BARRE — Nick Sweet kicked off Milk Bowl Weekend in style Friday night.
The Barre driver defended his home turf by claiming top honors among Pro All Star Series Super Late Models for the third straight year.
Sweet passed points leader D.J. Shaw with 29 laps remaining and pulled away late to win the Prelude to the Milk Bowl 150 at Thunder Road.
After starting 11th in the 21-car field, Sweet was content to run mid-pack druing the early stages. Pole-sitter Travis Benjamin set the early pace but surrendered the lead to Shaw following the first caution at lap 18 for Allan Wilson’s turn-one spin.
Hinesburg’s Bobby Therrien then moved to the front, taking the top spot from Shaw on lap 27 after another restart. When the field went green following a lap-39 caution, Therrien’s driveshaft failed. He got turned around as he slowed and eventually retired for the night as Shaw re-inherited the lead.
Sweet made his first big run of the race by moving into the third spot on lap 49. Shaw, Northfield’s Evan Hallstrom, Sweet and Ben Ashline rolled away from the field, with Shaw gapping the other three on multiple occasions. But his progress took a hit when another yellow flag closed up the field again.
As the race began to wind down, the cards fell into Sweet’s hands. He got around Hallstrom for the second spot just before caution No. 8 on lap 119 for an incident involving Jason Corliss and Kate Re. Although Shaw led the first lap following the restart, Sweet put the pedal down and shot around the outside to take over the top spot. The veteran survived back-to-back yellows on laps 128 and 129 before locking up his fifth win of the season.
Shaw went back and forth with Hallstrom in the final circuits before securing second place. Hallstrom held off Ashline for third. Jeremy Davis, Ryan Kuhn, Kyle Desouza, Benjamin, Ben Rowe and Anthony Consantino rounded out the top-10.
Tyler King moved ever closer to the PASS Modified championship by earning his fifth victory of the season. King started 12th but quickly cut through the field. A pair of incidents at the front of the pack helped his cause.
Max Cookson made contact with leader Zach Bowie on lap 15, bringing out the third caution and sending both the rear. On the restart, new leader Spencer Morse and Justin Larson had an incident that sent Larson barrel-rolling down the front chute.
When the dust settled, King was restarting second alongside Morse. King stalked him for several laps before the two made contact in turn four on lap 22. Both made great saves, with King sliding underneath Morse in the process. The points leader then sped off into the night in an event that was shortened to 40 laps due to the multiple crashes.
Bill Dixon followed up his win two weeks ago with a second-place finish. Morse, Bobby Nadeau, Jake Madore, Spencer Vaughn, Colby Benjamin, Zach Bowie, Chanler Harrison and Shawn Night completed the top-10.
Craftsbury Common’s Mike Martin defended his home track in the Street Stock Series feature. Martin, one of several Flying Tiger drivers who entered the event, started third and spent most of the 40-lap feature in the tire tracks of Jordan Russell.
The race’s only caution occurred on lap 26 when Adam Maynard and Matt Dufault both came to a stop in separate incidents. Martin stalked Russell for several more circuits before muscling his way underneath Russell to take the lead.
Russel tried to flex some muscle of his own in return, hounding Martin as the laps wound down. The duo made contact multiple times, including in turn two of the final lap. Russell's car wound up sideways, allowing Martin to escape for the win.
Former Thunder Road competitor David Greenslit made his return worth the trip with a third-place effort. Mark Turner and Devon Mcconologue came home fourth and fifth, respectively.
Former North East Mini Stock Tour champion Cody Leblanc bested the field in the 50-lap feature. Leblanc started near the back of the field but moved up to third when the first caution flew on lap 29 after two cars got together while attempting to stay on the lead lap.
The slowdown allowed Leblanc to close the gap on leader Emerson Cayer and runner-up Tim Paquette. When the race resumed, Leblanc immediately ducked below Paquette and spent several laps sizing up Cayer. He finally went beneath the fellow former champ on lap 33 and completed the pass two laps later. A caution for Eric Banks’ stopped machine with two laps to go gave Cayer a final shot, but Leblanc easily prevailed in the two-lap sprint.
East Thetford's Matt Sonnhalter passed Cayer on the last restart to capture second place. Desmond Skillings, Jake Rheaume, Erin Aiken, Paquette, Mike Viens, Dan Morris and Justin Faford also earned top-10 finishes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.