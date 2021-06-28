MONTPELIER — The Keene Swamp Bats made the most of their seven hits and didn’t commit an error during Monday night’s 6-3 victory over the Vermont Mountaineers at Recreation Field.
Michael Nyisztor went 2-for-5 with two RBIs and one run scored in the victory. David Bryant, Daniel DiGeorgio, Zach Bushling, Troy Schreffler and Jared Payne also recorded hits for Keene. Ethan Groff scored twice for the Swamp Bats, who rallied to victory after facing a 2-0 deficit.
Vermont pulled ahead in the fourth inning following two wild pitches. Jeff Holtz reached base on a single and scored, while Casey Mayes scored the second run.
Keene knotted things at 2 in the fifth. After a leadoff single by Bushling, Groff reached base on a fielding error with no outs. Nyisztor singled to right field to score drive in both base-runners.
The Swamps Bats built a 5-2 lead in the sixth inning before adding an insurance run in the seventh. Jared Payne delivered the big hit in the sixth, driving in Zach Arnold and Groff.
Vermont’s Evan Giordano led off the bottom of the sixth with a solo home run over the left-field fence. Giordano’s fourth home run of the season trimmed the deficit to 5-3. Bryant singled to right field in the seventh inning driving in Nyisztor.
Richie Dell, Lucas Rich, Calvin Bickerstaff, Lenny Washington and Kaleb Corbett joined forces on the mound for Keene. Dell started the game, allowing zero hits during three innings while striking out two batters and issuing three walks.
Vermont starting pitcher Enzo Stefanoni allowed four hits over five innings. He struck out four batters, issued zero walks and allowed no earned runs. Jackson Ritchey, Rojo Prarie, Josh Becker and Brendan O’Donnell also pitched for the Mountaineers.
Holz went 2-for-4 at the plate. Giordano was 1-for-3 with one RBI and one run scored. Mayes went 1-for-4 and scored a run, while Jack Frank went 1-for-3 in the loss.
Bickerstaff earned the win out of the bullpen. Ritchey took the loss. Vermont has now lost two out of three against the Swamp Bats this season.
Vermont (10-9) suffered its third straight loss and will travel to play the Upper Valley Nighthawks (10-7) at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Keene (11-6) will host the North Shore Navigators (9-7) at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
