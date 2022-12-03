SYRACUSE, N.Y. - A 42nd-minute goal by Syracuse was the difference Saturday as the No. 3 Orange advanced to the College Cup with a 2-1 victory over the University of Vermont during the men's soccer Division I NCAA Quarterfinals.
"I want to congratulate our seniors, who certainly left the program in a better place, and with a legacy," Vermont coach Rob Dow said. "Second, I want to congratulate Syracuse, who played a really good match. They had a really good game plan. And that's a team that can really compete for a national championship."
Syracuse (17-2-4) will play Creighton (13-4-6) in Friday's semifinal in Cary, N.C. Pittsburgh (12-4-5) will face Indiana (13-4-6) in the other semifinal. Vermont ends the season at 16-4-2 after reaching the Elite 8 for the first time since 1989. Syracuse outshot Vermont 9-6, while the Catamounts held a 6-5 advantage on corner kicks.
The Orange advance to the NCAA College Cup for the second time under coach Ian McIntyre. Syracuse's 17 victories this year matches the program record for wins in a single season, tying the mark set by the 1982 Big East champions.
"I'm very proud for guys to find a way to manage the difficult conditions," McIntyre said. "I thought they were awesome, showed a lot of guts, character, and created some great chances. That was fun today and I hope the fans enjoyed it."
Syracuse threatened first in the fifth minute when Curt Calov received a pass from inside the 18-yard box. The Orange midfielder took a touch and rifled a kick that narrowly missed wide of the right post.
Calov netned the game's first goal a few minutes later when his corner kick found the back of the net. The sophomore lofted a kick that rode the gale-force wind over the head of UVM keeper Nate Silveira (three saves) for a 1-0 lead.
The Catamounts nearly tallied the equalizer in the 14th minute when Alex Nagy found some open space on a run. The fifth-year UVM player attempted to connect to Joe Morrison with a pass near the far post but couldn't capitalize.
Yaniv Bazini had a chance for Vermont in the 20th minute when Sebastian Gebharthit set him up near the top of the 18-yard box with a through ball. The redshirt sophomore sent a shot toward the top left corner that sailed over the crossbar.
Daniel Pacella scored the equalizing goal for the Catamounts to knot things at 1-1. He tallied his second career goal in the 23rd minute on a missile from well outside the 18-yard box. The junior's shot froze Syracuse goalkeeper Russell Shealy to give UVM plenty of hope.
Levonte Johnson put the Orange in front before the end of the first half. He scored the go-ahead goal after Nathan Opoku made a move inside the 18-yard box and directed a service into the 6-yard box. Johnson one-touched the ball across the goal line for a 2-1 lead.
The second half was tightly contested, with little space for the Catamounts or Orange to generate scoring opportunities. Nagy had a scoring chance early in the frame when he was able to dribble into the 18-yard box, but he sent a shot wide of the goal.
The Catamounts earned four corner kicks in the second frame, but they couldn't net the equalizer. Vermont had back-to-back opportunities in the 66th minute, but the ball volleyed around before getting swallowed up by the Syracuse goalkeeper.
The Orange nearly doubled their lead in the 84th-minute when Opoku broke free during a counterattack. Luckily for UVM, he directed the ball wide of the right post during the 1-on-1 scoring chance. Bazini found Nagy from just outside the 6-yard box in the final minutes, but Nagy's header couldn't find the back of the net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.