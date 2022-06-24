Tanum Nelson’s legendary status at Harwood just keeps growing.
The reigning Times Argus Soccer Player of the Year did it all for the Highlanders last fall, pushing her career totals to 130 goals and 39 assists. Earlier this week the recent graduate became the first player from the HU program to be recognized as Gatorade Player of the Year.
“Tanum Nelson is an absolute nightmare to play against,” Stowe coach Tyler Post said. “She’s tall and fast with a high work rate, and she’s aggressive both offensively and defensively. From an opponent’s perspective, she is not the player that you ever want to face with the ball at her feet.”
Neutralizing Nelson was the top priority for every opponent last fall, but she still fired home 35 goals and dished out 14 assists for the 14-2-1 Highlanders. The 5-foot-9 midfielder was named the Capital League Player of the Year during three seasons and was also selected as a United Soccer Coaches All-American.
A member of the National Honor Society, Nelson closed out her high school academic course load with a 3.41 GPA. She also volunteered for a youth-led social justice initiative called the Rooted Organizing Community. The Waterbury athlete will suit up this fall for Division I Cornell, which plays in the Ivy League.
“I am so excited for the next four years of my academic and athletic career at Cornell,” Nelson said in a statement. “Surrounded by the positive team environment of the women’s soccer program, I am very motivated to contribute and make as much of an impact as I can.”
Nelson will play at Cornell alongside former U-32 star Caroline Kirby, who is a sophomore forward. Last year coach Rob Ferguson’s Big Red squad defeated Canisius, Columbia and Colgate in addition to earning draws with Syracuse and Albany. Nelson is one of nine recruits from across the country, joining other incoming players from New York, Texas, Illinois, Connecticut, California and Washington.
“Tanum is a technical, dynamic attacking midfielder or forward,” Ferguson said in a statement. “She has the speed, strength and tenacity to cause defenders all kinds of problems. We think Tanum can contribute significantly to our team’s attacking threat, both in terms of creating and scoring goals. Tanum is one of a number of players in this class which we think have exceedingly high ceilings based on their physical, technical and tactical qualities.”
Last fall Nelson powered a Harwood side that buried 105 goals and conceded 14. The four-year varsity starter was an impact player since her freshman year, setting the tone for a program that hasn’t had a losing season since 2005.
Nelson led the Division II Highlanders to a season-opening 1-1 draw against D-I Mount Mansfield. Early-season hat tricks by the multi-sport standout helped HU cruise to 11-0 victories over Lyndon and U-32 and 9-0 wins against Lamoille and Randolph.
A four-goal effort by Nelson fueled a come-from-behind 7-1 victory over perennial D-III title contender Thetord. She scored four goals again in a 9-1 victory over Lake Region and notched two goals and one assist to help overpower Peoples Academy, 8-0. Nelson recorded another hat trick in a 4-1 victory over Spaulding, reaching the 100-goal milestone in the process. She shared the special moment with her younger sister Quinn, who also scored against the Crimson Tide.
“We’re lucky to have such a good Harwood community that supports us — it makes it so much more fun,” Nelson said. “It just motivates all of us to really not take what we have for granted and put it all out there when we can.”
