Jesse Switser took home the $10,000 winner’s check during the Sixth Annual Midsummer Classic 250 at White Mountain Motorsports Park.
The West Burke driver was joined on the American-Canadian Tour podium by Maine racer Dillon Moltz and New Hampshire competitor Gabe Brown after 42 tams from across the region battled through three rounds of qualifying action.
Former circuit winners Jimmy Renfrew Jr., Tom Carey III and Moltz prevailed during the four heat races along with defending track champ Quinny Welch. ACT standouts Derek Gluchacki, Gabe Brown and Tanner Woodard and former ACT champions Joey Polewarczyk and Brian Hoar had to push through the three consolation races. Only Switser and Patrick Laperle were able to qualify for the main event through the 20-lap B-Feature to finalize the 31-car field.
The 11 drivers who did not qualify were Marcel J. Gravel, Matt Anderson, Joel Hodgdon, Ricky Bly, Shawn Swallow, Dominic Curit, Kyle Goodbout, Cam Huntress, Reilly Lanphear, Davey Riendeau and Brock Davis.
Ryan Olsen took the pole over Tanner Woodard, courtesy of plus-4 scores in their respective heat race qualifiers. Jimmy Hebert, Kasey Beattie and Gabe Brown were close behind after recording a plus-3 handicap.
Trouble brewed early for ACT championship contender Jimmy Renfrew Jr. when his car was unable to fire off, sending him pit-side for a new battery. After Olsen led at the onset, Hebert was eager to roll and seized the lead at lap 10. The first major caution flag flew on lap 32 when issues with the front-right portion of Laperle’s vehicle sent Jamie Swallow Jr. spinning. Peyton Lanphear collided into Swallow Jr., ending the night for both drivers due to busted radiators and overheating issues.
Hebert gained the edge over ACT Rookie of the Year candidate Tanner Woodard on the ensuing restart, with Woodard opting to follow the 2020 ACT champion for awhile. Woodard played a part help in bringing out a caution flag on lap 77 when his car and Keegan Lamson’s vehicle went spinning in turn three. Both Hebert and Gabe Brown took the opportunity to jump into the pits in order to change tires, leading to a White Mountain local front row with Welch and Beattie heading the restart.
Beattie maintained the lead until the lap-100 break for fuel, with Gluchacki, Erick Sands, Polewarczyk and Laperle returning to the pits for tire changes. Hebert found himself glued to Beattie’s rear bumper on the restart and overtook the White Mountain points leader on lap 110. After the field stretched out and settled in, Laperle called it a night due to handling issues at the halfway point. Fellow Canadian Alexendre Tardif made his exit 25 laps later with a broken sway bar.
Former Midsummer Classic 250 winner Jason Corliss worked his way up into the top-10 around the lap-160 mark. But just as his rise began to bring him closer to the leaders, something went amiss in his machine to end his night on lap 165. After a mid-pack run, Ryan Olsen called out another caution on lap 193 for a slide and stop in the middle of turns three and four to set up a duel between Brown and Gluchacki out front.
The action at the front of the pack got physical quickly when Gluchacki was leading Brown. With Polewarczyk and Woodard close behind, Brown’s car made contact with the rear of the leader’s car and sent Gluchacki barreling into the infield. The incident collected both Polewarczyk and Woodard, resulting in another caution.
All four of those drivers were at the back of the pack during the ensuing restart, while Scott Dragon and Switser led the way. With 50 laps remaining, Switser was in front of defending Midsummer 250 winner D.J. Shaw, Dragon, Brian Hoar and Moltz. Shaw’s run ended 17 laps later with a flat left-rear tire.
After a wild restart with Switser and Hoar, Scott Dragon sped underneath the leaders for a three-wide move in turn three as Gluchacki and Brown followed. Dragon’s strong run went up in sparks with a flat right-front tire in turn four, leaving Switser to face Moltz during the penultimate restart.
One last caution with 10 laps to go gave the packed grandstands one final showdown to savor between Switser and Gluchacki, with Switser choosing the bottom lane and laying it all on the line in the final rounds. Under the twin checkered flags, Switser closed out his first ACT victory. Gluchacki took home fourth after making a late-race rebound, while White Mountain points leader Kasey Beattie finished fifth.
The ACT action will resume with the 48th Spring Green 123 at Seekonk Speedway on Aug. 19.
Milton CAT Midsummer Classic 250 Results
At White Mountain Motorsports Park
North Woodstock, N.H.
Aug. 5, 2023