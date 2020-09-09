Vermont schools were back in session Tuesday for the first time since Gov. Phil Scott shut things down March 15 because of the pandemic.
After the final bells rang, athletic fields across the state were bustling.
Opening-day practices and tryouts gave teenagers a chance to join their teammates and coaches at some long-awaited reunions. For many, it was a radical change following months of seclusion. Others had been steadily building up to the moment after participating in optional training sessions during the summer.
Students are still adjusting to new systems of remote or in-person learning — and often some mixture of the two. Those attending school are required to be checked daily for Covid-19 symptoms, and several districts have shifted completely to remote education to begin the year.
“This is definitely something that I wasn’t expecting,” said second-year Twinfield Athletic Director Stacey Fox. “But I work with a great group and it’s made it easier for me having support from staff and coaches. I stayed in contact with athletic directors, like Randy (Rathburn) from Danville, and my principal Mark (Mooney) is full of information. And the VPA is sending out information all the time and they’re pretty easy to access.”
There may be more questions than answers at this point in time, but it’s clear that the social importance of athletics has been amplified.
The 24-school Southern Vermont League is taking an optimistic approach by scheduling opening games for Sept. 21. The Northern Vermont Athletic Conference opted not to rush anything and moved events back to Sept. 28.
“The biggest challenge was scheduling,” Fox said. “We’re not completely in the Mountain Division. So when there were starting-date and game changes, you have to rearrange quickly and just be on your feet. And every time there’s a change being made, it’s important just being able to roll with it. I have a lot of help and support when I need it. And coaches have been great. They’re well-prepared and ready for the season. It’s been a whirlwind and we’re just getting new information all the time.”
There will be an especially short season for bass fishing, with state championships slated for Oct. 3 on Lake Champlain. Practice-round scores for golf will help determine the lineup for sectionals, which will take place Oct. 1. Neshobe Golf Club in Brandon will host the Division I event, while Woodstock Country Club will host the D-II tourney. The girls golf championship will take place Oct. 6 at Champlain Country Club. The Country Club of Barre will host the boys golf championship the following day.
Cross country running state championships will return to Thetford on Oct. 31. Racers will only need three races instead of four to qualify. Field hockey teams will play for top honors that same day. The field hockey regular season will wrap up Oct. 19, while the soccer regular season will end Oct. 24. Boys and girls soccer championships will take place Nov. 7.
Vermont’s new athletic directors are Craftsbury’s Gabriella Silva, St. Johnsbury’s John Lenzini, Burlington’s Quaron Pinckney, Richford’s Jim Hubbard, Enosburg’s Anthony Sorrentino and Long Trail’s Mike Olson.
The 7-on-7 football season will include four cooperative teams after agreements were struck between U-32 and Harwood, BFA-Fairfax and Lamoille, Mount Abraham and Vergennes and Burlington and South Burlington. Northfield and Randolph are expected to field a cooperative team for golf, while Northfield and Williamstown will play together again for girls and boys soccer. Cabot and Twinfield are also joining forces for soccer and cross-country running.
There will be no scrimmages against other teams prior to season openers.
“We’re going to try to have spacing for people to sit at games,” Fox said. “And we’re just going to make sure fans have their masks on and we’re all following the guidelines.”
