NORTHFIELD — The offense came alive for the Norwich University women’s lacrosse team during a 17-5 victory over Rivier in Great Northeast Athletic Conference action.
Three Cadets tallied four points, with Allison Sturgeon registering four goals. Valentina Drown and Michaila Furchak each scored three goals while dishing out an assist. Teammate Maddie Etherton added two goals and one assist.
Defensively, Etherton and Jasmin Contreras each forced three turnovers. Contreras scooped up a team-high five ground balls. Cadets goalie Katie Bishop-Manning earned her second win of the season.
The Cadets took the lead 3:55 into the game when Sturgeon scored. Rivier responded with a goal by Caitlin Newell to knot things up at 1. After a few minutes of back-and-forth play, Etherton scored with 3:38 on the clock. She wound up scoring three goals in 57 seconds for a 4-1 advantage. Teammate Quinn Mustone scored the first of her two goals with 1:09 left in the first half.
Norwich’s Maggie Doyle was on the receiving end of a pass from Hailey Lafaille, setting the stage for an 8-3 lead. Fuchak scored while her team competed with an extra player and Sturgeon scored another pair of goals, giving NU a 10-3 advantage heading into halftime.
Mustone kicked things off 43 seconds into the second half with a goal. Etherton and Sturgeon also scored to make it a 10-goal lead. Newell scored for the Raiders, but Doyle got one past the Rivier goalkeeper to regain the double-digit lead.
Norwich (3-2, 2-1 GNAC) will return to action with a 4 p.m. home game Thursday against NVU-Lyndon. The Cadets will have a quick turnaround before hosting Albertus Magnus on Saturday.
