by tying CVU and defeating St. Johnsbury.
6. Mount Mansfield (3-1-1) The Cougars outshot Essex 11-6 during Saturday’s scoreless draw. Goalie Izzy Shamp made six saves. MMU kicked off the season with 2-0 victories over Harwood and Spaulding and a 1-0 win at Rutland.
7. Essex (2-1-2) Goalies Mady Jordan and Kelsie Scanlon combined to make 11 saves during their tie at Mount Mansfield. The Hornets also prevented South Burlington from scoring during another draw and outscored Rice 5-0 during a pair of victories.
8. Montpelier (5-0) The Solons scored three goals in a seven-minute span midway though the second half to fuel a 4-1 victory over Lake Region. Sisters Anya and Estherline Carlson both found the back of the net in the final 39 seconds during a 3-1 win against U-32. Montpelier also beat Middlebury, Randolph and Peoples.
9. Rice (2-4-1) A losing record doesn’t change the fact that the Green Knights have every intention of making their sixth straight trip to the D-II championship. Berit Gross scored on a feed from Claire Vincent during a 1-0 victory over Middlebury and keeper Sunshine Clark made four saves. Rice tied South Burlington and hammered Vergennes, 11-0.
10. Harwood (5-1) Maeven Cattanach and Quinn Nelson netted two goals apiece and Cierra McKay dished out two assists in a 4-1 victory over Thetford. The Highlanders are flying high in the Capital Division after a 5-0 win over Randolph and a 3-1 victory to spoil U-32’s Homecoming.
ON THE BUBBLE: BFA-St. Albans (2-3), Mount Abraham (2-3), North Country (3-2), Milton (2-4), Spaulding (4-2), Fair Haven (5-0), Stowe (5-1)
DIVISION I TOP 5
1. CVU (2-0-1) 2. Colchester (6-0) 3. South Burlington (3-1-2) 4. Burlington (4-1) Burr & Burton (5-1-1)
DIVISION II TOP 5
1. Montpelier (5-0), 2. Rice (2-4-1) 3. Harwood (5-1) 4. Mount Abraham (2-3), 5. Spaulding (4-2)
DIVISION III TOP 5
1. Stowe (5-1) 2. Fair Haven (5-0) 3. Woodstock (3-1) 4. Peoples (2-2) 5. BFA-Fairfax (5-1)
DIVISION IV TOP 5
1. Leland & Gray (8-0) 2. Blue Mountain (5-2) 3.-Proctor (6-1) 4. West Rutland (3-2) 5. MSJ (4-2)
